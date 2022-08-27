Read full article on original website
Related
US Marshals Nab DC Murder Suspect In Florida: Police
A man wanted for killing a Washington DC mom of five last month was nabbed by US Marshals agents in Florida, authorities said. Wonell A. Jones, Jr., 34, had been wanted for killing 33-year-old Audora Williams on the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast Tuesday, July 19, DC Metro Police Chief Robert J. Contee II said.
Missing Florida teen travels across East Coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia county
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
WRIC TV
California inmate who miscarried after deputies stopped for coffee reaches $480K settlement
(KTLA) – A pregnant inmate in California who lost her baby after sheriff’s deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital in 2016 has reached a $480,000 settlement in the case. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, was awarded the settlement during an...
7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland Motorcyclist Fighting For His Life After Being Ejected In Crash
A Maryland man is fighting for his life after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene on southbound Route 4 and Talbot Road after reports of the crash around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
How Virginia law enforcement agencies deal with aftermath of officer-involved shootings
(WFXR) — Officer-involved shootings can lead to stress for both authorities and communities, but the weight of these serious situations can be more difficult for some Virginia law enforcement agencies to carry than others. “If it’s a very small agency, they may rely on other police agencies, the neighboring agencies, and even State Police to […]
Police still searching for Virginia man who escaped Outer Banks pursuit
Police in North Carolina are still looking for a Virginia man who fled a traffic stop over the weekend.
First responders urge community to wear seatbelts after two fatal Virginia crashes
Local first responders across the Richmond area are urging members of the public to use their seatbelts whenever they're on the road. This push comes after Virginia State Police investigate two fatal car crashes this week which both people who passed away from the accidents were not wearing their seatbelts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
NBC12
Top 5 worst hurricanes to hit Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it’s been a quiet hurricane season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is still expecting above-normal activity to close out the season. History shows more than 50 hurricanes have impacted Virginia. Let’s look at the five that have left...
Police investigating after driver runs stop sign, crash kills Virginia driver
According to police, a 2010 Ford Focus was driving west on Wayside Road when the driver ran through a stop sign and hit a 2002 Ford Explorer on the passenger side traveling north on Roxbury Road. The impact from the crash caused the Explorer to flip over.
Driver of tractor trailer arrested for DUI after turnover shuts down WV Turnpike
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver of the tractor trailer which turned over early Thursday morning, causing extended shutdowns of the West Virginia Turnpike throughout the day, has been arrested on DUI charges. The driver, identified as Dennis West, 54, of South Carolina, faces DUI charges after turning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
Norfolk couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii
Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly, who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy.
Police: Women left Short Pump with thousands worth of stolen stuff in backpacks
Henrico Police have released images of women who are wanted in connection to grand larcenies in Short Pump.
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
Seven Virginia bodies of water landed on the 'dirty waters list'
WASHINGTON — Lake Anna is a popular summer destination for swimmers, boaters and anglers. But for the fifth consecutive summer, the Virginia Department of Health has issued an advisory warning people to stay out of the water. Paul March, a resident of Lake Anna, describes the area as a...
The $800,000 fight to save a disappearing Virginia island
Cedar Island is a small strip of marsh and sand that shields part of the Eastern Shore from the brunt of Atlantic storms. Today, it's home to an unassuming nature preserve that supports the shore's native seabird population. However, once, it was at the center of a controversial housing development that has since slipped beneath the waves.
Richmond science teacher named Region 1 Teacher of the Year
"I tell my students every year if you’re ever in my class you’re always going to be in my class,” Kaira Thompson said.
Company running Lawrenceville prison details response to suspected overdoses, death amid state investigation
The corporation running Virginia's only private prison says that "increasingly sophisticated methods" are being used to smuggle in drugs as the state investigates several potential overdoses and a death at the facility.
Comments / 0