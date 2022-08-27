Read full article on original website
Look: Max Scherzer, Wife Announce Big Personal News
Max Scherzer is hoping to add a World Series ring in 2022. He already knows he will be adding another baby in 2023. Scherzer and his wife Erica announced that they are awaiting the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl, scheduled for February 2023. The Scherzers already have two daughters and a son.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2, Athletics 3: Get a hit, doofuses
Add this to the pile of “potential dumbest games of the year”. The Yankees did absolutely nothing offensively, off maybe the single worst starting pitcher in baseball. They scored two runs in 11 innings, and those two runs came on a wild pitch in extra innings. One fly ball leaving the park, or maybe a couple baserunners not being picked off like doofuses, and this recap would look very different. Alas, we do not live in that universe, and the Yankees lost 3-2.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 128
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s head onto Game 128:
Pinstripe Alley
The extremes (and downsides) of Anthony Rizzo’s changes are showing
Anthony Rizzo has been a different player this season for the Yankees. He’s still been good, and he’s still been Anthony Rizzo, but his mentality at the plate is quite a bit different than it has been in the past. His altered plate approach has helped Rizzo suit himself for his new ballclub, and it’s propelled for the most part, but it’s carried with it some downsides that have shown themselves over his recent slump.
Pinstripe Alley
Too soon to call the Montas trade a bust?
Remember when everyone though he was a true #2 starter to backup Cole? That sure doesn't appear to be the case these days. He gives up HR's and BB's way too often, is hit hard all over the lineup and all over the park...I don't see him being all that valuable in NY but obviously in a cavernous park like Oakland he's very good....this looks like another Sonny Gray trade where Montas will need to be "fixed" for the next 12 months and ultimately traded or non-tendered.
Pinstripe Alley
Last Night’s Game
Last night’s game is a microcosm of what this team really is. I try to be a realist when it comes to the Yankees. Yesterday was another game in a countless number of games this year where we could not buy a hit. We have a lineup full of low contact hitters which means any scrub can have a great game against, Forget about us hitting great pitching that hardly happens. Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo and Higashioka are strikeouts waiting to happen.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees rivalry roundup: Blue Jays walk off the Cubs
Aaron Judge did Aaron Judge things last night, but the Yankees still dropped their series opener with the Angels. Fortunately, most of the American League had the night off, including playoff challengers like the Rays and Astros. Let’s take a look at the teams that were in action on a slow Monday.
Pinstripe Alley
Domingo Germán has fairly solid results through eight starts
Context isn’t everything, but it does say a lot. It can affect how a situation is viewed, it changes the perception, even if the final results are the same. Ultimately, you can’t be a victim of context or perception, evaluations must be made, and you try your best to look at things in a vacuum for a fair assessment.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 3, Angels 4: Aaron Judge’s 50th home run couldn’t overcome an Angels barrage
I’m not going to lie. I cannot wait for the Yankees to get back from the West Coast. These past few days have been rough. With a capital R. After a disappointing end to the series in Oakland, tonight was more of the same. Albeit with an historic, majestic home run from Aaron Judge that puts the free agent-to-be slugger closer to baseball immortality. And Oswaldo Cabrera teasing a dramatic, go-ahead home run in the ninth inning.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Zack Britton comments on early departure from rehab appearance
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well into the second half, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Pinstripe Alley
Greg Weissert has a robust seam-shifted wake profile
Baseball is a beautiful game. At any position, you can experience the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. However, as a reliever, those highs and lows can come few and far between depending on who you are. The current landscape of MLB relieverism is too odd. Players on the 40-man roster have options that will be used. You can be great for one appearance, 10, or 20 and still be sent down to the minor leagues. It’s an unknown that this group of players always faces.
Pinstripe Alley
Gleyber Torres is having a miserable second half
A few weeks ago, I wrote about Gleyber Torres and his approach to off-speed and breaking pitches. His hesitant swings had been giving him fits, as he was combining bad takes with weak hacks at those pitches that were hittable and in the zone. Now, as we approach the end of August, things have only gotten worse for Torres. His production against non-fastballs has become even worse, he’s in the midst of the worst month of his career, and he’s been one of the worst hitters in baseball in the second half.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/28/22
Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The last thing this team needs is more injuries, and we got a scare Friday night in Oakland after Jose Trevino was removed from the game after getting hit by a pitch on his right foot. However, manager Aaron Boone revealed that x-rays on the foot were negative, and there are no further tests scheduled for Trevino. As there are no catchers on the taxi squad with the team in Oakland, Isiah Kiner-Falefa would apparently be the backup to Kyle Higashioka if Trevino can’t play. So let’s avoid that.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Prospects: Week 21 minor league review
Three of the Yankees four affiliates won their weekly series and remained in contention for a playoff spot. In addition the Florida Complex League Yankees won the league championship series two games to one over the FCL Rays. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league teams did and who stood out inside the organization.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/30/22
It was nice when this team had good vibes going again, way back a week ago. The Yankees have now lost three in a row out West against a pair of bottom-tier teams, and the offense is in fact still suspect. At the very least Aaron Judge is back to mashing, launching his 50th homer of the year to get them within a run, but he can’t be expected to do it all — at some point, the bottom half of the lineup has to show up (and the top half sans Judge could stand to be a little more consistent, too).
