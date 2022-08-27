Read full article on original website
Man charged in deadly South Valley Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in a South Valley neighborhood Monday morning. Joseph Gonzales, 44, is facing an open count of murder after an alleged argument with a driver. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Val Verde Drive SW. […]
Suspect in Los Chavez SWAT incident has long criminal history
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the man arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Los Chavez Friday afternoon. The man Valencia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Friday night is Jason Ramirez. The tense SWAT scene Friday lasted eight hours. At the end of it all, Valencia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people. According […]
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday’s storms also knocked...
Widespread rain south, isolated storms across other parts of the state
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A weak upper level low pressure system is funneling moisture into the southern part of New Mexico. This will keep a thicker layer of clouds and light showers going into Wednesday across the southeast. The Four Corners high will continue to build as well, drawing in drier air to the north.
New Mexico governor grants clemency for six convicts
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six convicted criminals in New Mexico have been granted executive clemency by the governor, including the woman who escaped the infamous “Toy Box Killer,” David Parker Ray. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office made the announcement Monday afternoon, granting three men and three women a reprieve from their varying criminal sentences. The so-called […]
Brother of Fabian Gonzales faces murder charge in South Valley shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One month after testifying in the trial tied to the 2016 killing of Victoria Martens, the brother of Fabian Gonzales is now charged in an unrelated fatal shooting. Joseph Gonzales, 44, is facing an open count of murder after investigators claim that Gonzales got in a fight with a driver on a […]
Strong storms possible for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will feature increased activity across the eastern half of the state as a backdoor front pushes into New Mexico. High pressure over the four corners will continue to draw in drier air to the western part of the state. In Albuquerque, this afternoon is expected to remain quiet and hot. By […]
How far is New Mexico from statewide electric vehicle chargers?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationwide, more electric vehicles are hitting the road year after year. That means the demand for charging stations is on the rise. So what does the future of electric vehicles look like in New Mexico? Currently there are over 130 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around the state, according to the New […]
Heavy rain possible across southeast New Mexico
A reverse monsoon pattern will bring drier and warmer weather to most of New Mexico this week. Southeastern New Mexico will be a different story with heavy rain possible. A backdoor front and good moisture is bringing storms, and even severe weather to southeastern parts of the state Monday afternoon. These storms will weaken through the late evening, but heavy rain will still be possible. There is a Flood Watch out for southeastern New Mexico through 6 AM Tuesday.
Heavy storms and severe threat for eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are a couple of spot showers in northeast New Mexico this morning, but elsewhere it is a quit, mostly clear morning. Temperatures are chilly in the northern and western high terrain and highlands, in the 40s and low 50s. A cold front will move into eastern NM today, causing widespread storms […]
More rain, flood watch for southern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to some showers in the central highlands, east mountains and southeast plains. Rain in the central highlands and east mountains will dissipate during the commute, but showers in southern New Mexico will likely continue through midday. More showers and storms will move east to west across the state, […]
Showers end south, clearing skies tonight
Heavy rain is very limited tonight, but a healthy storm dropped soaking rain and frequent lightning over Ruidoso and parts of US 70 in the Sacramento Mountains. Overall, our monsoon is finally taking some time off (but not completely going away). We’re finally seeing that much drier air work into the northern half of New Mexico tonight. Dew points are dropping all across this part of the state. This is greatly reducing rain chances not only now, but for the next couple days. The main push of moisture is moving into south central NM where scattered storms are reaching Socorro, Ruidoso, and Las Cruces. None of these are too threatening however and won’t last very long. All storm activity winds down within the next hour or two as skies clear out overnight. It’ll feel significantly less humid compared to last night.
