What's in the water? A dive into water quality results in Central Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's been a hot summer, so many people go to the local lakes and rivers to cool off. The Coleman's, for example, love spending time outside. They enjoy fishing in the Dan River in Danville, but James Coleman said they stay out of the water.
Overdose & Fatalities in VA
Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
The federal free at-home COVID-19 test kit program being suspended
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health is reminding the public on the last call for a federal free at-home COVID-19 test kit. The program is being suspended on Friday. The department said to order your test kits now through USPS.
'Preventing fatalities on Virginia roads' Gov. Youngkin shows support for campaign
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin, law enforcement, and trauma care professionals will show their support for Virginia's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. This event will take place at the Patrick Henry Building, 1111 E Broad Street, Richmond Virginia. This campaign...
West Virginia State Police swears in largest cadet class in nearly 30 years
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police swore in the agency’s largest cadet class in nearly 30 years. The new class of 63 cadets was sworn in Monday at the State Police Academy in Dunbar. Video of the cadets being sworn in can be viewed below...
September is Virginia Spirits Month, save big on Commonwealth-made spirits
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) is partnering with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) in celebrating September as Virginia Spirits Month. This designation recognizes the commonwealth’s rich history of spirits and spotlights more than 100 licensed distilleries that call the state home.
Advocates in Roanoke show support for greenhouse gas initiative Youngkin wants to remove
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Advocates in Roanoke will rally to show support for Virginia's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This is a program that provides millions of dollars for energy efficiency and flood prevention programs that are providing benefits to Virginians. Gov. Youngkin said he wants to...
'I filed two formal complaints:' Where you can get help with CenturyLink issues
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has new information for those of you who have said you're having problems with CenturyLink. Belinda Pillow is just one of the latest people to reach out. “Our service has been completely out since July 26th," Pillow said. Like others, CenturyLink keeps changing...
Dunkin' raises a cup to teachers with free medium coffee order across the Commonwealth
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As teachers return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for their students. In celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’...
Intercept Health hosting free family portraits for foster parent awareness campaign
(WSET) — Intercept Health has launched a foster care awareness campaign called "No Perfect Families". They said the campaign highlights the need for foster families in Virginia while explaining that love is the most important characteristic a foster family can offer a child. "We're sending a message loud and...
Nevada school district could switch to 4-day school weeks
ELKO, Nev. (KRNV) — A Nevada school district is considering moving all schools to four-day school weeks, as discussed in a recent school board meeting. Two schools in the Elko County School District, including Carlin Combined School and Wells Combined School, have already adopted the four-day model. Teachers outlined...
Kamala Harris-backed bail fund helped incarcerated man, now charged with murder, go free
ST. PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A suspect released with the help of a nonprofit organization operating a Minnesota bail fund endorsed by Vice President Kamala Harris has now been charged with murder. Shawn Michael Tillman, a repeat felon, shot and killed a passenger on a light rail platform in...
Proposal to make California sanctuary state for child gender transitions advances in legislature
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — The California State Legislature advanced a bill Monday to become a sanctuary state for children seeking gender transition therapies, as well as their families who could risk getting in trouble in other states. As the idea of allowing children access to transgender medical care, such...
Celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets at a theater near you!
(WSET) — National Cinema Day is approaching and theaters across Central Virginia have a deal for you!. Many theaters are offering just $3 tickets to any film on Saturday, September 3. The following theaters are offering deals for National Cinema Day. SEE ALSO: Life is for Everyone hosts 7th...
