Norfolk, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska drops to No. 2 in latest volleyball poll

With the first week of the volleyball season down, both Nebraska and Creighton have moved from their preseason rankings in the latest AVCA volleyball poll released on Monday. The preseason No. 1 Huskers dropped to No. 2 with 23 first-place votes. Texas moved up to the top spot with 41 first-place votes. Other Big Ten teams making the list include: No. 4 Minnesota, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 11 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Penn State. Michigan also received votes.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West

One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
BELLEVUE, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River

LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Louisville floating playground closed for the season due to damage

LOUISVILLE, Neb. -- The floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area will not reopen for the season after the inflatables sustained damage during an incident in mid-August. Eight of the playground’s 70 floating pieces were damaged Aug. 11 and became partially submerged. During inspections and repair of that damage, additional...
LOUISVILLE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UTV rolls near Copper Dollar Cove

PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a UTV roll-over accident Sunday evening near the Copper Dollar Cove area south of Highway 66. A press release says 25-year-old Petra Luteran of Omaha and her passengers were traveling on 42nd Street when Luteran turned onto a gravel driveway, lost control and rolled.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Scattered storms this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm and humid start to the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Dry this morning, but scattered thunderstorms are likely later today. We should be dry through Noon as temperatures warm into the middle 80s. Rain chances increase for areas around Norfolk, Columbus, and Lincoln by 2pm. Scattered storms spread into the metro after 2pm, with the best chances between 4 and 8pm. While I do not expected a washout today, a few heavier downpours and stronger storms are possible in that 4 to 8pm timeframe. Storms should be pushing out of the area after 8pm, clearing by 10pm. Skies clear out overnight with lows falling back into the middle 60s.
NORFOLK, NE
doniphanherald.com

Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest

OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
VALLEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha residents walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs. The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Moenning, Ricketts recognize U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor and the state's governor have individually issued proclamations declaring today as U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day. Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts each issued the declarations, which each said underscore commitments to "America's global engagement bto advance the economic, health, and security interests of Nebraska families."
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home

NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
NORFOLK, NE
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 8/29/22

Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we're showing off Luna, a 4-year-old, female, shepherd mix. She was found on the 3900 block of 3rd Avenue on August 9. She is chipped, and attempts are being made to contact the parents.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WOWT

Nebraska teen in abortion case appears in court

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Northeast Nebraska teen made an appearance in court Monday in an abortion case. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared in district court in Madison, Nebraska for a pretrial hearing. She is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations

Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
NEBRASKA STATE

