Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

1-year-old dies from Cincinnati crash that killed woman last week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 1-year-old boy has died following a crash in Cincinnati that also killed a 27-year-old driver last week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Luka Drummond of Springfield Township was pronounced dead Monday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian dies after weekend hit-skip crash in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man hit in Hyde Park over the weekend has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Ryan Malm was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows. He was hit, along with two other people, as...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man struck in Linwood hit-and-run dies

CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man has diedfollowing a hit-and-run in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday. According to the Hamilton County coroner, Ryan Malm died on Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck. Police say Malm sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 critically hurt in Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person suffered “critical injuries” in a shooting in Cincinnati late Sunday, police said. Officers responded to Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill about 8:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police described as “critical injuries.”...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Deer Park, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Deer Park Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the 7100 block of Ohio Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center, police said. The extent of the...
DEER PARK, OH
WLWT 5

Afganistan war vet dies while crossing Hyde Park street

CINCINNATI — An Afghanistan war veteran is the latest person to die crossing Linwood Avenue after he was hit early Saturday morning. Ryan Malm, 25, is the third pedestrian to die on the Hyde Park street in less than a year. “There are neighbors here with children and it’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man sentenced to 26 to life for 2020 murder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was sentenced to 26 years to life Tuesday for a 2020 murder, according to Hamilton County court records. Quantez Wilcox, 27, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2020, just minutes after 22-year-old Keshawn Turner was shot in an alley near the intersection of East Eighth and Walnut streets, Cincinnati police said at the time.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Stolen car found submerged in pond at Reading apartment complex

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple agencies responded to the Lakeshore Apartments in Reading Friday night for a report of a vehicle in a pond. Officers were patrolling the area near Galbraith Road and Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway when the call came in around 11:50 p.m., according to Lt. Joseph Mitsch Jr. of the Reading Police Department.
READING, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Silverton shooting

SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
SILVERTON, OH
Fox 19

OSP: 1 dead in Warren County crash

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a crash in Warren County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of OH-48 and OH-73 between Springboro and Waynesville. The victim is Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, OSP...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
msn.com

A mother's plea for city leaders to fix speeding as her son fights for his life after a hit-and-run in Mount Lookout

Two people were injured and one person is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Linwood Avenue overnight. Yet another heartbreaking story as pedestrian safety has been a huge topic of discussion over the past few months. While city leaders have made some changes to hot spots in the tri-state, one mother's rage and sadness plead for them to do more as her son clings to life.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NKY family devastated at shooting death of young father

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of a young Northern Kentucky father are mourning him in the hours after the shooting that claimed his life. Kara Centers lost her son, Skyelor, early Sunday to gun violence. “I go in and out,” she said Monday night. “I’m numb.”
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One pedestrian was hit and killed in Boone County late Saturday night, according to Florence police. Officers say that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far right lane near the intersection of Wetherington Blvd. when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was standing there.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police block State Route 48 following crash in South Lebanon

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — First responders have blocked off a road in South Lebanon following a crash, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. State Route 48 is closed at Corwin Nixon Boulevard due to a crash. Authorities advise motorists...
SOUTH LEBANON, OH

