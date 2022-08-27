ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

fox16.com

AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
fox16.com

DRYING OUT: Here’s when Arkansas sees a break from the humidity

LITTLE ROCK Ark. – High humidity is normal for Arkansas in the summer, so when we see a break from it, it’s definitely something to write about!. Whenever we talk about humidity, we are going to focus on the dew point temperature. The dew point is the measure of the amount of moisture in the air, and when the dew point is in the 70s the air feels sticky and uncomfortable. For the majority of the summer, the dewpoint has been in the 70s.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tracking afternoon t-storms for Sunday

SUNDAY: The humidity was noticeably higher Saturday. This higher humidity will continue overnight and into Sunday morning, keeping our temperatures mild overnight. Sunday morning will start out in the low to mid 70s. Sunday afternoon will feature building clouds and several pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The showers will be more...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold front Tuesday

TONIGHT: A cold front approaching Arkansas will bring some showers late tonight through tomorrow during the day. Temps will be slow to cool after hitting 96°F Monday afternoon with it staying in the 90s through 8pm, 80s through midnight then lowering to the mid 70s closer to sunrise at 6:40am. Partly cloudy through 9pm with more clouds increasing after that along with the low chance for a few showers.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More humidity to start the work week

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers will be possible this evening as clouds linger overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s. TOMORROW: Monday looks to be very similar to Sunday. Temperatures will be near seasonal values in the lower 90s, however, humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to triple digits. Tomorrow we will see a mix of sun and clouds, with the possibility of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE

