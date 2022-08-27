Read full article on original website
Governor Youngkin opposes banning sale of new gas vehicles in Virginia by 2035
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The sale of new gas-powered cars could be banned in Virginia starting in 2035 but Republicans want to reverse course. Before Democrats lost power last year, the General Assembly passed a law adding Virginia to a list of more than a dozen states that follow California’s vehicle emission standards, as opposed to less stringent federal regulations.
Mississippi residents brace for flood as river reaches crest
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People in and around Mississippi’s capital city were bracing for possible flooding as the Pearl River was approaching a crest after last week’s heavy rainfall. Officials said about 100 to 150 homes in the Jackson area could be impacted by Monday night. The...
ETSU home to state’s second gambling treatment clinic
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Most people who gamble don’t wind up having any serious problems with that pastime, but about 6% of those who roll the dice will develop at least some problem, and an even smaller number will have serious issues. Serious enough, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) clinical psychology professor Meredith Ginley […]
