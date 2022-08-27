ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Five-star Trentyn Flowers confirms six visits

At No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and with more than two dozen offers in his hands, Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.) small forward Trentyn Flowers seems due for a list cut. On the other hand, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, an admitted Duke basketball fan, might be waiting for the Blue Devils to enter the race.

Last weekend, despite no reported offer from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, the budding Flowers told Rob Cassidy of Rivals that he plans to take an unofficial visit to Duke in the fall.

The "unofficial" designation to his visit is no surprise in light of the absence of a Blue Devil offer, all the while suggesting his desire for precisely that.

When talking to Cassidy, Flowers named only Oregon as an official-visit destination. But now it sounds as if there are four more on his calendar.

Potential Duke basketball recruiting target Trentyn Flowers adds to plans

On Friday, Pro Insight recruiting insider Andrew Slater tweeted that the lengthy, silky playmaker has six visits on tap: to Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan, and Oregon.

All heavy-hitters.

Slater did not note the dates of Flowers' travels, nor did he specify whether the visits to Arkansas, Kansas, Memphis, and Michigan would be of the official or unofficial variety. Presumably, they are official visits, for each has extended him an offer.

That would fill his allotment of five official visits for his junior year (Oregon being the other) to go along with the unofficial visit to Duke.

Although those six programs are not necessarily Flowers' finalists, one would think they are frontrunners to land on his list, assuming he releases one. On that note, back in May, he told Rob Cassidy his decision could arrive before the start of his junior season.

So it's worth keeping an eye out for any developments in the coming weeks and months that might point to the Duke basketball staff joining the pursuit — officially.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

