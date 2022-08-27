ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc, MS

Shannon holds off Pontotoc to win opener, 30-21

By BEN SUTTON Itawamba County Times
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7XFT_0hXgER7a00

PONTOTOC – It felt like deja vu all over again for Shannon in the final minutes of Friday night’s game against Pontotoc.

Comments / 0

Related
College Football News

Mississippi State vs Memphis Prediction, Game Preview

Mississippi State vs Memphis prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Venue: Davis Wade Stadium. Starkville, Mississippi. Record: Mississippi State (0-0), Memphis (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 |...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Associated Press

On Football: Could Coach Prime jump from SWAC to big-time?

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sitting on a metal folding chair just beyond the end zone of Mississippi State’s practice field, Deion Sanders is alone watching the Bulldogs scrimmage on a muggy spring day. Coach Prime snagged his new offensive coordinator for Jackson State from Bulldogs coach Mike Leach’s staff this offseason. On this day, Sanders had made the 90-minute drive to Starkville with a few other members of his staff to study how Mississippi State operates. “I want to be great,” Sanders said the next day, back on campus at JSU. “So when I go to places like I went yesterday, that’s for me, too. That’s just not for my coaches. I want to see how this is run. I want to see how can I improve practice. I want to see what can I do different or where am I falling short, and I challenged myself to go to another level.” Last season, Sanders’ second as Jackson State head coach, the Tigers went 11-2 and won the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Then Sanders signed two Power Five-level recruits to the HBCU, an unprecedented recruiting feat.
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Macon woman killed in head-on collision in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is killed in a head-on collision in Noxubee County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, between Shuqualak and Preston, Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Antris Hood was driving north and collided with a truck driven by 59-year-old Mark...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
GREENWOOD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pontotoc, MS
Sports
Pontotoc, MS
Basketball
City
Shannon, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Pontotoc, MS
Local
Mississippi Basketball
wtva.com

Amory woman arrested for auto B&E

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus PD investigating Wednesday shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was shot multiple times Wednesday in Columbus. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the shooting happened on Hemlock Street. He said the shooting victim was conscious when medics transported the individual to the hospital. This is a developing story and will be updated as...
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman charged with vehicle theft

A Mississippi woman has been charged with vehicle theft, according to police in Oxford. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deja Vu All Over Again
wtva.com

Amory PD issues warning after stopping vehicles with fake blackout tags

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department issued a warning to motorists who are trying to replicate Mississippi’s new blackout tags. The new vanity tags became available to Mississippi car owners in July. “We have stopped vehicles lately running fake blackout tags,” Amory Police shared on its Facebook...
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

FEMA gives money to families for funeral expenses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -An unexpected death can bring heartbreak to those left behind. And in the days following, it can also bring unexpected debt. It has happened to families who have lost loved ones to Covid19. But if you are eligible, FEMA can help. The federal agency is reimbursing families...
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mississippian

State argues Jay Lee was strangled to death by Timothy Herrington

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who has been charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was refused bond by Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison at his hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Tollison denied Herrington bond on the grounds that the evidence presented...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
TUPELO, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
15K+
Followers
261
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy