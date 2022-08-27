Heavy rain is very limited tonight, but a healthy storm dropped soaking rain and frequent lightning over Ruidoso and parts of US 70 in the Sacramento Mountains. Overall, our monsoon is finally taking some time off (but not completely going away). We’re finally seeing that much drier air work into the northern half of New Mexico tonight. Dew points are dropping all across this part of the state. This is greatly reducing rain chances not only now, but for the next couple days. The main push of moisture is moving into south central NM where scattered storms are reaching Socorro, Ruidoso, and Las Cruces. None of these are too threatening however and won’t last very long. All storm activity winds down within the next hour or two as skies clear out overnight. It’ll feel significantly less humid compared to last night.

RUIDOSO, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO