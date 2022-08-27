ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

How to Watch: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

By Brandon Little
Where to find the final preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.

The final preseason game is here for the Cleveland Browns before they have two weeks off until they travel to play the Carolina Panthers. Tonight the Browns will host the Chicago Bears in the third preseason game.

Both teams are expected to roll their starters out there. Cleveland will have Jacoby Brissett under center, which will be his Browns preseason debut. Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen are expected to play as well. For many starters, this will be their first bit of preseason action.

Injuries happen and in a meaningless game, that’s something you don’t want transpiring. The third preseason game is for fringe roster players to make one last impression.

Here’s where you can find the game:

TV - News 5, NFL Network

Stream - NFL +

Radio - ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
NFL
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance

Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Executive Is Tragically Dead At 48

A longtime Miami Dolphins team executive tragically passed away on Saturday night. The Dolphins announced that vice president Jason Jenkins died suddenly at 48. "Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away," the Dolphins announced on Saturday evening.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith

The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom suffered a torn ACL during Saturday’s preseason loss against the Chicago Bears. It’s a big blow for the Browns, as Odom now figures to miss the entire regular season while recovering from the unfortunate injury. Odom was carted off the field during Saturday’s clash with the Bears after picking […] The post Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season

The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue

Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
NFL
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey 2022: How to buy home and away gear following Cleveland Browns trade

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL schedule features two starting quarterbacks who will face the team they played for in 2021. One is Russell Wilson and the Broncos taking on the Seahawks, while the other is Baker Mayfield and the Panthers taking on the Cleveland Browns. The top overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield was picked to revitalize a Cleveland franchise that hadn't been to the playoffs since 2002. In some senses, he succeeded, as he brought energy and victories to a team that won just four combined games in the three years before he was selected. Mayfield ultimately got Cleveland back in the postseason in 2020 after an 11-5 regular season campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
