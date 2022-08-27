ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Police warn shoppers to protect purses following recent thefts

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eh5c1_0hXg6sVM00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after a recent streak of purse thefts in parking lots across the Kent County area.

Two people, a 19-year-old and 17-year-old, were arrested and charged after investigators linked them to multiple thefts in Grand Rapids, Grandville and within the Kent County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

Philomen Tumusifu, 19, is charged with larceny and two counts of financial transaction device – stealing without consent.

The 17-year-old, who hasn’t been identified, was also charged in the act.

Investigation into purse thefts leads to 2 arrests

“The thing that I really want to point out about this is making sure that our community is alert when they are in a parking lot. Watch your surroundings and make sure you know who might be approaching you,” Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said.

According to KCSO, deputies were sent to the Meijer store on Plainfield Avenue NE on Tuesday after a 68-year-old Plainfield Township resident had her purse stolen while she was loading groceries into her car.

“We really want you to be cautious during that particular act because your back is turned, you’re not paying attention and your valuables aren’t watched at that point,” LaJoye-Young said.

Three suspects wearing blue surgical masks sped away in a dark-colored sedan.  The victim’s credit cards along with car keys were inside the purse as well.

While deputies were on scene investigating they were contacted by the Grand Rapids Police Department stating they had the three suspects in custody.

GRPD said they were investigating their own stolen purse complaint that occurred at a store on East Beltline five days earlier just before 1 p.m.

During the search, one of the suspects had the Plainfield victim’s credit card in their possession, linking the suspects to the Grand Rapids purse theft and the theft at the store on Plainfield Avenue which was being investigated by KCSO.

The suspects are also believed to be involved in two other purse thefts that happened in Grandville.

The first crime occurred on Aug. 10 just before 2 p.m. when a woman’s purse was stolen in the parking lot at the Meijer on Century Center Street SW near Ivanrest Avenue SW.

The other incident happed on August 18 at the same store around 11 a.m.

LaJoye-Young added that larger retail stores tend to be where thieves scope out their victims and it usually happens during busy shopping periods.

“They have more things in their cart and they’re more than likely to leave their belongings in their cart unattended while they are distracted. Somebody becomes particularly vulnerable during those times,” she said. “They profile someone to be a target because one there is someone that can easily be taken and two there’s some appearance that they won’t fight back. Sometimes, we see a mom with kids be the target because they’re not going to leave their kids.”

The sheriff’s office is thankful that a watchful bystander who witnessed the incident on Plainfield stayed with the victim afterward and spoke with police in providing a description.

“Police can’t keep communities safe. Communities keep communities safe. Look out for one another. It might not be you that is being victimized right now but you would want somebody to help if it were you,” LaJoye-Young said.

“Make sure you’ve dealt with your purse before you start to unload your cart,” she said. “If it’s possible then don’t bring a large purse to the store, maybe perhaps keep your wallet or belongings in your pocket.”

LaJoye Young added that the public should alert store security if you notice someone in a parking lot that looks suspicious and doing everything but looking for a parking spot.

Also, if you do see a person’s personal belongings unattended, bring their attention to it.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tumusifu has been arraigned in 61st District for his involvement with GRPD’s thefts. He is currently out on bond. Other agencies have submitted their reports to the prosecutor’s office for review.

There is also another 19-year-old that was identified as a suspect but hasn’t been charged. Grandville PD says additional charges will be issued for the three teens as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 6

E-Mail Reply
3d ago

The reasons are BS... Media coverage specifically makes a point now of Not giving descriptions unless they are Caucasian. Somehow the Liberal Left has convinced them not to publish descriptions for people of color because 95% of the problem belongs to them. The constant reminders are a Huge source of Embarrassment for them.

Reply(4)
4
Thomas Taylor
3d ago

I wonder why news stations especially TV8 have to be so politically correct and not give out so much as a hint as to what these people look like a little bit better description might help cuz there are people like me who are retired from police work and keep our eyes out for this type of thing.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grandville, MI
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
Grandville, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo Gazette

Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection

KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thefts#Purses#Kcso
Fox17

Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified

PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say

PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
PORTAGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WILX-TV

Police called when toy gun found on Ionia Public Schools bus

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - A toy gun spotted on a school bus caused administrators for Ionia Public Schools to contact police. District administrators said on Tuesday they were notified of a possible weapon on a school bus. Local police were contacted and arrived at the scene where, after investigating, they found a student was in possession of a toy cowboy pistol.
IONIA, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Newaygo police chase ends in fatal crash

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect has died after a shots fired incident turned into a fatal police chase, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office says. Police were sent to a home in Wilcox Township on a report of a shots fired complaint Monday. The suspect's car was described as a red Dodge Charger.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

One Hospitalized in Three-Vehicle Pileup at Coopersville Intersection

COOPERSVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 30, 2022) – A 41-year-old Hudsonville man was hospitalized after a three-vehicle pileup in Coopersville on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Cleveland Street and 68th Avenue, just north of the I-96 junction, at 2:45 PM. That was where the injured motorist had stopped his northbound vehicle, but then proceeded into the intersection and into the path of a westbound pickup truck, driven by a 60-year-old Conklin man who couldn’t avoid a collision. The force of the crash sent the two vehicles into a southbound vehicle, driven by a 37-year-old Allegan man, who had also stopped for the stop sign.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy