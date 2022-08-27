This coming Monday is Labor Day, the holiday traditionally marking the end of summer and the beginning of the campaign season for elected office in November. But at its heart, having developed out of the labor movement when working conditions were deplorable, the holiday honors the dignity of labor and celebrates the gains made by working people for a better life. I am proud that our governor recognizes that workers are the backbone of the state of Maine, and that she has invested in the Maine people by creating good-paying jobs to ensure that every worker and working family has the opportunity to thrive in Maine.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO