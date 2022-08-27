Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Smackdown Superstar Suffers Injury During This Week’s Show
That’s never a good thing. During this past week’s episode of Smackdown, a member of the roster appeared to suffer an injury during their match. During her match, Nikki A.S.H. took a nasty bump. She was teaming with DouDrop against Sonya Deville and Natalya, Dana Brooke and Tamina & Xia Li and Shotzi in a in a four-way second chance WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match. Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the middle rope onto a pile of wrestlers at ringside, and Nikki’s foot hit the barricade during the spot, in an awkward landing.
PWMania
WWE Tag Team Breaking Up Soon?
It would appear that a WWE tag team will be breaking up in the near future. During Friday’s SmackDown, Sonya Deville and Natalya took part in an interview during a backstage segment. At the same time, you could see Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. arguing in the background of the segment.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Future Of Roman Reigns Holding Both Top WWE Titles
Could the end be near for Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? If a new report is anything to go by, the answer is "maybe, and maybe sooner than you expect." According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there have been creative discussions "for the first time in a long time" about Reigns dropping the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, or both. The tweet notes that "multiple ideas" have intrigued those making the final decisions in regard to WWE's forthcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which takes place in Wales this Saturday. Reigns is scheduled to defend both the world titles he currently holds against Drew McIntyre at the event. Of course, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque looking to mold the on-screen product to his own vision as WWE's head of creative, it could be, as WrestleVotes declared, "an interesting week ahead."
PWMania
Liv Morgan Trains With Riddle in WWE Clash at the Castle Sparring Session
The upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event will feature a championship match between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title. Morgan needed some training to compete with Baszler’s ground game, so she decided to seek out Riddle, who was also a former UFC fighter, for assistance while the two of them trained at the Daniel Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Orange County dojo.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns
Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
Yardbarker
WWE teases a big match, babyface turn incoming
Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, it was teased again that Sami Zayn will turn babyface after The Bloodline turns on him. Zayn was in the ring with The Usos talking about Roman Reigns' title reign. Zayn said that Reigns appointed him to be the master of ceremonies on Friday night. Kevin Owens came out to object to The Usos saying that they run Raw.
PWMania
WWE Star Injured on SmackDown
Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a four-way second chance match The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match took place on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. During the match, Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Confirms Former NWO Member Has Entered Rehab
It's been nearly six months since longtime wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell announced he was moving in with Diamond Dallas Page to live in the "accountability crib" and be part of his "Change or Die" docu-series. Unfortunately, DDP took to his YouTube channel earlier today to reveal that Bagwell has suffered a significant setback on his journey to a drug-free life.
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
wrestlinginc.com
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On WWE Raw
Corey Graves referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" on the 8/29 episode of "WWE Raw" prior to The Original Bro's heated split-screen interview segment with Seth Rollins. Although not confirmed by WWE's roster page, WWE's official Twitter account also referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" in this video clip posted shortly after the segment. The former UFC fighter has been going by just "Riddle" since December 2020, a change he welcomed on social media at the time, noting that he actually "prefers it" since he has been called just "Riddle" his entire life.
PWMania
New Match Revealed for WWE Clash at the Castle, Updated Card
The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday will feature a new tag team match which was announced on RAW. WWE has revealed that Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face off against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio will be in the corner of Rey and Edge, while Rhea Ripley will be at ringside for Balor and Priest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Chyna's Life And Legacy
Billy Gunn and Chyna were part of WWE's iconic D-Generation X faction during the Attitude Era. While Gunn stuck mostly to tag team wrestling alongside Road Dogg, Chyna acted as a singles star, winning the WWE Women's Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the only woman to accomplish the feat. Chyna, unfortunately, passed away on April 17th, 2016, due to an accidental drug overdose. However, Billy Gunn has fond memories of working with her.
PWMania
Former WWE Writer Admits He Was Wrong, Triple H Was Right About CM Punk After Recent Backstage AEW Reports
Paul “Triple H” Levesque knows pro wrestling. And pro wrestling personalities. Freddie Prinze Jr. backed up this claim during a recent installment of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast. While talking about CM Punk’s rumored issues behind-the-scenes in AEW on the latest episode of his weekly pro...
PWMania
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Involved in Parking Lot Incident Prior to WWE RAW
An altercation took place between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle in the parking lot prior to tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. Referees and other officials can be seen in the video that was uploaded to Twitter by user @chipdominick (scroll down to watch it). They are attempting to calm the situation down.
PWMania
WWE Releases Talent While Still Recovering From Injury
Earlier this month, WWE made the decision to release a number of names from NXT UK, including Flash Morgan Webster. According to Fightful Select, Webster had not fully recovered from his injuries at the time that he was released by WWE. After signing a contract with WWE in 2018 to...
PWMania
Jake Roberts Reveals He Didn’t Get Paid for Doing Vince McMahon’s Stand Back Music Video
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts discussed many topics on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast. He recalled shooting “Stand Back” for WWE in 1986. “I wanted to slash my wrist. Number one, I can’t dance. I don’t claim to be a dancer. I like to watch dancers, but I wouldn’t be a dancer. Musical instruments, I can’t carry a tune in a bucket, much less play a trumpet. That whole shenanigan was probably the worst time I’ve had in the WWE or any other organization because we were asked to come to Atlantic City for three days with our wives or husbands, stay in that hotel, come to all this stuff to rehearse and do all this, then do the show and all that, and have to listen through Vince say, ‘Stand back’, which we all know was a shoot from the word get go, and we got paid nothing for doing it. Nothing.
PWMania
Finn Balor Reveals Who He Would Like to See Join The Judgment Day
WWE star Finn Balor recently spoke on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Balor commented on which wrestlers he would like to see join the Judgment Day faction. He said:. “I love Walter (Gunther), but he’s doing...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Futures
Despite walking out of the company during an episode of "WWE Raw" on May 16, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi should be back any week now, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." Bryan Alvarez noted the two women are now listed...
Comments / 0