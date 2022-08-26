ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 31

Ed Hughes
3d ago

What were the republicans thinking when they voted this dim wit to represent them. Although as I think about it walker does represent the GOP,

Reply(4)
23
Howard Parker
2d ago

At least Walker hasn't been found guilty of FRAUD in court like Tommy Tuberville, Donald Trump and Rick Scott. I remember when being found guilty of fraud would be the END of a political career. In today's Republican Party,it is the BEGINNING of a political career. Sad days for The GOP.

Reply
10
Park Ave
2d ago

I cannot understand how Walker is allowing himself to be made a mockery of. Geeze.

Reply(4)
7
Black Enterprise

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Herschel Walker is wrong to think this new ad will be a boon for his campaign

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker had an eyebrow-raising response to a new ad that calls attention to allegations of domestic abuse against him. The Republican Accountability Project, a political action committee that targets candidates backed by former President Donald Trump, released the ad earlier this week. It features a clip of Walker's ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, describing a violent threat he allegedly made against her.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Anti-Herschel Walker ad features Senate candidate’s ex-wife recalling him putting a gun to her head

A new advertisement meant to dissuade Georgia voters from electing Herschel Walker as the Peach State’s next senator features the former football star’s ex-wife describing how the Republican Senate nominee once put a pistol to her head and threatened to pull the trigger.The 30-second spot, produced by the Republican Accountability Political Action Committee, opens with a voiceover asking if viewers think they know the ex-Georgia Bulldogs collegiate football standout. Mr Walker won the coveted Heisman Trophy — an award bestowed on the player deemed to be the best in college football — in 1982.The ad then asks viewers to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker hits out at landmark climate bill by asking: ‘Don’t we have enough trees?’

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s much-watched Senate race, has criticised Democrats’ recently-passed climate and health care bill. Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner, criticised the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed last week. His opponent, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, voted for the legislation, though his proposal to cap the price of insulin for private insurance recipients died because Republicans raised a point of order to strip it from the bill. The legislation passed along party lines, with all 50 Democrats voting for it and Vice President Kamala...
GEORGIA STATE
