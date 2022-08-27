Read full article on original website
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
NECN
Mass. Reports 7,790 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,790 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,845,953 cases and 20,112 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 199 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
NECN
Owner of Tutti Frutti Stores in NH, Mass. Charged With Hiding Camera in Bathroom
The owner of multiple Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is facing charges that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of his stores. Nashua police have charged Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, with three counts of violation of privacy. He...
NECN
Partial Human Remains Believed to Be Missing NY Teacher Located in Mass.
Massachusetts State Police said they have found human remains in Lee, Massachusetts, believed to be those of a New York teacher reported missing earlier this year. On Thursday night, a civilian discovered the partial remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee. Lee and state police responded...
NECN
New Sketches Released of Suspect in 1982 Disappearance in Massachusetts
Law enforcement in Massachusetts has released new sketches of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of an 18-year-old woman out of Berkshire County. Lynn Burdick went missing on April 17 sometimes between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. while she was working alone at the Barefoot Peddler's Country Store on Route 2 in Florida, a small town of about 700 people on that borders Vermont.
NECN
West Nile Virus Has Been Detected in Nearly Two Dozen Connecticut Towns
State officials are warning Connecticut residents about the increased risk of infection as nearly two dozen towns have detected West Nile virus in mosquitoes. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) said a total of 23 towns in Connecticut have reported mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus. The virus can be transmitted...
NECN
Storms Bring Down Trees, Send Vermont Fair-Goers in Search of Shelter
For some homeowners, landscapers, and municipal crews in Vermont, Wednesday was a day for cleanup — after powerful thunderstorms roared through Tuesday evening. Several massive trees were uprooted on Sunset Cliff Road near Lake Champlain in Burlington. A short drive away, in Ethan Allen Park, a smaller tree and limbs fell on a recreation path. At Benko Kukobat’s place on Cayuga Court in the city’s New North End, a neighbor’s tree came crashing down right across his driveway.
NECN
Forecast: Showers Could Impact Your Labor Day Plans
After a really cool and crisp start to the day, our temperatures are heating up nicely. Some lows dropped to the 40s in southern New England, with Escourt Station, Maine reaching 35! Temps reach the upper 70s inland, low 70s at the coast thanks to a sea breeze with full sunshine.
