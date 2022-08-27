ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

2023 Center Braden Pierce Schedules Official Visit to NC State

2023 Center Braden Pierce (7’0″/230) will be taking an Official Visit to NC State on September 17th. Pierece took an Official Visit to East Carolina in November of last year. Pierce was originally a part of the 2022 recruiting class, but has decided to play for IMG Academy’s...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s Drake Thomas is the Highest Graded Returning Linebacker in College Football

NC State Linebacker Drake Thomas is the highest graded returning Linebacker in College Football in 2022 according to ProFootballFocus. What makes this stat all the more impressive, is the fact that Thomas at one point or another played all three linebacker positions in the Wolfpack’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme due to the injuries of Isaiah Moore and Payton Wilson. It takes a high football IQ to play the three different positions, let alone play all of them well enough to finish the season with an overall grade of 80.0 according to ProFootballFocus.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 2023 Football Commits Week 2 Report

This past weekend marked the 2nd week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the 2023 NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Tight End Javonte Vereen had 6 receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown, and he also added a 1-yard touchdown run in Havelock’s 62-0 victory over West Carteret.
RALEIGH, NC

