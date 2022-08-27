Read full article on original website
Related
Clearwater man chucks pizza at senior, gets felony charge, deputies say
A Clearwater man was charged with two felonies for throwing pizza at a person 65 years or older during an argument Sunday afternoon.
Two Tampa Women Charged After Burning Children With Scalding Hot Pot
TAMPA, Fla. – Two Tampa women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children in their care with a hot pot. Officers were made aware of the abuse on August 18, 2022, after a victim, who is under the age of 10, showed up
Pinellas County Sheriff to discuss murder involving Tampa Bay gang
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is planning on holding a press conference involving a recent murder indictment. The indictment is said to be related to a motorcycle gang in the Tampa Bay area. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be holding the press conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it in the […]
1 child dead, another critical after father allegedly shoots them in the head
A father is facing a first-degree murder charge after authorities said he shot and killed his 5-year-old daughter and also shot his 8-year-old son in Tampa Monday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion-dollar contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced. Brian Washburn, the owner of Amore Pools Inc., defrauded Florida homeowners by taking upfront payments and deposits, Moody said. He would also leave dangerous debris piles and gaping holes in victims’ backyards.
Grieving family calling for safer bus stops in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County family is advocating for change after Ethan Weiser was killed walking to his bus stop. The 15-year-old high school sophomore was hit by a car in front of his younger sister and now Ethan's family is advocating for safer bus stops. Ethan's uncle,...
thegabber.com
Gulfport Man Accused of Forcing City Employee Into Traffic
For the second time in a month, police have arrested Gulfport resident Ray Rodriguez. On Aug. 14, St. Petersburg police arrested Rodriguez for allegedly resisting an officer. The St. Petersburg Police Department wanted to question Rodriguez in relation to an alleged aggravated assault that happened in Gulfport. According to the...
fox13news.com
Safety advocacy group to make its case to Clearwater leaders following three deadly crashes
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Forward Pinellas was already planning to talk to Clearwater City Council about improving the streets for pedestrians and bikers, but after the loss of not just one, but three pedestrians in Pinellas and Pasco counties on Friday, the conversation comes with much more urgency. Three families are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two People Die In High-Speed Ferrari Crash In Pinellas Park
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Two people died after driving their Ferrari head-on into another car on Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday at approximately 9:43 pm, officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a head-on crash on Bryan Dairy Rd. “Based
Gator wrangled after wandering on US-19 access road in Clearwater
Clearwater police had to wrangle a small alligator after it wandered its way onto a major highway Monday morning.
fox13news.com
Parts of Gandy Beach blocked off to protect mangroves, environment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Big changes are happening at a popular waterside hangout in Pinellas County. Officials blocked off a large portion of Gandy Beach to protect the mangroves and their environment. Locals love Gandy Beach for its easy access, where visitors can drive right up to the water's edge....
wild941.com
Largo Man Caught Filming Women In Target Fitting Room
Marlon Butts of Largo was arrested after police say he secretly recorded women as they were trying on clothes in a target fitting room. It happened at the target located on Highway 19 in Pinellas Park. Butts was seen placing his phone under fitting room stalls. He also admitted to this when he was interviewed by detectives. According to the affidavit “The subject admitted post Miranda that he did take photos and/or videos of the two women on the above date and time for his own sexual gratification, The images/video were taken without their knowledge or consent and were of them in the process of trying on clothing.” Butts was arrested for video voyeurism and booked into Pinellas County Jail. He posed $2,500 bond and was later released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clearwater police lure escaped horses and donkey back to their home
Clearwater police officers responded to an unusual call on Sunday.
wild941.com
Twerking Pinellas County Woman Arrested After Exposing Herself To Kids
On Monday A Pinellas County woman was arrested after twerking and exposing her breast to kids at a pool. Yailin Caraballo-Figueredo was arrested by Largo police after committing the act. Witnesses say she began twerking and started to attract an audience. She was also heard discussing a birthmark that she had in a private area of her body. The affidavit says Caraballo-Figueredo then pulled up her shirt and exposed her breast to children. The Largo police department tells us that two kids and an adult saw her and provided sworn statements.She was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs but denies the allegations.
iontb.com
Two dead in crash on Bryan Dairy Road in Pinellas Park
- Advertisement - On August 28, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a head-on crash in the westbound lanes of Bryan Dairy Rd between 66th Street N and Belcher Rd. A red Ferrari, operated by a 67 year-old male from Largo, was...
Family of St. Pete woman found burned in alley demands justice
The family of a St. Petersburg woman found “burned beyond recognition” is demanding justice.
Ongoing investigation of motorcycle gang murder case leads to murder arrest
PCSO stated that 48-year-old Paul Mogilevsky has been charged with the alleged murder of 46-year-old Dominick Paternoster.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Looking For A Man Who Stole $6,000 In Sunglasses From Mall
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a sunglass thief and needs your help. According to deputies, on July 31, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., a black male entered the Sunglass Hut at Citrus Park Mall where he took several sunglasses
Crash closes part of State Road 60 at Memorial Highway
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on State Road 60 in Hillsborough County Monday.
Neo-Nazis gave ‘Heil Hitler’ salutes at St. Pete Beach and waved flags around Pinellas County last weekend
The National Socialists of Florida also showed up at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa last month.
Comments / 1