Read full article on original website
Related
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska drops to No. 2 in latest volleyball poll
With the first week of the volleyball season down, both Nebraska and Creighton have moved from their preseason rankings in the latest AVCA volleyball poll released on Monday. The preseason No. 1 Huskers dropped to No. 2 with 23 first-place votes. Texas moved up to the top spot with 41 first-place votes. Other Big Ten teams making the list include: No. 4 Minnesota, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 11 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Penn State. Michigan also received votes.
Nebraska Football fans support Husker's season opener
Nebraska fans were ready for the Husker's first football game of the season. Though the Huskers lost the game Saturday, they remain hopeful for a better season overall.
WOWT
Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West
One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River
LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Louisville floating playground closed for the season due to damage
LOUISVILLE, Neb. -- The floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area will not reopen for the season after the inflatables sustained damage during an incident in mid-August. Eight of the playground’s 70 floating pieces were damaged Aug. 11 and became partially submerged. During inspections and repair of that damage, additional...
News Channel Nebraska
UTV rolls near Copper Dollar Cove
PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a UTV roll-over accident Sunday evening near the Copper Dollar Cove area south of Highway 66. A press release says 25-year-old Petra Luteran of Omaha and her passengers were traveling on 42nd Street when Luteran turned onto a gravel driveway, lost control and rolled.
UPDATE: Student protest at Bellevue West after teacher uses racial slur
Bellevue Public Schools (BPS) sent a message to families about what the district described as "a group of students peacefully gathered" following the use of a racial slur in a classroom last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Parents: Bellevue West students protesting school’s handling of teacher’s racial slur
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Police were called to Bellevue West High School on Monday morning after a group of students initiated a protest inside the school over a teacher’s use of a racial slur last week, parents told 6 News. The protest is a result of the school’s response...
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Scattered storms this afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm and humid start to the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Dry this morning, but scattered thunderstorms are likely later today. We should be dry through Noon as temperatures warm into the middle 80s. Rain chances increase for areas around Norfolk, Columbus, and Lincoln by 2pm. Scattered storms spread into the metro after 2pm, with the best chances between 4 and 8pm. While I do not expected a washout today, a few heavier downpours and stronger storms are possible in that 4 to 8pm timeframe. Storms should be pushing out of the area after 8pm, clearing by 10pm. Skies clear out overnight with lows falling back into the middle 60s.
doniphanherald.com
Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest
OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha residents walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs. The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky...
KETV.com
Nebraska priest's corn crop helps feed 13,000 through Food Bank for the Heartland donation
OMAHA, Neb. — A man of the cloth in Columbus, Nebraska, has made it his mission to help get fresh food to families in need. Since the 1990s, Father Wayne Pavela has grown sweet corn on his farm to donate to Food Bank for the Heartland. This year, his...
News Channel Nebraska
Moenning, Ricketts recognize U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor and the state's governor have individually issued proclamations declaring today as U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day. Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts each issued the declarations, which each said underscore commitments to "America's global engagement bto advance the economic, health, and security interests of Nebraska families."
News Channel Nebraska
Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
This Is Nebraska's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Stray of the Day 8/29/22
Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we're showing off Luna, a 4-year-old, female, shepherd mix. She was found on the 3900 block of 3rd Avenue on August 9. She is chipped, and attempts are being made to contact the parents.
WOWT
Nebraska teen in abortion case appears in court
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Northeast Nebraska teen made an appearance in court Monday in an abortion case. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared in district court in Madison, Nebraska for a pretrial hearing. She is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
Comments / 0