After what may have felt like an eternity for many, it is finally "Game Week" for fans throughout the Big 12 Conference. That includes those Cowboys in Stillwater that are looking to capitalize on a 2021 campaign that was capped off with a Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame. Sure, it's a new season, but there's never a bad time to mention topping the Irish in an NY6 Bowl.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO