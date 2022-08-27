Read full article on original website
Hillsborough dad shot young kids in head right after mom kissed them goodnight, sheriff says
A Hillsborough County man allegedly shot his two young children in the head moments after their mother tucked them into bed, killing one and critically injuring the other.
Clearwater man chucks pizza at senior, gets felony charge, deputies say
A Clearwater man was charged with two felonies for throwing pizza at a person 65 years or older during an argument Sunday afternoon.
Two Tampa Women Charged After Burning Children With Scalding Hot Pot
TAMPA, Fla. – Two Tampa women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children in their care with a hot pot. Officers were made aware of the abuse on August 18, 2022, after a victim, who is under the age of 10, showed up
Florida Woman Performs ‘Irish Jig’ During DUI Sobriety Test
A Florida woman was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) after a newly released video from deputies shows her appearing to do an Irish jig during a traffic stop. The video, just released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, shows 38-year-old Amy Harrington’s sobriety
Rodeo bull escapes, runs into crowd in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — Terrifying moments were caught on camera when a bull broke free at a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Christopher Thornton was at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa and recorded the video of the animal escaping from its holding pen and running rampant, WFLA reported.
Girl, 13, struck in Osprey hit-and-run dies in hospital less than 2 weeks after crash
The 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike in Sarasota County on August 16 passed away in the hospital on Sunday.
Palm Harbor family rescues neighbor from sinking car
A Pinellas County woman was rescued from a submerged car on Sunday, thanks to the quick actions of her neighbors.
thegabber.com
Gulfport Man Accused of Forcing City Employee Into Traffic
For the second time in a month, police have arrested Gulfport resident Ray Rodriguez. On Aug. 14, St. Petersburg police arrested Rodriguez for allegedly resisting an officer. The St. Petersburg Police Department wanted to question Rodriguez in relation to an alleged aggravated assault that happened in Gulfport. According to the...
fox13news.com
Safety advocacy group to make its case to Clearwater leaders following three deadly crashes
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Forward Pinellas was already planning to talk to Clearwater City Council about improving the streets for pedestrians and bikers, but after the loss of not just one, but three pedestrians in Pinellas and Pasco counties on Friday, the conversation comes with much more urgency. Three families are...
Deputies: Man arrested after admitting to killing woman at Bradenton motel
BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested after he admitted to killing a woman at America's Best Value Inn in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded just after 1 p.m. Sunday to the motel on 57th Circle East to reports of a woman found unresponsive in a room.
Gator wrangled after wandering on US-19 access road in Clearwater
Clearwater police had to wrangle a small alligator after it wandered its way onto a major highway Monday morning.
Two People Die In High-Speed Ferrari Crash In Pinellas Park
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Two people died after driving their Ferrari head-on into another car on Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday at approximately 9:43 pm, officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a head-on crash on Bryan Dairy Rd. “Based
Pinellas sheriff to share details about murder case involving Tampa Bay-area motorcycle gang
LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is expected to announce details in a first-degree murder case involving a Tampa Bay-area motorcycle gang. The sheriff is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday to talk about a grand jury's indictment in the case. No additional...
Pinellas Park man accused of DUI says ‘not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk’: deputies
A Pinellas Park man pulled over for speeding made deputies' jobs easy when he admitted to driving drunk early Sunday morning.
Woman’s body found wrapped up in linens at Bradenton hotel; suspect arrested
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing a 26-year-old woman whose body was found wrapped up in linens inside a Bradenton hotel room on Sunday.
Clearwater police lure escaped horses and donkey back to their home
Clearwater police officers responded to an unusual call on Sunday.
Biker Arrested in Murder of Possible Informant
Pinellas sheriff says victim was killed execution style
fox13news.com
Parts of Gandy Beach blocked off to protect mangroves, environment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Big changes are happening at a popular waterside hangout in Pinellas County. Officials blocked off a large portion of Gandy Beach to protect the mangroves and their environment. Locals love Gandy Beach for its easy access, where visitors can drive right up to the water's edge....
wild941.com
Largo Man Caught Filming Women In Target Fitting Room
Marlon Butts of Largo was arrested after police say he secretly recorded women as they were trying on clothes in a target fitting room. It happened at the target located on Highway 19 in Pinellas Park. Butts was seen placing his phone under fitting room stalls. He also admitted to this when he was interviewed by detectives. According to the affidavit “The subject admitted post Miranda that he did take photos and/or videos of the two women on the above date and time for his own sexual gratification, The images/video were taken without their knowledge or consent and were of them in the process of trying on clothing.” Butts was arrested for video voyeurism and booked into Pinellas County Jail. He posed $2,500 bond and was later released.
