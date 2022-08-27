Public safety officials responded to a call for a fire at the Red Carpet Inn this past Tuesday afternoon. According to Woodward and Bouton Fire Department Assistant Chief Karl Harris, they received a call at approximately 4:08 p.m. for a report of a fire at the Red Carpet Inn at 22980 141st Dr in Bouton. Harris says there was debris being burned outside in the parking lot that caught the window frame of the office on fire which led to firefighters needing to force entry into the building and put out the fire using approximately 300 gallons worth of water.

BOUTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO