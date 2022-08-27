NC State Linebacker Drake Thomas is the highest graded returning Linebacker in College Football in 2022 according to ProFootballFocus. What makes this stat all the more impressive, is the fact that Thomas at one point or another played all three linebacker positions in the Wolfpack’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme due to the injuries of Isaiah Moore and Payton Wilson. It takes a high football IQ to play the three different positions, let alone play all of them well enough to finish the season with an overall grade of 80.0 according to ProFootballFocus.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO