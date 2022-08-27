Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PWMania
WWE Tag Team Breaking Up Soon?
It would appear that a WWE tag team will be breaking up in the near future. During Friday’s SmackDown, Sonya Deville and Natalya took part in an interview during a backstage segment. At the same time, you could see Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. arguing in the background of the segment.
wrestlingrumors.net
Smackdown Superstar Suffers Injury During This Week’s Show
That’s never a good thing. During this past week’s episode of Smackdown, a member of the roster appeared to suffer an injury during their match. During her match, Nikki A.S.H. took a nasty bump. She was teaming with DouDrop against Sonya Deville and Natalya, Dana Brooke and Tamina & Xia Li and Shotzi in a in a four-way second chance WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match. Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the middle rope onto a pile of wrestlers at ringside, and Nikki’s foot hit the barricade during the spot, in an awkward landing.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Future Of Roman Reigns Holding Both Top WWE Titles
Could the end be near for Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? If a new report is anything to go by, the answer is "maybe, and maybe sooner than you expect." According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there have been creative discussions "for the first time in a long time" about Reigns dropping the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, or both. The tweet notes that "multiple ideas" have intrigued those making the final decisions in regard to WWE's forthcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which takes place in Wales this Saturday. Reigns is scheduled to defend both the world titles he currently holds against Drew McIntyre at the event. Of course, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque looking to mold the on-screen product to his own vision as WWE's head of creative, it could be, as WrestleVotes declared, "an interesting week ahead."
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns
Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27
A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Spat Out Street Profits' Drink On WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had an eventful homecoming on the 8/29 "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh, PA. Some of the highlights include an entertaining 'Shoosh-Off' with Chad Gable, a throwback backstage moment with Edge, and Angle sharing a toast with the Street Profits. Initially, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins offered the Olympic Gold Medalist one of their signature red cups, which Angle accepted before spitting out the drink, implying that there was alcohol in his cup. The segment ended with Angle pulling out three bottles of milk, which he & the Profits toasted to.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Confirms Former NWO Member Has Entered Rehab
It's been nearly six months since longtime wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell announced he was moving in with Diamond Dallas Page to live in the "accountability crib" and be part of his "Change or Die" docu-series. Unfortunately, DDP took to his YouTube channel earlier today to reveal that Bagwell has suffered a significant setback on his journey to a drug-free life.
stillrealtous.com
Former Universal Champion Being Considered For WWE Return
Over the last few years WWE has released some surprising names, and fans were shocked last summer when the company announced that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been let go. Fightful Select is now reporting that Braun Strowman is one of the names being discussed for a possible WWE...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On WWE Raw
Corey Graves referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" on the 8/29 episode of "WWE Raw" prior to The Original Bro's heated split-screen interview segment with Seth Rollins. Although not confirmed by WWE's roster page, WWE's official Twitter account also referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" in this video clip posted shortly after the segment. The former UFC fighter has been going by just "Riddle" since December 2020, a change he welcomed on social media at the time, noting that he actually "prefers it" since he has been called just "Riddle" his entire life.
PWMania
Liv Morgan Trains With Riddle in WWE Clash at the Castle Sparring Session
The upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event will feature a championship match between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title. Morgan needed some training to compete with Baszler’s ground game, so she decided to seek out Riddle, who was also a former UFC fighter, for assistance while the two of them trained at the Daniel Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Orange County dojo.
PWMania
Jake Roberts Reveals He Didn’t Get Paid for Doing Vince McMahon’s Stand Back Music Video
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts discussed many topics on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast. He recalled shooting “Stand Back” for WWE in 1986. “I wanted to slash my wrist. Number one, I can’t dance. I don’t claim to be a dancer. I like to watch dancers, but I wouldn’t be a dancer. Musical instruments, I can’t carry a tune in a bucket, much less play a trumpet. That whole shenanigan was probably the worst time I’ve had in the WWE or any other organization because we were asked to come to Atlantic City for three days with our wives or husbands, stay in that hotel, come to all this stuff to rehearse and do all this, then do the show and all that, and have to listen through Vince say, ‘Stand back’, which we all know was a shoot from the word get go, and we got paid nothing for doing it. Nothing.
stillrealtous.com
WWE SmackDown Star Expected To Get Big Push
For weeks now the stars of the women’s division have been competing in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament, and the tournament came to an end on Monday night. Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez faced off against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai in the finals on Raw and it was Aliyah & Raquel who walked out with the gold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
WWE Releases Talent While Still Recovering From Injury
Earlier this month, WWE made the decision to release a number of names from NXT UK, including Flash Morgan Webster. According to Fightful Select, Webster had not fully recovered from his injuries at the time that he was released by WWE. After signing a contract with WWE in 2018 to...
PWMania
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Involved in Parking Lot Incident Prior to WWE RAW
An altercation took place between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle in the parking lot prior to tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. Referees and other officials can be seen in the video that was uploaded to Twitter by user @chipdominick (scroll down to watch it). They are attempting to calm the situation down.
PWMania
Finn Balor Reveals Who He Would Like to See Join The Judgment Day
WWE star Finn Balor recently spoke on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Balor commented on which wrestlers he would like to see join the Judgment Day faction. He said:. “I love Walter (Gunther), but he’s doing...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Futures
Despite walking out of the company during an episode of "WWE Raw" on May 16, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi should be back any week now, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." Bryan Alvarez noted the two women are now listed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Will Reform Title-Winning Tag Team At WWE Clash At The Castle
Back in the day, Edge and Rey Mysterio were two of the legendary "SmackDown" Six. From 2002 to 2004 Mysterio, Edge, Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, and Chavo Guerrero were featured heavily on "SmackDown" in some of the most critically acclaimed matches at the time. Edge and Mysterio even formed a tag team that went on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. Now, after this past Monday's "Raw", the former tag team champions will reunite.
Comments / 0