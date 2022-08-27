ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dream Come True: Mavs’ Luka Doncic Talks Jordan Signature Shoe, NBA Success

By Dalton Trigg
The start of Luka Doncic’s superstar career with the Dallas Mavericks is something he always dreamed of and more.

In just four short seasons, we’re already starting to run out of superlatives to use when talking about Luka Doncic . Not only is the Dallas Mavericks ’ superstar unstoppable on the court — he’s a perennial MVP candidate and is a three-time All-NBA First Team player — but he’s a kind and humble person off the court as well.

Although Doncic still has dreams of winning an NBA championship with Dallas, he admittedly has already realized and exceeded many of his other dreams he had as a kid growing up in Slovenia.

“I would say the whole journey. I was dreaming of just playing in the NBA, and now here with my signature shoe, it’s an unbelievable journey,” said Doncic in an interview with SLAM Magazine , where he graced the latest cover with his new Luka Jordan 1s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZU1Bv_0hXgCfSS00

“I could only dream of it as a kid to be like that. It’s unbelievable. I am only 23. It’s a hopefully long journey to go.”

Doncic’s accolades had already reached superstar status , but having an official signature shoe was always going to be the final stamp of approval in a way — especially when it gets done with one of the greatest players and brands of all time.

“Not many people can say they have their own shoes, especially with a brand like Jordan. It’s unbelievable,” said Doncic.

“It was unbelievable the first time I met (Michael Jordan), and I was really nervous. I didn’t know what to say. His legacy is unbelievable”

If Doncic’s career continues on the same trajectory it’s currently on , his legacy is going to be unbelievable as well. The next step for Doncic is getting over the hump and being able to win a championship.

After getting to within three wins of reaching the NBA Finals last season, Doncic is as hungry as he’s ever been. His march toward even more accolades begins with the 2022-23 season in a little under two months … and he’ll be doing it all in a variety of his signature shoes.

