Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Basketball Offers 2024 Big Thomas Sorber

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8vsO_0hXgF6x100

Syracuse basketball is holding its annual Elite Camp on Saturday. Some prospects came into town Friday, including 2024 big Thomas Sorber. Sorber was offered by the Orange on Friday, one day before Elite Camp begins. This speaks to how good Syracuse thinks Sorber is that they were willing to offer before the camp took place.

Sorber is listed at 6-9, 250 pounds and plays for Archbishop Ryan in Pennsylvania. Last season was his first at Ryan, as he previously played for Trenton Catholic Academy in New Jersey. When Trenton Catholic closed prior to his sophomore season, he had to find a new home. Archbishop Ryan was that new home.

During his first year at Ryan, Sorber averaged 16.5 points per game and led the Catholic League in rebounding. He was also a relentless shot blocker. His strong play as a sophomore combined with stellar play for Team Final this summer has earned him offers from Georgetown, Maryland, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Providence, Saint Joseph's and Virginia Tech prior to Syracuse extending a scholarship opportunity on Friday.

In addition to Sorber, a plethora of talent will be on campus for Elite Camp on Saturday. That includes Sorber's AAU teammate Rob Wright, a point guard in the 2024 class who holds a Syracuse offer and is one of the Orange's top targets.

SYRACUSE, NY
