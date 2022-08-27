ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Madeira Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Madeira Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
wdhn.com

Pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion-dollar contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced. Brian Washburn, the owner of Amore Pools Inc., defrauded Florida homeowners by taking upfront payments and deposits, Moody said. He would also leave dangerous debris piles and gaping holes in victims’ backyards.
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Gulfport Man Accused of Forcing City Employee Into Traffic

For the second time in a month, police have arrested Gulfport resident Ray Rodriguez. On Aug. 14, St. Petersburg police arrested Rodriguez for allegedly resisting an officer. The St. Petersburg Police Department wanted to question Rodriguez in relation to an alleged aggravated assault that happened in Gulfport. According to the...
GULFPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Dancing#Folk Dance#Dance Moves#Sobriety#Alcohol#Irish
wild941.com

Largo Man Caught Filming Women In Target Fitting Room

Marlon Butts of Largo was arrested after police say he secretly recorded women as they were trying on clothes in a target fitting room. It happened at the target located on Highway 19 in Pinellas Park. Butts was seen placing his phone under fitting room stalls. He also admitted to this when he was interviewed by detectives. According to the affidavit “The subject admitted post Miranda that he did take photos and/or videos of the two women on the above date and time for his own sexual gratification, The images/video were taken without their knowledge or consent and were of them in the process of trying on clothing.” Butts was arrested for video voyeurism and booked into Pinellas County Jail. He posed $2,500 bond and was later released.
LARGO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wild941.com

Twerking Pinellas County Woman Arrested After Exposing Herself To Kids

On Monday A Pinellas County woman was arrested after twerking and exposing her breast to kids at a pool. Yailin Caraballo-Figueredo was arrested by Largo police after committing the act. Witnesses say she began twerking and started to attract an audience. She was also heard discussing a birthmark that she had in a private area of her body. The affidavit says Caraballo-Figueredo then pulled up her shirt and exposed her breast to children. The Largo police department tells us that two kids and an adult saw her and provided sworn statements.She was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs but denies the allegations.
iontb.com

Two dead in crash on Bryan Dairy Road in Pinellas Park

- Advertisement - On August 28, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a head-on crash in the westbound lanes of Bryan Dairy Rd between 66th Street N and Belcher Rd. A red Ferrari, operated by a 67 year-old male from Largo, was...
PINELLAS PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy