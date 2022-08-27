Read full article on original website
Update: Law Enforcement Response Prompted From Threat Made To Dallas County Hospital This Past Friday
Law enforcements officials responded to a threat made to the Dallas County Hospital this past Friday in Perry. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, the Perry Fire Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a threat at the hospital at 8:56pm. this past Friday. The situation was cleared at 12:30am Saturday morning.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 30, 2022
William Tarpley, Adel, was driving Hwy 169 and slowed to turn onto 323rd Place. He was struck from behind by Nathaniel Wilke, Adel. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated to Mr. Tarpley’s vehicle at $1000. Damage to Mr. Wilke’s vehicle was estimated at $1500. Mr. Tarpley was cited for Operation Of Motor Vehicle With Expired License. Mr. Wilke was cited for Failure To Stop In Assured Clear Distance.
Sheriff Leonard Retires After Nearly 16 Years In Dallas County
After serving in law enforcement for 28 years including nearly 16 years with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office as sheriff, Sheriff Chad Leonard has decided to call it a career. Leonard spent four years in the Marine Corps in the 1990s before getting out and coming back to Iowa...
Overnight Chase in Adair and Guthrie Counties Results in a Fatality
An overnight chase with law enforcement in Adair and Guthrie counties ended with a fatality. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 30-year-old Benjamin Wilber of Mora, Minnesota was trying to elude an Adair County Deputy as Wilber’s 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on White Pole Road at 12:32am Tuesday morning. The State Patrol reports Guthrie County Deputy Todd Thorn was in a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado truck that was stopped on Juniper Avenue on the south side of the intersection facing north and waiting to join in the pursuit.
Motor vehicle crash east of Bouton brings response Tuesday
A car crash left Iowa Highway 141 strewn with debris east of Bouton early Tuesday. It is unclear at this hour whether the accident resulted in injuries, but public safety radio traffic possibly indicated the Dallas County EMS transported a patient to the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. The...
Burn Ban To Be Lifted In Adair County
Adair County will soon no longer be under a burn ban. Adair and Guthrie County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Kempf announced that the burn ban will be lifted after midnight on Wednesday. . Residents will once again be allowed to openly burn in the rural portions of the county. However,...
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran Part 2
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran continues her conversation about various public health topics.
Jefferson Police Report August 29, 2022
1:02am: An officer located an Open Door at 600 East Lincoln Way Street. The officer secured the building. 3:26am: A Traffic Stop at 220th and Oakland resulted in Jesse Jones of Maxwell being cited for, “Excessive Speed.”. 9:11am: Melonie Bruck advised of a female walking in the 1200 Block...
Montgomery County Deputies arrest Pottawattamie County Man wanted in Adams County
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested a Council Bluffs man early Sunday morning on two Adams County Warrants. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater on two Adams County warrants for Failure to Appear on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI. Deputies transported Fitzwater to the Adams County Jail. In...
High Speed Chase Saturday in Greene County Ends in Arrest of Des Moines Man
A high speed weekend pursuit ends with an arrest and charges from Greene County. According to court documents, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper noticed the driver of a Jeep Cherokee wasn’t wearing a seatbelt on Iowa Highway 144 and 280th Street around 11am Saturday. The affidavit said the trooper noticed the vehicle turned onto 280th Street and appeared to be accelerating. The trooper tried to catch up and activated his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle refused to pull over.
Dallas County Road Closure Begins Tomorrow
Dallas County motorists should be aware of a road closure that begins tomorrow and lasts for most of the week. The Secondary Roads Department announced a road closure for the intersection of 355th Street and Osage Avenue that will close at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning and will reopen at 5 p.m. September 2nd depending on weather.
Two Found Dead in Waukee after Police Investigate "Unknown Issue"
(Waukee, IA) -- An investigation is ongoing after Waukee police and fire personnel found two people dead. "A little bit after 10:30 am, there was a call to dispatch of an unknown issue over on Abbott Drive," says Waukee Police Sergeant Mackenzie Ferrara. "Officers did respond. Unfortunately, they did find two deceased individuals inside the home."
Police: Waukee man charged with attempted murder after hitting victim with a car
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee man who police said intentionally hit another person with a car is charged with attempted murder. Thirty-year-old Asif Hodzic has been charged. According to police, Hodzic was driving a BMW 750 when he struck a man in the southbound lane of Sixth Street between Walnut and Locust Streets.
One dead, one injured in Hardin County crash
HUBBARD, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and a second person was injured in a crash in Hardin County on Sunday night. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. south of Hubbard. Officials said a station wagon was heading eastbound on...
Time Is Running Out To Donate For Guthrie County State Bank Tower Of Tissue
The Guthrie County State Bank is gathering a useful sanitation resource for local schools and time is running out to donate. The “Tower of Tissue Fundraiser,” is collecting facial tissues to support schools including Panorama and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center. For the rest of August, the Guthrie County State Bank will match anyone’s donation of a tissue box one for one.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/30/2022)-Greene County Extension Director Lori Mannel & 4-H Coordinator Samantha Hardaway
Greene County ISU Extension Director Lori Mannel and 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway give us an update.
Public Safety Officials Respond To Fire At Red Carpet Inn Tuesday
Public safety officials responded to a call for a fire at the Red Carpet Inn this past Tuesday afternoon. According to Woodward and Bouton Fire Department Assistant Chief Karl Harris, they received a call at approximately 4:08 p.m. for a report of a fire at the Red Carpet Inn at 22980 141st Dr in Bouton. Harris says there was debris being burned outside in the parking lot that caught the window frame of the office on fire which led to firefighters needing to force entry into the building and put out the fire using approximately 300 gallons worth of water.
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Northern Natural Gas Pipeline Easement
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Northern Natural Gas Pipeline easement at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will hear a Dallas County administration building update, hold an emergency management agency workshop, discuss the Dallas County Sheriff vacancy and consider approving the ratification of proposed amendments to the Board of Health regulation chapter 32 non-public water wells.
Police: 17-year-old shot on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital Sunday after a shooting on Des Moines' south side. Police told KCCI the shooting stemmed from a fight that occurred in the 800 block of Philip Street. According to police, one vehicle blocked another vehicle. A 17-year-old, armed...
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a crash between a station wagon and a semi-truck in Hardin County. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, just south of Hubbard. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 39-year-old Joel Jeffress, of Madrid, was driving a station wagon. Jeffress...
