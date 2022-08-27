The Deshaun Watson settlement shows the NFL has made progress with sexual misconduct accusations. Will anything change?

Read full article on original website
Related
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today
The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers Quarterback Trade Rumor
The Steelers present (and future) are pretty clearly defined and former third-round pick Mason Rudolph doesn't appear to figure into either. "The #Steelers have received trade calls on QB Mason Rudolph, but to this point they’ve been reluctant to deal him, per sources. Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn’t giving him away, even if he's 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett."
NFL Analysis Network
Former NFL QB Shares Criticism Of Pittsburgh Steelers
The 2022 offseason was the end of an era for the Pittsburgh Steelers as future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger rode off into retirement. After spending 18 seasons with the team, Roethlisberger called it quits shortly after the Steelers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Wild Card Weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
QB Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — At the same time his teammates began practicing, Deshaun Watson headed off in another direction. Cleveland’s starting quarterback began serving his lengthy NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct on Tuesday, a punishment that will keep Watson away from the Browns until Oct. 10. Watson...
NFL rookie punter Matt Araiza is let go from the Buffalo Bills after he was accused of raping a teen girl in a lawsuit
NFL rookie punter Matt Araiza has been released from the Buffalo Bills days after he and two other football players were accused in a lawsuit of gang raping a then-17-year-old girl during an off-campus party at San Diego State University last year.
Duke volleyball player says BYU officials failed to stop racist heckling during game in newly released statement
A player on the Duke University women's volleyball team says Brigham Young University officials in Utah did not act quick enough to stop the racist harassment she and other Black players were subject to during a Friday game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ron Rivera Gives Update After Visiting Brian Robinson in Hospital
Robinson, a Washington Commanders rookie running back, was reportedly shot multiple times Sunday in an armed robbery attempt.
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden is ‘ashamed’ over emails, hopes to get ‘another shot’
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has not spoken much publicly since he was forced to resign in
Not counting Deshaun Watson; who were the 26 players that the Cleveland Browns 86’ed
The Cleveland Browns waived 26 players and had Deshaun Watson officially become suspended to reduce the roster to 53 names. The Cleveland Browns have made the tough decision to cut their roster from an initial 90 players to star training camp down to just 53, two weeks before the first game of the season. The Browns have made some curious moves, but we’ll look at those specific moves in a later column.
Tyreek Hill Sets Speed Record: NFL World Reacts
Tyreek Hill is very fast. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver showed off his speed during his team's final preseason game on Saturday. In fact, Hill recorded the fastest sprinting time of any player this preseason. "Tyreek Hill's 21.72 mph is the fastest speed clocked this preseason Raheem Mostert hit a...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video Of Hornets' All-Star LaMelo Ball Is Going Viral
On Monday, a video of Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is going viral.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0