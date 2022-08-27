ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Axios

Biden admin to cancel $1.5B in loans for Westwood College students

The Department of Education announced Tuesday that it will cancel $1.5 billion in student debt for 79,000 students who attended the now-defunct Westwood College. The big picture: The news comes less than a week after the Biden administration announced broad student loan forgiveness for millions of Americans. The Education Department...
Axios

Who student debt relief helps (and it's not who you think)

Despite what critics may say, student loan debtors who stand to benefit most from the relief plan announced last week aren't exactly latte-sipping elites. Reality check: First, nearly 90% of those benefiting from the policy earn less than $75,000, according to the White House. Second, a significant percentage of student loan debtors didn't get a four-year degree. That means they also don't get the income boost of a bachelor's degree.
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Axios

The Fed gives a timeline for FedNow, its payments platform

Federal Reserve Vice-chair Lael Brainerd gave a timeline for the launch of FedNow, the platform it has been working on to enable nearly instant payment settlement within the U.S. Driving the news: FedNow should launch in 2023 between May and July. This is the most specific the Fed has been...
Axios

Cybersecurity's public-private salary gap

The gap between cybersecurity professionals' salaries in private industry and the public sector shows little sign of closing any time soon, per data from Lightcast.io, a labor market research firm. Why it matters: The pay disparity makes the Biden administration's giant hiring challenges — filling thousands of security and other...
Axios

Lawmakers launch fact-finding mission in bid to protect consumers

Lawmakers, in a bid to enhance consumer protection, are asking government agencies as well as major crypto exchanges for more information about what they're doing about cryptocurrency-related fraud. Why it matters: The House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy has used its heft in Washington to press companies for...
Axios

U.S. job openings unexpectedly jump in July, defying labor market slowdown fears

Employers had a historically high number of job openings in July, according to new government data, the latest sign of the ongoing voracious demand for workers. Why it matters: The job market is extremely tight, despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to loosen it up. Labor-hungry employers continue to compete for a limited supply of workers.
Axios

With audit deal, China delisting risk ebbs — for now

A deal signed by the U.S. and China last week allowing U.S. inspectors to review the audit records of U.S.-listed Chinese companies could prevent scores of firms from being booted off U.S. stock exchanges while ensuring the companies follow U.S. law. Why it matters: There are more than 260 Chinese...
Axios

It's the bears' market, we just invest in it

A few weeks back, we started to hear declarations that a new bull market was underway. Now ... not so much. Driving the news: Stocks slumped again on Monday, as the market momentum that drove a rally through much of the summer continued to ebb. Flashback: After the ugliest start...
Axios

Millions of Americans struggling to keep lights on

Tens of millions of Americans are struggling to keep the lights on. Driving the news: The rising cost of natural gas is driving up the price of heating and electricity — and some 20 million U.S. households are behind on their utility payments, Bloomberg reports. That's about 1 in...
