Rod Wave's 'Beautiful Wave' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Rapper Rod Wave's Beautiful Mind is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Bad Bunny attends the premiere of "Bullet Train" in Los Angeles on August 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Coming in at No. 2 is Bad Bunny 's Un Verano Sin Ti , followed by Beyonce 's Renaissance at No. 3, Meagan Thee Stallion's Traumazine at No. 4 and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's The Last Slimeto at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen 's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Harry Styles ' Harry's House at No. 7, The Weeknd 's The Highlights at No. 8, Future's I Never Liked You at No. 9 and Olivia Rodrigo 's Sour at No. 10.

