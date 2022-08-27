Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Arkansas after 13-year-old dies in Florida hit and run
A man was arrested in Arkansas after a 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike in Florida died in the hospital Sunday.
Remains of man’s dad found in Lake Mead, 20 years after drowning
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Tom Erndt finally got the news he’s been waiting to hear for 20 years. His father’s remains were found at the bottom of drought-stricken Lake Mead in Nevada this summer, not far from where Erndt last saw him on August 2, 2002.
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
DRYING OUT: Here’s when Arkansas sees a break from the humidity
LITTLE ROCK Ark. – High humidity is normal for Arkansas in the summer, so when we see a break from it, it’s definitely something to write about!. Whenever we talk about humidity, we are going to focus on the dew point temperature. The dew point is the measure of the amount of moisture in the air, and when the dew point is in the 70s the air feels sticky and uncomfortable. For the majority of the summer, the dewpoint has been in the 70s.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More heat Monday with scattered afternoon storms
MONDAY MORNING: We will see mostly sunny skies through much of your morning, heating temperatures into the upper 80s to lower 90s by midday. Rain should hold off through the morning. MONDAY AFTERNOON: The heat continues to build through the afternoon. Highs likely reach the low and mid-90s while heat...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tracking afternoon t-storms for Sunday
SUNDAY: The humidity was noticeably higher Saturday. This higher humidity will continue overnight and into Sunday morning, keeping our temperatures mild overnight. Sunday morning will start out in the low to mid 70s. Sunday afternoon will feature building clouds and several pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The showers will be more...
Joel’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: Hot with a few showers Tuesday as front approaches
TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers or sprinkles will be possible. Expect some sunshine to break through, heating temperatures up to about 90 by midday. A few showers may build as well, though most stay dry. TUESDAY AFTERNOON: A few...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold front Tuesday
TONIGHT: A cold front approaching Arkansas will bring some showers late tonight through tomorrow during the day. Temps will be slow to cool after hitting 96°F Monday afternoon with it staying in the 90s through 8pm, 80s through midnight then lowering to the mid 70s closer to sunrise at 6:40am. Partly cloudy through 9pm with more clouds increasing after that along with the low chance for a few showers.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More humidity to start the work week
TONIGHT: A few isolated showers will be possible this evening as clouds linger overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s. TOMORROW: Monday looks to be very similar to Sunday. Temperatures will be near seasonal values in the lower 90s, however, humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to triple digits. Tomorrow we will see a mix of sun and clouds, with the possibility of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon.
