Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_com
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Rice University ranked best college in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Boil water notice issued for Jersey Village
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for resident in Jersey Village, city officials said. According to a release, due to reduced distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Jersey Village public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston health officials are urging residents to take precautions against West Nile virus
Houston health officials are urging residents to take precautions against West Nile virus after recent thunderstorms swept through the region, creating potential breeding grounds for mosquitos. In a press release, the Houston Health Department said the city has historically received reports of West Nile cases from July to October each...
High water warning for drivers on I-45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County
Keep an eye on high-water locations reported on Galveston County roads and other trouble spots for drivers.
cw39.com
County Health in contact with both schools and monitoring both cases
HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Public Health officials confirming that two area students have monkeypox. One case is in north Houston and another in Fort Bend County. The Health Department making that announcement this week. One case of monkeypox was reported at the IDEA Hardy campus at 1930 Little York Road, north of Houston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocomotive.com
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
cw39.com
Road closures in Seabrook around Highway 146 expected throughout the week
SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — After a break from closures around the State Highway 146 project, drivers will see more work taking place throughout the week. Beginning with nightly closures, Repsdorph and E. Meyer streets will be closed at the intersection of SH 146 Monday, Aug. 29, at 9 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5 a.m., and again from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. This closure is to install girders on the Repsdorph overpass.
Click2Houston.com
Train blocking neighborhood’s only entrance and exit causes problems for residents near Conroe
Getting stuck behind a train can put a damper on your day, especially if you have somewhere to be. One community in the City of Oak Ridge only has two entry points, both facing railroad tracks. Residents say the trains always come at the most inconvenient times causing miles of...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Airbnb adopts ‘anti-party’ technology
HOUSTON – With increasing pressure coming from local municipalities, including outright bans of short-term rental properties, Airbnb is motivated to find a solution to the problem of some of their rental houses being bad neighbors. “It was just nonstop parties. Every weekend there was a party. Fourth of July...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHOU
Crystal clear water and 6,000 feet of shoreline just 30 minutes south of downtown, Houston
HOUSTON — Houston's hottest waterfront getaway with white sand beaches, thrilling water attractions, live music entertainment, and more!
Click2Houston.com
2 women say their drinks were laced at Houston hookah lounge, causing them to seize; Hospital found opioids in their system
HOUSTON – What began as a Friday night out with his wife, Ryan, and sister Brittany to listen to live music at the Kulture Hookah Lounge, ended in a way Herbert Cage would have never imagined. “I’m tired, frustrated, angry,” Cage said. Less than 10 minutes after...
Harris Co. inmates wait too long to get into jail, fix costs you millions
13 Investigates found some Harris County inmates wait 48 hours or more before getting booked, causing a delay in the first step of an already backlogged criminal justice system.
Gunman opens fire on first responders in NW Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a gunman opened fire on paramedics in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened along Spring Cypress Road and Glenn Haven Estates in the Klein area just before 4 a.m Tuesday. Deputies said the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident shuts down main lanes of IH-610 South Loop at SH-288 westbound
HOUSTON – All main lanes of SH-288 near the South Loop were shut down Saturday afternoon due to an accident. According to Houston Transtar officials, the accident involved a heavy truck. It is unclear what type of accident that truck was in or any word on the condition of...
Click2Houston.com
Investigates: Emails show city council relations director, William Paul Thomas, had close communication with private businessman
HOUSTON – City of Houston leaders are calling for an outside investigation into the actions of a now former city director, William Paul Thomas, after KPRC 2 Investigates uncovered emails showing negotiations in favor of a private businessman. Thomas, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge tied to...
This Texas Amusement Park Has Been Abandoned And Left To Rot!
This amusement has never opened. So has it technically been abandoned or just never completed? Anytime you hear of an abandoned amusement park, it usually means an amusement park that was once open and then closed for good. That isn't necessarily the case with this one. This TEXAS amusement park was started and then abandoned. They never finished it!
Click2Houston.com
Fatal crash shuts down Grand Parkway westbound near Cypress Rosehill, authorities say
A fatality crash has shut down all mainlanes at the Grand Parkway westbound between Telge Road and Cypress Rosehill, according to authorities. According to the Rosehill Fire Department, the roadway has been shut down as crews investigate. All traffic is being diverted to the Telge Road exit. Video from Houston...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Deadly shooting in Walmart parking lot, Pearland Little League team returns home
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A dispute in a Walmart parking lot turned deadly. Christopher David Hernandez, 22, is charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man, who investigators say yelled at Hernandez about his driving.
KHOU
Be prepared for any power outage with a generator from Collaborative Services
HOUSTON — When you purchase a generator through Collaborative Services everything you need is included. They provide A to Z service, this means they are able to complete every step of the process. Collaborative Services has a Master Electrician and Plumber on their team, a dedicated permits department, and...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston keeping eye on potential storms in Atlantic, near Yucatan
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical disturbances that could potentially bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast region. A large low-pressure area in the mid-Atlantic Ocean is producing showers and disorganized clouds and has an 80% chance of forming into a cyclone at some point this week, according to information released Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Another low-pressure system off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico, has a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation within the next five days.
Click2Houston.com
Detecting disease before symptoms with body scans
BELLAIRE – When you’re in your 20s and 30s it’s easy to feel somewhat invincible. But there can be hidden health troubles at any age. Now one young man is sharing his journey of taking action to protect his health after his father had a heart attack.
Comments / 0