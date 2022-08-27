Read full article on original website
Related
Ponca City News
Guthrie prevails in Wildcats’ opener
Body Turnovers are to be expected in the opening game of a football season, and they were a major part of the story in Friday’s Ponca City Wildcats’ opener. Guthrie won the game 35-23, and it was turnovers that played a major part in the contest. Turnovers helped the Wildcats to jump out to a 10-0 lead and it was turnovers that contributed to Guthrie being able to take the lead for the first time right before the half.
Ponca City News
Kremlin defeats DCLA
LAMONT -- The Kremlin-Hillsdale football team got off to an early lead and went on to defeat the Deer Creek-Lamont Eagles 42-0 Thursday night. Kremlin scored a touchdown one minute and two seconds into the game on a 40-yard run by Maddox Myers. It added another touchdown in the first quarter, two in the second period to lead at half 28-0, one in the third period and one in the fourth.
Ponca City News
Mifaunwy Rachel Faw Faw
Mifaunwy Rachel Faw Faw, “Miffy”, aged 59, left this life on August 25, 2022 at OU Medical Center in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was born to Leo and Alma Faw Faw on September 18, 1962 and grew up in Red Rock, Oklahoma where she made her home. She went to Red Rock school where she graduated in 1980.
oklahoma Sooner
Bedlam in Stillwater Canceled
STILLWATER, Okla. — Due to ongoing inclement weather in Stillwater, Sunday's Bedlam match has been canceled. The teams will meet in Norman Oct. 6 for a conference matchup. The Sooners return to action this Thursday at North Texas at 7 p.m. CT. Fans who purchased single-game tickets can receive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
livingnewdeal.org
Blaine Stadium and Fieldhouse – Ponca City OK
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built the Blaine Stadium and Fieldhouse in Ponca City OK in 1936-1937. The stadium is built with rusticated stone. It is still used by Ponca City High School football. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
bcsnn.com
Big 12 Preview: Oklahoma State Hosts the CMU Chippewas for the Cowboys Opener Thursday
After what may have felt like an eternity for many, it is finally "Game Week" for fans throughout the Big 12 Conference. That includes those Cowboys in Stillwater that are looking to capitalize on a 2021 campaign that was capped off with a Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame. Sure, it's a new season, but there's never a bad time to mention topping the Irish in an NY6 Bowl.
Ponca City News
Bob Ratliff, Sr.
Bob Ratliff, Sr. left us to join his son, Bobby Gene, Jr., granddaughter Brandi, and father, Earl on August 22, 2022. He was born in Ponca City Hospital to Erwin Earl Ratliff and Helen Josephine Domeny Ratliff on October 15, 1941. During his stay at the hospital, the love of his life, Bessie Cales was also being born and the two young mothers shared a recovery room. Bob and Bessie met as newborn babies and it was their destiny that they be reunited in holy matrimony years later.
Ponca City News
Shenandoah to appear at NOC Fall Lectureship
Body Tickets are still on sale for Grammy Award winning Shenandoah at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Thursday, Sept. 29, as part of the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. This tour is Shenandoah’s 35th Anniversary Tour. The event is sponsored by the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Endowed Lectureship...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
5th Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning takes place at Hatbox Field
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning took place at the Hatbox Field in Muskogee. The festival began on Friday and will end on Sunday morning. The event featured food, live music and helicopter rides. Chris Sabia said the event featured 30 balloons from all over the country.
Ponca City News
Michael Edward Wilson
Michael Edward Wilson, 55, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on August 26, 2022, in Tulsa, OK. A Rosary Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, August 29, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Ponca Tribal Cemetery, with Father Carson Krittenbrink and Oliver Littlecook officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Ponca City News
Services Pending
Terri Chapman, resident of Ponca City passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was 68. Services are pending with Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. Sheila Montgomery, resident of Bartlesville passed away Monday August 29, 2022. She was 73. Services are pending with Trout Funeral Home & Crematory.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Power restored to thousands in Lake Eufaula area
EUFAULA, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/28/22, 5:40 p.m. — Power has been restored to thousands in the Lake Eufaula area. As of 5:40 p.m., only 112 customers in the area are without power. For more information, visit the OG&E map. More than 4,000 people are without power in the...
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Microbursts strike Green Country. How they form and why they can strike so quickly
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country has experienced a number of microbursts over the past couple of days. This is a common phenomenon in our summer storms when high winds occur as a storm collapses due to weak upper-level winds. A microburst is a type of downburst wind that only affects a small area of over several miles.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Collision causes a trailer to burst into flames, creating a swell of black smoke in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] and Hazmat responded to a crash near 91st and Riverside in south Tulsa. A black pickup truck failed to yield and slammed into the back of another truck pulling a trailer that was transporting a few gas cans. The truck and trailer flipped over causing flames to erupt. Black smoke then billowed into the sky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tulsa third grader found safe after missing from school for nearly two hours
A mother is grateful her 9-year-old daughter is safe after she went missing earlier today and her school did not know where she was.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OHP releases new details on I-44 collision that hospitalized five people
ADAIR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released new details on a collision on I-44 that hospitalized five people Saturday afternoon. OHP said three vehicles were traveling west on I-44, about 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County:. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Hernandez, 48, of...
okstate.edu
Fall enrollment underway for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute senior-adult classes
Media Contact: Christy Lang | Marketing and Communications Manager | 405-744-9740 | christy.lang@okstate.edu. Enrollment is now open for senior-adult educational classes offered in-person and online through the Oklahoma State University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). With more than 60 classes in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Stillwater, Bartlesville and online, OLLI provides...
Family remembers woman gunned down over Tulsa traffic incident
A Tulsa family shared a woman's story Monday less than two weeks after someone shot and killed her in what police called a road rage incident.
Comments / 0