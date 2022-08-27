How to Watch: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

Where to find the final preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.

The final preseason game is here for the Cleveland Browns before they have two weeks off until they travel to play the Carolina Panthers. Tonight the Browns will host the Chicago Bears in the third preseason game.

Both teams are expected to roll their starters out there. Cleveland will have Jacoby Brissett under center, which will be his Browns preseason debut. Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen are expected to play as well. For many starters, this will be their first bit of preseason action.

Injuries happen and in a meaningless game, that’s something you don’t want transpiring. The third preseason game is for fringe roster players to make one last impression.

Here’s where you can find the game:

TV - News 5, NFL Network

Stream - NFL +

Radio - ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook .

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

Former Browns Center JC Tretter Announces Retirement

Myles Garrett Talks Facing Baker Mayfield Week 1

Browns Player Takeaways Against Eagles

Joshua Dobbs, Browns Offense Shines Against Eagles

New Podcast - Deshaun Watson's Punishment

Browns Talk Second Chances as Deshaun Watson Shows No Accountability or Remorse

Deshaun Watson’s Agent Says Judge Sue Robinson had Mind Made up Weeks Prior

Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’

Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award

Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report

Down Two Centers, Browns Have Options