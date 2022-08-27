It was nice when this team had good vibes going again, way back a week ago. The Yankees have now lost three in a row out West against a pair of bottom-tier teams, and the offense is in fact still suspect. At the very least Aaron Judge is back to mashing, launching his 50th homer of the year to get them within a run, but he can’t be expected to do it all — at some point, the bottom half of the lineup has to show up (and the top half sans Judge could stand to be a little more consistent, too).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO