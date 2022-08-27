Read full article on original website
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
New Husband Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute on HoneymoonBriana BelcherTampa, FL
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
positivelyosceola.com
Seminole at Osceola to Highlight Week 2 Varsity Football Action
With the two teams moving into different classifications, it will not be a possible playoff preview but when Seminole (1-0) meets Osceola (1-0) on Friday night it will be critically important game for post-season seeding purposes. Both former perennial Class 8A state powers, Osceola (now in the Class 4A Suburban...
Polk County Florida Week 1 football rewind
Lake Wales 33, Zephyrhills 0 LAKE WALES – Lake Wales rolled to an easy win against Zephyrhills at Legion Field in Lake Wales on Friday, and it was the defense that carried the night. Wheel linebacker Johnquae Richardson recorded 17 tackles – 14 solo – with three tackles for loss and recovered a ...
iheart.com
Former USF Guard Neena Pacholke's Cause Of Death Revealed
Neena Pacholke, a news anchor and former college basketball player, died by suicide over the weekend, her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times on Monday (August 30) “My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” said Kaitlynn, who was teammates...
Morning news anchor, former USF women's basketball player dies at 27
WAUSAU, Wis. — The sister of Neena Pacholke, a beloved morning news anchor in the Midwest who had ties to the Tampa Bay area, wants people to know how much love she had for others. "I want people to know how loved she was, how much she loved other...
Popculture
Former USF Women's Basketball Player Found Dead
Neena Pacholke, a former basketball player for the University of South Florida (USF) who was also a television news anchor for WAOW in Wausau, Wisconsin, died Saturday, her sister Kaitlynn told the Tampa Bay Times. She was 27 years old. Kaitlynn told the Times that her sister died by suicide.
cltampa.com
Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale
A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
fb101.com
Epic Wings Opens First Florida Location in Clearwater, FL
The California-based wing brand is bringing their award-winning family recipes to Florida, opening a new neighborhood wing spot at the Tri-City Plaza Shopping Center in Clearwater. The Epic Wings menu includes fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, homemade breadsticks, sauces & dips, and their famous Epic Fries.
995qyk.com
13 Tampa Bay Restaurants That Opened This Summer
A lot has changed in the Bay area over the summer, including new restaurants in the Tampa Bay. So we made a list of what opened this summer. Our friends at Creative Loafing made a handy list of the 20 new restaurants that opened over the summer, but we condensed it to the top 13 places you MUST try!
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa Bay university named a top employer by magazine
The University of South Florida has been named one of the Sunshine State’s best employers in rankings released by Forbes magazine. According to a news release announcing the magazine’s latest America’s Best Employers by State list, USF is No. 21 out of 100 public and private organization in Florida, and No. 2 among the state’s colleges and universities.
msn.com
Sportsman’s Warehouse opening first Tampa Bay location in Seminole
A hunting and outdoors store based in Utah is expanding into the Tampa Bay area. Sportsman’s Warehouse is opening its first store in the region at the Seminole City Center shopping plaza in Pinellas County on Sept. 8, according to a news release. The retail chain, found in 30...
Construction Starts on Apartment Complex Off Old Tampa Highway
A Brooklyn apartment developer looking to expand into new markets has chosen a site off Old Tampa Highway, drawn by increased demand for housing for workers at large west Lakeland warehousing and shipping centers. Welcome Canary, a 160-unit apartment complex, broke ground last week at 1010 Browning Road. It is...
msn.com
Pinellas County Sheriff to discuss murder involving Tampa Bay gang
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is planning on holding a press conference involving a recent murder indictment. The indictment is said to be related to a motorcycle gang in the Tampa Bay area. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be holding the press conference at 1 p.m.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
How Far Is Tampa From Universal Studios?
When summer comes around, everyone wants some sunshine. There’s nothing like soaking up the sun’s warm rays to get in a vacation mood. And where better to get sunshine than the sunshine state, Florida?. Florida’s long coast, beautiful beaches, fantastic weather, and significant attractions make it a popular...
Historical lynching marker unveiled along Tampa Riverwalk
TAMPA, Fla. — A marker created to remember a man lynched during the Jim Crow era was unveiled Monday morning in downtown Tampa. The Tampa-Hillsborough Community Remembrance Project hosted a ceremony along the Riverwalk at Doyle Carlton Drive and W. Laurel Street explaining the history behind the marker. It...
Riverview man dies in motorcycle crash near Tampa
A Riverview man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday.
Crash closes part of State Road 60 at Memorial Highway
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on State Road 60 in Hillsborough County Monday.
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
Largo High School student hit, killed by vehicle in Clearwater
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Clearwater Friday morning.
wild941.com
Tampa Concert Events To Attend
So much is going on in the city for the next couple days. Even tonight we have Tricky Daddy, Trina, and Plies to name a few at Yuengling Center tonight. There is a concert for Sam E. Hues tonight and a party for Shock G this Sunday to name a few events. The one thing about 813/727 is that there is something to do every weekend. So buckle up and get ready to have a great time.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your...
