ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 291

Planet Claire w pink hair
3d ago

come on Georgia open your eyes to this mendacious ex football player who was hit in the head too many times and has to make up stuff to keep relevant. Warnock for the win!

Reply(21)
202
Stanley Dean
3d ago

I really don't know how the Walker campaign can complain about someone lying when most of what he claims about himself has turned out to be lies.If really wants to call out a lying politician why didn't he do it with last occupant in the W.H.?

Reply(8)
158
Libby Jane
3d ago

Warnock never claimed to be the owner of the dog in his political ad. Poor Hershel is scrambling because he's is the current laughing stock of the GaGOP.

Reply(3)
157
Related
Black Enterprise

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Anti-Herschel Walker ad features Senate candidate’s ex-wife recalling him putting a gun to her head

A new advertisement meant to dissuade Georgia voters from electing Herschel Walker as the Peach State’s next senator features the former football star’s ex-wife describing how the Republican Senate nominee once put a pistol to her head and threatened to pull the trigger.The 30-second spot, produced by the Republican Accountability Political Action Committee, opens with a voiceover asking if viewers think they know the ex-Georgia Bulldogs collegiate football standout. Mr Walker won the coveted Heisman Trophy — an award bestowed on the player deemed to be the best in college football — in 1982.The ad then asks viewers to...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Government
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt

August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CNN

Lindsey Graham raises eyebrows with 'riots' claim on Fox

Following the FBI’s retrieval of at least 184 classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on Fox, claiming there would be “riots in the streets” if Trump is prosecuted. Reporters Olivia Nuzzi and Emily Ngo join New Day to discuss.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Raphael
Person
Kelly Loeffler
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
CNN

Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena

A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#The Walker#The Us Senate#Republican#Politifact
MSNBC

Herschel Walker is wrong to think this new ad will be a boon for his campaign

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker had an eyebrow-raising response to a new ad that calls attention to allegations of domestic abuse against him. The Republican Accountability Project, a political action committee that targets candidates backed by former President Donald Trump, released the ad earlier this week. It features a clip of Walker's ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, describing a violent threat he allegedly made against her.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Ted Cruz says Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' by 'using the government' to go after Trump with the FBI investigation

In an episode of his podcast released on Monday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz made the unfounded claim that President Joe Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' over the FBI's unannounced search of Donald Trump's mansion. He also attacked Attorney General Merrick Garland for approving FBI agents' request...
POTUS
The Independent

Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy