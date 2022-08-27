Number 12 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 12 days away from the start of the NFL regular season, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Miami Dolphins

The countdown to the start of the 2022 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 12.

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

The top players at each number so far have been:

Players who wore 12 for at least one regular season game:

QB Bob Griese (1967-80)

The breakdown of 12 with the Dolphins

After a number with only two players to ever have worn it, we get to our second number worn by only one player. Griese was assigned 12 after being the fourth overall pick in the 1967 draft and nobody has worn in it. The Dolphins made Griese the first player in their history to have his jersey retired during a ceremony in a Monday Night Football game in 1985.

Worth noting:

12 is one of the two numbers worn by only one Dolphins player in a regular season. The other is 39, who only belonged to Larry Csonka.

The top three Dolphins players with number 12

1. QB Bob Griese

2. QB Bob Griese

3. QB Bob Griese