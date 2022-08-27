ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman shot in knee on Red Line Saturday morning

By Neshmia Malik
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTy0v_0hXg5bi200

CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the knee while riding the CTA Red Line early Saturday morning.

According to police, the 30-year-old woman was shot in the knee by an unidentified individual during a verbal confrontation on Red Line near the 100 block of North State Street at around 12:09 a.m.

There was no further information provided and the woman was unable to give more information.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Woman recounts terrifying moments of early morning Chicago carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Chicago police caught at least one person involved in an overnight carjacking.A 49-year-old woman had just parked her car on 65th and Albany at 1:00 a.m. when three men came up to her with a gun and demanded her car keys. They got in - and sped away.Police spotted the blue Ford Edge at 76th and Carpenter with one man inside and took him into custody.  The victim's son's girlfriend spoke with CBS 2 but didn't want to be identified on camera.She said the woman was terrified she was going to die."She's really shaken up. She's says...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#The Cta Red Line#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
fox40jackson.com

Chicago woman shot on train during verbal confrontation: Police

Chicago police say that a woman was shot early Saturday morning inside a CTA Red Line train. Police say the shooting happened during a verbal confrontation at around 12:09 a.m. on Saturday at the 100 Block of N. State St. A 30-year-old woman was found with one gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Woman carjacked by three men in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police caught a carjacker in Gresham Tuesday morning. A woman was carjacked in Marquette Park Tuesday morning. Police said the 49-year-old woman parked her car in the 3100 block of West 65th Street when three men approached. Police said the armed offenders demanded her keys. The men drove off in the victim's car. No injuries were reported.The the girlfriend of the victim's son said it all happened as they were getting ready to go to bed at 1 a.m."I just hear a whole bunch of commotion and I head towards the door and I see my boyfriend's mom crying in tears and she can't even breathe she's all shaken up," she said. The family told CBS 2 police found stolen car at 76th and Carpenter streets. They family said at least one suspect was taken into custody. Police have not confirmed further details on the car or possible arrest. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago has lost 24% of its district patrol officers under the current administration, as leaders continue to mislead about canceling days off

In late May, after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown publicly denied that some of the city’s police officers were being ordered to work 11 days in a row, we dubbed him the “Lyin’ King” in a story that included CPD’s own scheduling records to show that cops really were being ordered to work that long without a break.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

35 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO — At least 35 people were shot, nine fatally in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. The shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday. In one of the latest incidents, a 46-year-old woman was killed and a 42-year-old man was injured following a double shooting outside the 22nd District Station Sunday night […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, wounded during argument on CTA Red Line train in Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is wounded after being shot on a CTA Red Line train Saturday just after midnight. Chicago police said around 12:09 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North State Street to a person shot. The 30-year-old victim was shot while riding the train during an argument with an unidentified offender, according to police. The victim was unable to provide further details about the incident. Witnesses on the train described the chaos as it happened. "Someone said there was a gun and then we all started running. And like we tried to keep it orderly and then we just shut the door behind us so that everybody was safe. And then next thing we knew there were a lot of police officers," said Autumn Chester. Red Line trains are being rerouted over the Loop elevated. Shuttle bus service is being set up between State and Lake and Fullerton, CTA said. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy