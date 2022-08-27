Read full article on original website
T-Shirt fundraiser held in honor of Cascia Hall football player who collapsed on the field Friday
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 was given an update on the Cascia Hall football player who collapsed during last Friday night’s game. His mother said his condition is improving. Friday night, FOX23 reported when the medical team rushed to the field to help Collin Cottom. He collapsed, needed chest compressions and was rushed to the hospital.
Jenks football player appealing his suspension, says he was the victim of unsportsmanlike conduct
JENKS, Okla. — FOX23 has video that’s circulating on social media of a Jenks High School football player getting his head pushed into the ground multiple times after a play was over. The incident happened during Friday night’s game between Jenks and Edmond Santa Fe. The Jenks...
Shenandoah to appear at NOC Fall Lectureship
Body Tickets are still on sale for Grammy Award winning Shenandoah at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Thursday, Sept. 29, as part of the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. This tour is Shenandoah’s 35th Anniversary Tour. The event is sponsored by the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Endowed Lectureship...
Bob Ratliff, Sr.
Bob Ratliff, Sr. left us to join his son, Bobby Gene, Jr., granddaughter Brandi, and father, Earl on August 22, 2022. He was born in Ponca City Hospital to Erwin Earl Ratliff and Helen Josephine Domeny Ratliff on October 15, 1941. During his stay at the hospital, the love of his life, Bessie Cales was also being born and the two young mothers shared a recovery room. Bob and Bessie met as newborn babies and it was their destiny that they be reunited in holy matrimony years later.
Mifaunwy Rachel Faw Faw
Mifaunwy Rachel Faw Faw, “Miffy”, aged 59, left this life on August 25, 2022 at OU Medical Center in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was born to Leo and Alma Faw Faw on September 18, 1962 and grew up in Red Rock, Oklahoma where she made her home. She went to Red Rock school where she graduated in 1980.
Michael Edward Wilson
Michael Edward Wilson, 55, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on August 26, 2022, in Tulsa, OK. A Rosary Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, August 29, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Ponca Tribal Cemetery, with Father Carson Krittenbrink and Oliver Littlecook officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Services Pending
Terri Chapman, resident of Ponca City passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was 68. Services are pending with Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. Sheila Montgomery, resident of Bartlesville passed away Monday August 29, 2022. She was 73. Services are pending with Trout Funeral Home & Crematory.
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
Kremlin defeats DCLA
LAMONT -- The Kremlin-Hillsdale football team got off to an early lead and went on to defeat the Deer Creek-Lamont Eagles 42-0 Thursday night. Kremlin scored a touchdown one minute and two seconds into the game on a 40-yard run by Maddox Myers. It added another touchdown in the first quarter, two in the second period to lead at half 28-0, one in the third period and one in the fourth.
Happenings
REUNION TO BE HELD Class of 1972 to hold 50th Reunion Saturday, September 10 at 11am @ Newkirk Senior Citizens center. For more information call/ text 580-304-9727. PIONEER WOMAN FUNDRAISER Donors will go to www. kaylawink.norwex.biz and place orders under “Pioneer Woman Fundraiser” at checkout. 25% of the sales will be given to the Pioneer Woman board. The fundraiser is ongoing through the end of the year.
Big 12 Preview: Oklahoma State Hosts the CMU Chippewas for the Cowboys Opener Thursday
After what may have felt like an eternity for many, it is finally "Game Week" for fans throughout the Big 12 Conference. That includes those Cowboys in Stillwater that are looking to capitalize on a 2021 campaign that was capped off with a Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame. Sure, it's a new season, but there's never a bad time to mention topping the Irish in an NY6 Bowl.
Racist Snapchat rocks Sand Springs high school
Some parents and students at a Sand Springs high school are outraged after a racist Snapchat began circulating Thursday night. Damien Leathers, a 16-year-old student at Charles Page High School, was targeted by the post for reasons not yet known. “Him and another student was going back and forth, with...
Tulsa third grader found safe after missing from school for nearly two hours
A mother is grateful her 9-year-old daughter is safe after she went missing earlier today and her school did not know where she was.
Power restored to thousands in Lake Eufaula area
EUFAULA, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/28/22, 5:40 p.m. — Power has been restored to thousands in the Lake Eufaula area. As of 5:40 p.m., only 112 customers in the area are without power. For more information, visit the OG&E map. More than 4,000 people are without power in the...
OHP releases new details on I-44 collision that hospitalized five people
ADAIR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released new details on a collision on I-44 that hospitalized five people Saturday afternoon. OHP said three vehicles were traveling west on I-44, about 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County:. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Hernandez, 48, of...
Kildare Baptist Church holds back to school event
Students all over Kay County have resumed classes last week and many community areas have come out to support students with fun events and activities with Kildare Baptist Church hosting an event of their own on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Kildare Baptist Church’s new pastor,...
Man, woman ok after Keystone Lake plane crash, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the two people involved in the plane crash and say both are in stable condition. Bruce Forbes, 66, of Collinsville was piloting the plane when it crashed. He was admitted to the hospital in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.
Former Cherokee Nation employee wins civil suit against tribe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Cherokee Nation firefighter won a civil lawsuit against the tribe. A Cherokee jury awarded David Comingdeer $615,000 after he alleged tribal administrators retaliated against him for whistleblowing on mismanagement of a fire protection grant, according to trial attorney Michael Moore. The Cherokee Nation...
Collision causes a trailer to burst into flames, creating a swell of black smoke in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] and Hazmat responded to a crash near 91st and Riverside in south Tulsa. A black pickup truck failed to yield and slammed into the back of another truck pulling a trailer that was transporting a few gas cans. The truck and trailer flipped over causing flames to erupt. Black smoke then billowed into the sky.
Steak Cookoff Association Holds Event At Oklahoma Joe's
Some barbeque lovers got together for Oklahoma Joe's Beef-a-thon on Saturday. The event is hosted by the Steak Cook-Off Association, which was founded about 10 years ago here in Tulsa. The events now take place in about 13 countries around the world. "A lot of these are like charity events....
