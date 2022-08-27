ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Maher on college affordability: ‘It’s a giant scam’

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzSXH_0hXgDGcc00
Tweet

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher discussed the subject of college affordability on his show, “Real Time With Bill Maher,” arguing that attending a higher education institution was “a giant scam.”

The comments came as part of a larger discussion with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and filmmaker Rob Reiner about President Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt, which was announced this week.

Maher argued that college is a “consumer product that they’re selling you as a golden ticket” to reach the upper middle class, but it is unnecessary for most people. He said pushing American students to go to college for most jobs that do not require an undergraduate degree is a scam.

He said he has spoken to nurses, administrators and teachers about their complaints that they need to attain another degree once they reach a certain point in their careers.

“They all have this complaint that at a certain point they need more ‘education’ to advance in their career, when really, they know exactly what they’re doing,” Maher said.

Biden announced on Wednesday that the federal government will forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for borrowers making less than $125,000 annually. It will also forgive up to $20,000 for those making less than $125,000 and who received a Pell Grant.

Maher said Democrats believe education is the solution to “everything,” as Republicans do with tax cuts.

Maher stated that a “vast majority of Americans” didn’t go to college, and therefore, do not have student loan debt. He mentioned to Klobuchar that some Democrats are divided on the issue of student loan debt forgiveness.

“Where are you on that one?” he asked the senator.

Klobuchar said Biden’s plan is targeted to people who are making less per year, and most of the money goes to people making less than $75,000 annually.

She said the plan will help nurses, teachers and electricians, and many people have community college loans. But, she added, she would have tied the debt forgiveness specifically to the hard-to-fill jobs, like those in health care and assisted living.

“If people will go into those jobs instead of being hedge fund managers, then we could actually put the loan repayment help and have it connect to people going into the jobs that we need to fill,” Klobuchar said. “I think that would be a way to do it, but I do think it’s important for people to understand, this is a targeted program that he put out.”

Comments / 112

CAGringo
3d ago

Marxist professors and administrators should earn no more than the lowest paid employee to exemplify the benefits of socialism and lower the cost of education.

Reply
56
Dane Daniels
3d ago

The push for college education is a two fold scam. Scam one is it’s the finishing touches on the indoctrination program. Notice every poll breaks out views of college educated (liberal) vs non college educated (conservative). The inference being people with a lower education aren’t as smart. The second scam is tuition and student loans. Student loans allow colleges to charge higher tuition for useless degrees. Student loans should be based on the projected income level attainable from the course of study. Loan brokers and colleges should be in the hook for the first 20% of bad student loans which reflects their failure to properly underwrite the loan of educate the student for the career they’ve taken classes for. Makers other point is a degree in sociology might get you a job as a social worker hardly making enough to live on. Plumbers, welders, construction, and other craft tradesmen all make more without a college degree..

Reply
40
Kat
3d ago

So fix the problem, do not selectively pick a group in a midterm election year to have a taxpayer funded “get out of jail free.” Esp when probably over half of those taxpayers could never afford to go to college. Its one of the most inequitable approaches this administration has done. Its a gift to the “upper class” who will overtime be able to make significantly more income and add significantly more wealth to themselves while the other 65% of the country who could not afford a college education will not have that opportunity. I would imagine if they knew they could take out a loan to go to school and not have to worry about paying it back because the government would forgive their debt or I should say the taxpayers, they might’ve taken advantage of the opportunity.

Reply(23)
46
Related
Deadline

Bill Maher And Rob Schneider Defend Jay Leno, Take On Homeless Issue On ‘Club Random’ Podcast

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is one of the greatest people, according to Bill Maher. But there’s a certain faction that doesn’t agree, he adds. “I don’t understand this animosity that comes from some people.” Maher joined with comedian/actor Rob Schneider for a candid conversation about fellow comedians and actors, with a dollop of politics, as part of Maher’s regular Club Random podcast, released each Sunday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google. This week’s edition was no-holds-barred, as the two outspoken comics riffed in a wide-ranging discussion. Regarding Leno, Schneider said any bad blood was “Just jealousy. Could you believe there’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideHook

Bill Maher Debated a Literal Straw Man on “Real Time”

“They’re all getting ‘NO MALARKEY’ tattoos. It’s amazing.” That’s Bill Maher’s observation on younger voters embracing the Biden administration as of late. Maher’s opening monologue on the latest Rel Time involved a runthrough of the week’s news — the Biden administration’s moves on student loan, the aftermath of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago and a Missouri school district that brought back spanking. He also returned to the controversy over the Prime Minister of Finland dancing. Maher was baffled that it was a scandal at all. “What is this, Footloose?” he asked.
ELECTIONS
Salon

“Incredibly embarrassing”: Trump regrets backing “awful” candidate Dr. Oz after collapse in polls

Former President Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images/Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/JC Olivera) Donald Trump regrets endorsing celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz after his poll numbers have cratered over the summer. Sources close to the former president says he's increasingly concerned that Oz will lose his Pennsylvania Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Rob Reiner
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The List

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Ripped Apart On Twitter Over His Comments About Loan Forgiveness

When Joe Biden was campaigning for president, one of his promises was that he would do something about student loan debt. And as of this week, he's made good on that promise. President Biden announced a plan to reduce student loan debt for those making under $125,000 per year — $10,000 forgiven if you didn't get a federal Pell Grant and $20,000 forgiven if you did (via NPR). Like just about anything that a politician does, some people are excited and happy about it and some people are angry and irritated.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Student Debt#College Loans#Federal Student Loans#Hbo#American#Democrats#Republicans
TheWrap

Alex Wagner’s New MSNBC Show Saw Double-Digit Ratings Drop in First Week

In the 9 p.m. ET hour, “Alex Wagner Tonight” slipped 15% in total viewers and 23% in the key news demo compared to the week before. MSNBC is already feeling the loss of a five-days-a-week Rachel Maddow. The network has seen a viewership decline at the 9 p.m. ET hour since Alex Wagner took over the timeslot last week, both in overall viewership and within the advertiser-coveted age demographic of viewers aged 25 to 54.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden says Black, Hispanic student loan borrowers 'don't own their homes' while touting $300 billion handout

President Biden raised eyebrows for a comment critics say is "racist" during his speech touting his administration's student loan handout program. Biden announced on Wednesday he will cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers making less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, while extending the pause on federal student loan payments through the end of the year. The price tag is a whopping $300 billion, leaving critics sounding the alarm that the spending spree will fuel inflation and further increase the country's national debt.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump fails to mention defunct Trump University in rant about ‘corrupt colleges’ and Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Donald Trump failed to mention his defunct Trump University in a rant about colleges and President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness scheme. “Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats have just orchestrated another election-enhancing money grab, this time to the tune of $300,000,000,000—and just like I predicted, it’s coming right out of the pocket of the working-class Americans who are struggling the most!” Mr Trump thundered on his struggling social media platform Truth Social. “Crippling inflation, unaffordable energy prices, and WAR—all things that should never have happened. But if that wasn’t enough, now Americans are bailing out College Administrators...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

677K+
Followers
80K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy