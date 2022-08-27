ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

WAFB

Gonzales receives $2.4 million to relocate waterlines on Roddy Road

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A $2.4 million loan is helping the city of Gonzales relocate water lines along Roddy Road, so the road can be widened and roundabouts can be installed. According to the city, project managers anticipate the relocation project, which began in late April, to be complete by the end of September.
GONZALES, LA
West Side Journal

Intracoastal Bridge replacement project continues

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development continues to make progress on the La. 1 Intracoastal Bridge replacement project near Port Allen. Crews are currently working on the substructure of the bridge, which includes the bridge columns and footing, as well as road work for the upcoming scheduled traffic shift from La. 1 southbound onto the new alignment coming from the new bridge and drainage along La. 1. Additionally, crews are performing work for future dynamic message signs and traffic cameras.
PORT ALLEN, LA
WAFB

Shooting on Scotland Ave. sends 3 to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least three people are hospitalized after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to police. The shooting happened on Scotland Avenue near Scenic Highway around 2:30 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victims were taken to a hospital in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Stop signs coming to LA 22 at LA 445

PONCHATOULA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that changes are coming to the LA 22, LA 445 interchange in Ponchatoula. On September 12, 2022, stop signs, stop ahead signs and striping will be installed. After the completion of a recent study, DOTD is making this change to improve the safety and overall function of the intersection.
PONCHATOULA, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Police: Juvenile escapee from Calcasieu Parish caught in EBR

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile runaway from a youth facility in Calcasieu Parish was captured in Central, according to police. The Central Police Department stated on Monday, Aug. 29 just after midnight, an officer stopped a car traveling about 30 mph over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road.
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Two wanted for burglarizing several vehicles in Livingston subdivision

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are seeking two suspects believed to be connected to the burglaries of four vehicles this past weekend. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported two masked subjects and their vehicle were seen on home surveillance early Saturday morning. The two allegedly stole money, electronics, clothing, and jewelry from four separate vehicles in the South Haven subdivision.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies respond to Monday morning crash involving school bus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus with 34 students on board around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The bus was making a turn onto Burbank Drive when it was struck by another vehicle, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for trio of men after armed robbery early Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Three men are on the run after an armed robbery early Tuesday morning off of Florida Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it responded around 1 a.m. to reports of an armed robbery on the 200 block of Gloria Drive. The sheriff's office reports some people were outside of a residence when they were approached by three unknown men who robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash in the process.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Tropics getting busy on Anniversary of Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tropical Atlantic is getting busy, on this, the one-year anniversary of major hurricane Ida. We have four areas of concern in the basin, with a central Atlantic wave with a high chance of becoming Tropical Storm Danielle in the next few days. The Caribbean wave only has a low chance of development and looks to stay away from Louisiana and the northern Gulf coast.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

