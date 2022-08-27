Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 19
1-year-old dies from Cincinnati crash that killed woman last week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 1-year-old boy has died following a crash in Cincinnati that also killed a 27-year-old driver last week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Luka Drummond of Springfield Township was pronounced dead Monday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
Fox 19
Pedestrian dies after weekend hit-skip crash in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man hit in Hyde Park over the weekend has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Ryan Malm was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows. He was hit, along with two other people, as...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man struck in Linwood hit-and-run dies
CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man has diedfollowing a hit-and-run in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday. According to the Hamilton County coroner, Ryan Malm died on Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck. Police say Malm sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati...
Fox 19
1 critically hurt in Cincinnati shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person suffered “critical injuries” in a shooting in Cincinnati late Sunday, police said. Officers responded to Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill about 8:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police described as “critical injuries.”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati: A 19 Year Old Was Shot While Being Carjacked In Avondale
Cincinnati: A 19 Year Old Was Shot While Being Carjacked In Avondale
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Deer Park, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Deer Park Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the 7100 block of Ohio Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center, police said. The extent of the...
WLWT 5
Afganistan war vet dies while crossing Hyde Park street
CINCINNATI — An Afghanistan war veteran is the latest person to die crossing Linwood Avenue after he was hit early Saturday morning. Ryan Malm, 25, is the third pedestrian to die on the Hyde Park street in less than a year. “There are neighbors here with children and it’s...
Fox 19
Man sentenced to 26 to life for 2020 murder
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was sentenced to 26 years to life Tuesday for a 2020 murder, according to Hamilton County court records. Quantez Wilcox, 27, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2020, just minutes after 22-year-old Keshawn Turner was shot in an alley near the intersection of East Eighth and Walnut streets, Cincinnati police said at the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Stolen car found submerged in pond at Reading apartment complex
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple agencies responded to the Lakeshore Apartments in Reading Friday night for a report of a vehicle in a pond. Officers were patrolling the area near Galbraith Road and Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway when the call came in around 11:50 p.m., according to Lt. Joseph Mitsch Jr. of the Reading Police Department.
WKRC
1 injured in Silverton shooting
SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
Fox 19
OSP: 1 dead in Warren County crash
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a crash in Warren County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of OH-48 and OH-73 between Springboro and Waynesville. The victim is Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, OSP...
msn.com
A mother's plea for city leaders to fix speeding as her son fights for his life after a hit-and-run in Mount Lookout
Two people were injured and one person is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Linwood Avenue overnight. Yet another heartbreaking story as pedestrian safety has been a huge topic of discussion over the past few months. While city leaders have made some changes to hot spots in the tri-state, one mother's rage and sadness plead for them to do more as her son clings to life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
NKY family devastated at shooting death of young father
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of a young Northern Kentucky father are mourning him in the hours after the shooting that claimed his life. Kara Centers lost her son, Skyelor, early Sunday to gun violence. “I go in and out,” she said Monday night. “I’m numb.”
Fox 19
Woman sentenced up to 16.5 years for stabbing man multiple times in neck, abdomen
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman from Amelia, Ohio pled guilty after stabbing a man nearly to death on Monday morning in Brown County court. Cheri Richards, 56, was charged with attempted murder for stabbing 61-year-old John Mott with a 10 to 12″ knife, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox 19
Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One pedestrian was hit and killed in Boone County late Saturday night, according to Florence police. Officers say that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far right lane near the intersection of Wetherington Blvd. when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was standing there.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police asking for public's help in locating teenager who left home for 'unknown reasons'
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a girl who left her family for unknown reasons. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Fox 19
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
1 man dead, another arrested after early morning Florence shooting
Just after midnight Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence for reports of a shooting.
WLWT 5
Police block State Route 48 following crash in South Lebanon
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — First responders have blocked off a road in South Lebanon following a crash, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. State Route 48 is closed at Corwin Nixon Boulevard due to a crash. Authorities advise motorists...
Comments / 0