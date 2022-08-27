Read full article on original website
Governor Janet Mills’ leadership
This coming Monday is Labor Day, the holiday traditionally marking the end of summer and the beginning of the campaign season for elected office in November. But at its heart, having developed out of the labor movement when working conditions were deplorable, the holiday honors the dignity of labor and celebrates the gains made by working people for a better life. I am proud that our governor recognizes that workers are the backbone of the state of Maine, and that she has invested in the Maine people by creating good-paying jobs to ensure that every worker and working family has the opportunity to thrive in Maine.
Finding Our Voices awarded second Purple Ribbon
Finding Our Voices, the grassroots, Camden-based nonprofit boldly breaking the silence of domestic abuse, has won a national award for its bookmarks featuring the faces and voices of 43 Maine survivors of domestic abuse. Last year, the group won the same “Outstanding Awareness Campaign” award for its posters, which have...
UPDATED: Sand tiger shark caught near Wiscasset ‘a special encounter’
He is a nearly four-foot shark a client caught Aug. 25 on Captain Dean Krah’s boat about a mile north of Donald E. Davey Bridge that spans the Sheepscot River from Edgecomb to Wiscasset. In a series of emails, Krah told Maine Department of Marine Resources and Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper about last week’s catch and release. Sheepscot-raised and chartering out of Wiscasset for over 40 years, Krah has been going out on the local waters for over 60 years; and he had never had a catch that looked like the one they made that day.
Westport Island Dems plan Labor Day picnic
The Westport Island Democrats are again hosting their traditional Labor Day picnic, this year with the theme of Your Vote Matters. The event will run from to 2 to 4 p.m., on the lawn next to the historic Old Town Hall at 1217 Main Road, Westport Island. Labor Day, which...
Ernestina-Morrissey launch celebration draws hundreds
After seven years and several million dollars of work at Boothbay Harbor Shipyard, the Ernestina-Morrissey dipped its keel into Harbor waters Aug. 29. The historic ship, set to launch in early afternoon, drew hundreds of onlookers to hop aboard, take pictures and speak to Bristol Marine workers before the access stairs were removed and the ship prepared to launch.
Westport Island, Alna bus routes
Main Road North, 6:55 a.m. Westport Bridge to Edgecomb 7:10 a.m. Edgecomb Eddy School 7:30 a.m. W. Alna Road - Alna 6:25 a.m. Route 218 North from W. Alna Road 6:38 a.m. Head Tide Hill Road 6:50 a.m. Dock Road 6:53 a.m. Route 218 South 6:55 a.m. Cross Road 7...
Deck Bar & Grill – LUNCH, DRINKS, & DINNER - NEW FALL HOURS
Just off Boothbay Harbor’s beaten path sits Linekin Bay Resort’s premier waterfront restaurant, The Deck Bar & Grill. We focus on Maine’s traditions, from preserving our wooded water view cabins to the fresh local flavors you taste in our food. We provide the best of what this region has to offer with creative, healthy and traditional Maine dishes.
Mills lowers property tax bills
Property taxes are on everyone’s minds as the yearly bills are sent out. As a member of Alna’s select board, one major concern I know that I share with many of Alna’s taxpayers is the extraordinary degree to which municipal services in Maine are funded through property taxes. Many families in our rural community, including those with roots going back many generations, find themselves “land poor.” For these families, the number of acres they own (and therefore the property tax they are assessed) doesn’t necessarily match their household income or their ability to pay.
‘Wilde Abstraction’ solo show at BRAF
“Wilde Abstraction” is a solo show of Sarah Wilde’s latest abstract paintings. See them on display during the month of September in the upstairs Harbor Room of the Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF). The opening reception is Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. during the First...
‘Three Good Reasons’: Invoking the subtlety of Giorgio Morandi
The earliest known still lifes (depictions of inanimate objects) were created by Egyptians in the 15th century BC. Many were these discovered on tombs. The Greeks and Romans created still lifes of fruit and vessels in the form mosaics and frescoes. During the Middle Ages artists incorporated symbolic arrangements into illuminated manuscripts. Later, northern Renaissance artists popularized still life floral paintings, and by the 17th century they were painting realistic studies of everyday items. Later they included symbols such as musical instruments, wine bottles and water jugs. These were reminders of the “vanity” of worldly goods and pleasure.
