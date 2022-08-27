Forecast: Scattered storms through the evening

Scattered storms across the inland through the afternoon will push back towards the coast for the evening as the Gulf sea-breeze slows down and the easterly winds dominate.

Expect scattered storms through our evening hours before coming to an end in the late night. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 70s.

Sunday looks to be a similar setup with scattered storms developing in the early to mid-afternoon with those storms building back towards the coast as the evening progresses. Look for highs to be around the lower 90s.