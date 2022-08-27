ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACPD investigating shooting on Fontaine Avenue

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting. The shooting took place in the area of Fontaine Avenue at around 9:50 p.m. There were more than 20 police vehicles at the scene. This is a developing story, and more information will be provided...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Officers shoot and kill fugitive on Fontaine Avenue at the bypass

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say members of a multi-jurisdictional U.S. Marshal’s Task Force shot and killed a fugitive in a shootout Monday night on Fontaine Avenue at the bypass. U.S. Marshals, along with an Albemarle police officer, located a wanted fugitive with outstanding federal warrants shortly before 10 Monday night driving north on 29. When task force officers initiated a traffic stop, the fugitive attempted to evade officers and crashed on Fontaine Avenue. The suspect reportedly emerged from the vehicle and shot at officers, who returned fire.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating incident involving brandishing of a weapon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Monday night. According to police, officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of 14th Street NW for a report of a person brandishing a weapon. The suspect reportedly had a firearm and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fredericksburg.today

Multiple crashes, DUI charge in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing a serious accident on Kings Highway on Sunday. On August 28th at 5:45 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. The investigation revealed 19-year-old Brayden Taylor of Stafford was westbound on Kings Highway in a green Ford Fusion. Witnesses reported Taylor passed through the red traffic signal at the Blue and Gray Parkway at a high rate of speed and struck a red GMC Sierra.
STAFFORD, VA
Inside Nova

VSP asks public's help fatal crash in Fauquier County

The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a crash that left a Bealeton motorcyclist dead in Fauquier County. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Rt 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Rt 17.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Charges dropped against 5 men in deadly VCU hazing incident

Criminal charges have been dropped against five men who were accused of “hazing” in connection with the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student last year. Prosecutors confirmed that the charges were dropped, but they did not provide a reason as to why, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
RICHMOND, VA
theriver953.com

Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
NBC12

19-year-old charged with DUI, other charges in multi-vehicle crash

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing an accident involving multiple vehicles in Stafford County. On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5:45 p.m., a Stafford County deputy responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. According to a witness interviewed...
STAFFORD, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO seeks help for missing person

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing person. Amanda Michelle Carver, 26, was last seen in the Stephens City area on Thursday around 4 pm. Amanda has blonde hair and blue eyes with a tattoo of birds on her collarbone...
fox5dc.com

Private island up for sale in northern Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

