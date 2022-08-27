ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha renovation, teen mentoring space planned

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha man has a plan for a historic, abandoned property. 307 E. Main Street is a mess. For Matthew Stafford, the renovating the home is personal. "A lot of my time has been spent in the last year just going over all the cracks," he said.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man wanted; homicide, fire near 83rd and Vienna

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a homicide and house fire that happened on the city's north side Aug. 25. A warrant is out for his arrest. Prosecutors accuse 47-year-old Ernest Terrell Blakney of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend before setting his home on fire near 83rd and Vienna.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Port Washington Lake Michigan search, report of 'child on log'

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A report of a child on a log in Lake Michigan in Port Washington Tuesday, Aug. 30 sent first responders to South Beach Park. Police said a 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m. from someone on South Beach who said a child was floating on a log approximately a mile out from the beach.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Wells early Monday, Aug. 29, police say. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the shooting was triggered by an argument. The gunman is being sought.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-41/US 45 reopens in Wauwatosa after truck spills steel in roadway

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-41/US 45 have reopened after a semi-truck spilled steel in the road Tuesday morning. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced the closure around 8:15 a.m. Traffic was being diverted on to Burleigh Avenue. The lanes were reopened shortly before 11 a.m. This...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument

MILWAUKEE - An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting prompted by crash; gunman sought

MILWAUKEE - A shooting near Teutonia and Keefe in Milwaukee was triggered by an argument after a two-vehicle crash late Sunday, Aug. 28, police say. The shooting happened just before midnight. A 42-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and was listed in critical condition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal

Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded, 2 near 44th and Center

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents that happened late Saturday, Aug. 27 and into Sunday, Aug. 28. Two of those incidents happened near 44th and Center. The first shooting at 44th and Center happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a single...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pewaukee fatal motorcycle crash on WIS 16 near Capitol

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Waukesha authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 16 between Ryan and Capitol in Pewaukee Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Officials say shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy spotted a motorcycle traveling on eastbound State Highway 16 around Ryan Road at a high rate of speed. While checking the area for the motorcycle, the deputy found the motorcycle had lost control and crashed.
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale Estabrook Park pursuit, 4 arrested

GLENDALE, Wis. - Four people were arrested after a police chase through the heart of Estabrook Park in Glendale Monday afternoon, Aug. 29. The driver crashed along the Estabrook Parkway near Hampton. The chase happened as dozens of people were trying to enjoy their summer afternoon. Estabrook Park is typically...
GLENDALE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin

STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; photos of striking truck released

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released pictures Monday of the truck that struck and killed Xaiver Casanova Davis, 23, at 6th and Juneau around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police described the truck as a black 2021-2022 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX with amber lights in the hood scoop, flashing amber lights on both side mirrors and, possibly, flashing headlights. The truck should have front end damage, police said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee private ambulance response times; new policy

MILWAUKEE - If you need an ambulance in the city of Milwaukee, you could wait up to an hour. FOX6 News discovered a new policy that doubles the time allowed for private ambulances to respond to less serious calls. FOX6 News first started asking questions when viewer Mike Reed reached...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Berries, pumpkins, flowers and more

Looking for a spot to pick fresh berries, flowers and pumpkins? Thompson Strawberry Farm is loaded with raspberries and it’s time for them to be picked. Brian is in Bristol with the fourth generation owner of a family farm that’s been growing produce in Kenosha County for over 100 years.
BRISTOL, WI

