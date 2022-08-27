ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Madeira Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Madeira Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
WOKV

Rodeo bull escapes, runs into crowd in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Terrifying moments were caught on camera when a bull broke free at a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Christopher Thornton was at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa and recorded the video of the animal escaping from its holding pen and running rampant, WFLA reported.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Man Accused of Forcing City Employee Into Traffic

For the second time in a month, police have arrested Gulfport resident Ray Rodriguez. On Aug. 14, St. Petersburg police arrested Rodriguez for allegedly resisting an officer. The St. Petersburg Police Department wanted to question Rodriguez in relation to an alleged aggravated assault that happened in Gulfport. According to the...
GULFPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Dancing#Folk Dance#Dance Moves#Sobriety#Alcohol#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wild941.com

Largo Man Caught Filming Women In Target Fitting Room

Marlon Butts of Largo was arrested after police say he secretly recorded women as they were trying on clothes in a target fitting room. It happened at the target located on Highway 19 in Pinellas Park. Butts was seen placing his phone under fitting room stalls. He also admitted to this when he was interviewed by detectives. According to the affidavit “The subject admitted post Miranda that he did take photos and/or videos of the two women on the above date and time for his own sexual gratification, The images/video were taken without their knowledge or consent and were of them in the process of trying on clothing.” Butts was arrested for video voyeurism and booked into Pinellas County Jail. He posed $2,500 bond and was later released.
LARGO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy