Virginia man arrested after impersonating food delivery driver to assault woman in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested after he impersonated a food delivery driver to assault a woman while she was walking in her car in Loudoun County, Virginia. Officials later identified the suspect as Noureddine Mahdid, 50, of Ashburn following an investigation led by the Loudoun...
cbs19news
ACPD investigating shooting on Fontaine Avenue
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting. The shooting took place in the area of Fontaine Avenue at around 9:50 p.m. There were more than 20 police vehicles at the scene. This is a developing story, and more information will be provided...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting death
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving members of a multi-jurisdictional US Marshal’s Task Force in Albemarle County on Monday night. The task force located a wanted fugitive driving eastbound on the US...
Virginia 19-year-old faces charges after wild set of events leads to multiple crashes
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old Virginia man is facing, what could be considered a plethora of charges after he caused serious accidents on Kings Highway on Sunday, according to the Stafford Sheriff's office. Just before 6 p.m., Stafford Deputy Richardson was on their way to a reported multi-vehicle...
wina.com
Officers shoot and kill fugitive on Fontaine Avenue at the bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say members of a multi-jurisdictional U.S. Marshal’s Task Force shot and killed a fugitive in a shootout Monday night on Fontaine Avenue at the bypass. U.S. Marshals, along with an Albemarle police officer, located a wanted fugitive with outstanding federal warrants shortly before 10 Monday night driving north on 29. When task force officers initiated a traffic stop, the fugitive attempted to evade officers and crashed on Fontaine Avenue. The suspect reportedly emerged from the vehicle and shot at officers, who returned fire.
Stafford woman arrested after stealing purse in Walmart, being chased down by witness, police say
A woman was charged with robbery in Stafford County on Monday after her attempt to steal a purse resulted in an on-foot chase through Fredericksburg.
WHSV
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
cbs19news
Police investigating incident involving brandishing of a weapon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Monday night. According to police, officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of 14th Street NW for a report of a person brandishing a weapon. The suspect reportedly had a firearm and...
Wanted Chesterfield man arrested after standoff at Fredericksburg home
A Chesterfield man is behind bars after he barricaded himself in a Fredericksburg home Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
fredericksburg.today
Multiple crashes, DUI charge in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing a serious accident on Kings Highway on Sunday. On August 28th at 5:45 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. The investigation revealed 19-year-old Brayden Taylor of Stafford was westbound on Kings Highway in a green Ford Fusion. Witnesses reported Taylor passed through the red traffic signal at the Blue and Gray Parkway at a high rate of speed and struck a red GMC Sierra.
Father charged after car with child inside it stolen; police looking for thief
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a car owner was facing a charge after someone stole his car with a child inside it. The charge against Gregory Morris, 38, of Falls Church, Va. was Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The Arlington County Police Department said Morris flagged down officers around […]
Inside Nova
VSP asks public's help fatal crash in Fauquier County
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a crash that left a Bealeton motorcyclist dead in Fauquier County. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Rt 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Rt 17.
Three Stafford minors nabbed for John Deere joyride
Three juveniles in Stafford were caught joyriding a stolen utility vehicle Sunday night, and promptly turned over to their parents.
WTOP
Charges dropped against 5 men in deadly VCU hazing incident
Criminal charges have been dropped against five men who were accused of “hazing” in connection with the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student last year. Prosecutors confirmed that the charges were dropped, but they did not provide a reason as to why, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
theriver953.com
Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Fauquier County
It was determined that a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both heading north on Route 17 when the two collided. The motorcyclist, a 77-year-old Bealeton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
NBC12
19-year-old charged with DUI, other charges in multi-vehicle crash
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing an accident involving multiple vehicles in Stafford County. On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5:45 p.m., a Stafford County deputy responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. According to a witness interviewed...
‘I could see my femur’: Powhatan veteran survives motorcycle crash using life-saving measures
A Powhatan army veteran says his near-death experience in a motorcycle crash forced him to use life-saving measures until first responders could get to him.
theriver953.com
FCSO seeks help for missing person
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing person. Amanda Michelle Carver, 26, was last seen in the Stephens City area on Thursday around 4 pm. Amanda has blonde hair and blue eyes with a tattoo of birds on her collarbone...
fox5dc.com
Private island up for sale in northern Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
