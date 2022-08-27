Law enforcement in Massachusetts has released new sketches of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of an 18-year-old woman out of Berkshire County. Lynn Burdick went missing on April 17 sometimes between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. while she was working alone at the Barefoot Peddler's Country Store on Route 2 in Florida, a small town of about 700 people on that borders Vermont.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO