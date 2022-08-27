ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Village, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice issued for Jersey Village

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for resident in Jersey Village, city officials said. According to a release, due to reduced distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Jersey Village public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
JERSEY VILLAGE, TX
cw39.com

County Health in contact with both schools and monitoring both cases

HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Public Health officials confirming that two area students have monkeypox. One case is in north Houston and another in Fort Bend County. The Health Department making that announcement this week. One case of monkeypox was reported at the IDEA Hardy campus at 1930 Little York Road, north of Houston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Jersey Village, TX
mocomotive.com

URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON

A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Road closures in Seabrook around Highway 146 expected throughout the week

SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — After a break from closures around the State Highway 146 project, drivers will see more work taking place throughout the week. Beginning with nightly closures, Repsdorph and E. Meyer streets will be closed at the intersection of SH 146 Monday, Aug. 29, at 9 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5 a.m., and again from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. This closure is to install girders on the Repsdorph overpass.
SEABROOK, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Airbnb adopts ‘anti-party’ technology

HOUSTON – With increasing pressure coming from local municipalities, including outright bans of short-term rental properties, Airbnb is motivated to find a solution to the problem of some of their rental houses being bad neighbors. “It was just nonstop parties. Every weekend there was a party. Fourth of July...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Bacteria#Cdc#Wash Hands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston keeping eye on potential storms in Atlantic, near Yucatan

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical disturbances that could potentially bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast region. A large low-pressure area in the mid-Atlantic Ocean is producing showers and disorganized clouds and has an 80% chance of forming into a cyclone at some point this week, according to information released Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Another low-pressure system off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico, has a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation within the next five days.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Detecting disease before symptoms with body scans

BELLAIRE – When you’re in your 20s and 30s it’s easy to feel somewhat invincible. But there can be hidden health troubles at any age. Now one young man is sharing his journey of taking action to protect his health after his father had a heart attack.
BELLAIRE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy