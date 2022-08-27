Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Who student debt relief helps (and it's not who you think)
Despite what critics may say, student loan debtors who stand to benefit most from the relief plan announced last week aren't exactly latte-sipping elites. Reality check: First, nearly 90% of those benefiting from the policy earn less than $75,000, according to the White House. Second, a significant percentage of student loan debtors didn't get a four-year degree. That means they also don't get the income boost of a bachelor's degree.
Biden admin to cancel $1.5B in loans for Westwood College students
The Department of Education announced Tuesday that it will cancel $1.5 billion in student debt for 79,000 students who attended the now-defunct Westwood College. The big picture: The news comes less than a week after the Biden administration announced broad student loan forgiveness for millions of Americans. The Education Department...
Cybersecurity's public-private salary gap
The gap between cybersecurity professionals' salaries in private industry and the public sector shows little sign of closing any time soon, per data from Lightcast.io, a labor market research firm. Why it matters: The pay disparity makes the Biden administration's giant hiring challenges — filling thousands of security and other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CFOs see "pivot shift" ahead as hiring slows
The surge in hiring we've seen over the past year may slow a bit in the coming quarter, one survey indicates. Why it matters: A slowdown in the overheated labor market could help the Federal Reserve engineer that soft landing we keep hearing about. What's happening: In a survey released...
Axios
Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0