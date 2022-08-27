Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha renovation, teen mentoring space planned
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha man has a plan for a historic, abandoned property. 307 E. Main Street is a mess. For Matthew Stafford, the renovating the home is personal. "A lot of my time has been spent in the last year just going over all the cracks," he said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man wanted; homicide, fire near 83rd and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a homicide and house fire that happened on the city's north side Aug. 25. A warrant is out for his arrest. Prosecutors accuse 47-year-old Ernest Terrell Blakney of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend before setting his home on fire near 83rd and Vienna.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington Lake Michigan search, report of 'child on log'
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A report of a child on a log in Lake Michigan in Port Washington Tuesday, Aug. 30 sent first responders to South Beach Park. Police said a 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m. from someone on South Beach who said a child was floating on a log approximately a mile out from the beach.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Wells early Monday, Aug. 29, police say. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the shooting was triggered by an argument. The gunman is being sought.
WISN
I-41/US 45 reopens in Wauwatosa after truck spills steel in roadway
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-41/US 45 have reopened after a semi-truck spilled steel in the road Tuesday morning. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced the closure around 8:15 a.m. Traffic was being diverted on to Burleigh Avenue. The lanes were reopened shortly before 11 a.m. This...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument
MILWAUKEE - An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information...
CBS 58
Senior Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo: Seniors get in free Aug. 31
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who says the zoo is just for kids? Wednesday, Aug.31 is a senior celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All seniors, ages 55 and up, are invited to enjoy a day of free fun!. In honor of the senior celebration, seniors will get into the zoo...
Woman who witnessed daylight theft on Milwaukee's east side left shaken up
A typical lunch outing for one woman turned violent on Milwaukee's east side Friday. It all happened at Café Hollander-Downer around 2 p.m.
Philanthropist Isabel Bader dies at 95 in Milwaukee
Philanthropist Isabel Bader died at the age of 95 in Milwaukee on Sunday. She and her late husband Alfred Bader, founded Bader Philanthropies, Inc., a charitable foundation based in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting prompted by crash; gunman sought
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near Teutonia and Keefe in Milwaukee was triggered by an argument after a two-vehicle crash late Sunday, Aug. 28, police say. The shooting happened just before midnight. A 42-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and was listed in critical condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal
Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
Colder winter with more snow in Wisconsin, 2023 Old Farmer's Almanac says
If you live in southeast Wisconsin, you should be bracing for colder than normal temperatures and above-average snowfall this winter, says the Old Farmer's Almanac.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded, 2 near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents that happened late Saturday, Aug. 27 and into Sunday, Aug. 28. Two of those incidents happened near 44th and Center. The first shooting at 44th and Center happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a single...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pewaukee fatal motorcycle crash on WIS 16 near Capitol
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Waukesha authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 16 between Ryan and Capitol in Pewaukee Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Officials say shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy spotted a motorcycle traveling on eastbound State Highway 16 around Ryan Road at a high rate of speed. While checking the area for the motorcycle, the deputy found the motorcycle had lost control and crashed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale Estabrook Park pursuit, 4 arrested
GLENDALE, Wis. - Four people were arrested after a police chase through the heart of Estabrook Park in Glendale Monday afternoon, Aug. 29. The driver crashed along the Estabrook Parkway near Hampton. The chase happened as dozens of people were trying to enjoy their summer afternoon. Estabrook Park is typically...
Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin
STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; photos of striking truck released
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released pictures Monday of the truck that struck and killed Xaiver Casanova Davis, 23, at 6th and Juneau around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police described the truck as a black 2021-2022 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX with amber lights in the hood scoop, flashing amber lights on both side mirrors and, possibly, flashing headlights. The truck should have front end damage, police said.
CBS 58
Meet 13-year-old Pumpkin, a cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pumpkin is a 13-year-old cat available for adoption now at the Wisconsin Humane Society's (WHS) Milwaukee Campus. Domonique Barley from the WHS joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to introduce us to Pumpkin. Plus she talks about bird migration season and how you can help keep birds safe with these window collision safety tips.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee private ambulance response times; new policy
MILWAUKEE - If you need an ambulance in the city of Milwaukee, you could wait up to an hour. FOX6 News discovered a new policy that doubles the time allowed for private ambulances to respond to less serious calls. FOX6 News first started asking questions when viewer Mike Reed reached...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Berries, pumpkins, flowers and more
Looking for a spot to pick fresh berries, flowers and pumpkins? Thompson Strawberry Farm is loaded with raspberries and it’s time for them to be picked. Brian is in Bristol with the fourth generation owner of a family farm that’s been growing produce in Kenosha County for over 100 years.
