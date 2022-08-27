ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Overdose & Fatalities in VA

Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
September is Virginia Spirits Month, save big on Commonwealth-made spirits

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) is partnering with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) in celebrating September as Virginia Spirits Month. This designation recognizes the commonwealth’s rich history of spirits and spotlights more than 100 licensed distilleries that call the state home.
Nevada school district could switch to 4-day school weeks

ELKO, Nev. (KRNV) — A Nevada school district is considering moving all schools to four-day school weeks, as discussed in a recent school board meeting. Two schools in the Elko County School District, including Carlin Combined School and Wells Combined School, have already adopted the four-day model. Teachers outlined...
Celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets at a theater near you!

(WSET) — National Cinema Day is approaching and theaters across Central Virginia have a deal for you!. Many theaters are offering just $3 tickets to any film on Saturday, September 3. The following theaters are offering deals for National Cinema Day. SEE ALSO: Life is for Everyone hosts 7th...
