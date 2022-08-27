Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Censorship at Grand Island Northwest High School
Not so fast. Everyone seems to be dumping on Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators who eliminated the journalism program due to controversial student-written content. Please ignore the fact that the Saga, the high school student newspaper, has been around since 1968. Disregard all that “freedom of speech” junk in...
Kearney Hub
UNK Pride of the Plains marching band opens season in September
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 8 football game against Pittsburg State. In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK...
Kearney Hub
UNK senior Gordanier works with military satellite system during summer internship
KEARNEY — Trevor Gordanier isn’t worried about finding a job after graduation. As an information networking and telecommunications major, he’s entering a field where skilled workers are in high demand. “My opportunities are pretty much endless,” the University of Nebraska at Kearney senior said. “I will always...
Kearney Hub
Gov. Ricketts to speak Tuesday at University of Nebraska at Kearney
KEARNEY – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will speak Tuesday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he’ll address a variety of topics of interest and importance to the state. Hosted by UNK’s Turning Point USA student organization, Ricketts will speak at 4 p.m. at the Nebraskan Student...
foxnebraska.com
State Fair: Holle Evert, Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair features many vendors every year. Holle Evert, the Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales, joined NTV News and spoke about some of the vendors at the State Fair and what they have to offer.
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska Day at the Fair: free admission with the NCN app
GRAND ISLAND, NE — News Channel Nebraska is taking over the Nebraska State Fair. Today is NCN Day at the Fair… meaning everyone gets in free as long as they download the NCN app on their phone. Attractions today include the annual Veterans Day program at 3:00 at the Heartland Events Center, high school band performances, the Outback Regional Cattle Dog Trials, and live music from Eli Mosley at 9:00.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
Kearney Hub
Sumner teen selected for Adrian Smith's 2022-23 Youth Advisory Council
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Adrian Smith has announced the names of the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2022-23 academic school year. Bart Beattie of Sumner was selected as a member of the Youth Advisory Council. Smith’s Youth Advisory Council...
Kearney Hub
UNK's Emersen Cyza named MIAA volleyball athlete of the week
KEARNEY — The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association has selected the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Emersen Cyza as the volleyball offensive athlete of the week. Cyza, a junior from Alliance, averaged 4.21 kills per set and hit at a .349 clip as the No. 10-ranked Lopers went 4-0...
Kearney Hub
Ricketts, Clouse say diplomacy strengthens Heartland
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse individually issued proclamations declaring today as U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day. Their declarations join a growing movement across the Heartland and underscore the governor’s and mayor’s commitments to America’s global engagement to advance the economic, health and security interests of Nebraska families, according to the statements.
Kearney Hub
Free one-man play 'Baseball Preacher' to premier at Upper Room Brewery
KEARNEY — When William Chvala begins a one-man play like “Baseball Preacher,” he thinks about the sense of “story” in the details. “By trade I’m a film and video producer/director,” he said from his home in Omaha. “In all of our films, we look for the stories. It’s not the ‘nuts and bolts’ kinds of things; we’re looking for the human interest stories. Once you get a couple of those stories, then you have the backbone of the play. And then it’s a matter of finding an opening that might provoke someone of interest.”
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment
GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
kfornow.com
ACLU of Nebraska Demands School Officials Reinstate Axed Journalism Program
(KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LINCOLN, Neb. – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nebraska has issued a demand letter to the Superintendent of Grand Island’s Northwest School District and members of the School Board, responding to concerns about the district’s elimination of the journalism program at Northwest Public Schools — an apparent backlash to school newspaper editorials written by and about LGBTQ people. The ACLU of Nebraska says the action violated students’ constitutional rights and disregarded other protections in federal law.
Kearney Hub
Short-handed Loper soccer team salvage tie with Southwest Minnesota
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney soccer team has a claim for the Queens of Adversity title. The Lopers, who have had two coaches since spring practices began, found themselves down a player 25 minutes into Sunday’s match with Southwest Minnesota State, and they battled the rest of the way to get a 0-0 tie at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
Kearney Hub
Thousand yards for Kearney's late Ron Blessing
KEARNEY — It is hard to quantify what a person’s presence carries in value after it is lost. This was not the agreement, nor was this the plan for how things were supposed to play out. So, you can imagine the void that was created when we lost Ron Blessing on March 2, 2022.
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Neb. village clerk referred for possible prosecution after allegations
LINCOLN — Allegations that a former village clerk in central Nebraska used village funds to purchase home canning supplies, Christmas-type lights and liver cleanse pills have been forwarded for possible criminal prosecution. The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office issued a report Monday noting that the former village clerk in Rockville,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Regional Airport service schedule coming soon
KEARNEY — Denver Air Connection, Kearney’s new airline, will begin daily, nonstop jet service from Kearney Regional Airport to Denver International Airport on Nov. 1. The schedule for service is expected to be announced on Friday. To assist booked passengers, Denver Air Connection has agreed for November and...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
Troopers, Deputies Arrest Subject of Threat Investigation. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger,...
foxnebraska.com
Woman arrested for GI theft after escaping from Lincoln correctional facility in July
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman who escaped the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln last month has been arrested in Grand Island. In July, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Torrien Harris, 20, failed to return to the facility from job assignment and removed her electronic monitoring device, which was later found.
