Demon Volleyball Win a Pair at Grinnell Tournament
The first wins of the young campaign rolled in for the Washington volleyball team on Saturday when they went 2-3 at Grinnell’s tournament. The Demons came out on top in one of their three pool play matches by defeating East Marshall (21-16, 15-21, 16-14), but losing to Grinnell (24-22, 16-21, 12-15) and Fairfield (20-22, 21-16, 10-15). The orange and black got revenge against their Southeast Conference rival Trojans in bracket play by turning around to down Fairfield in three sets (15-21, 21-11, 15-8). That pushed the Demons to the silver bracket championship game where South Tama emerged victorious (14-21, 17-21). Freshman Leighton Messinger has impressed in her first varsity action and she led the team with 13 kills on the day to go along with 32 digs. Ella Greiner and Alex Murphy each had 13 kills and Murphy compiled seven blocks. Haley Mitchell set up a lot of the offense with 25 assists and the senior was successful on 40 of 43 serves with four aces.
Demon XC Set High Mark on Opening Day
Coming into the season ranked 20th in class 3A on both sides, high hopes surround the Washington cross country teams in 2022 and the fall got started with a bang on Saturday at the Anamosa meet. The packed field saw the Demon boys nab second out of 11 with 75...
Lions Nipped By Wildcats in Week One
With their week zero showdown being cut short, the Lone Tree football team was finally able to play a full game on Friday in week one when they traveled to Central City and were on the wrong side of a 44-21 affair. The Lions had a hard time finding their...
Ravens Ready for 2022; Host Home Early Bird Tonight
One of the unofficial signs that fall is upon us is tonight when the Hillcrest Academy Ravens host their annual early bird cross country meet in Kalona. Hillcrest comes into the year off of a season that saw senior Leah Bontrager qualify for the state meet for the fourth consecutive year and put together a 39th place finish in Fort Dodge. The Raven boys were 10th at both the Southeast Iowa Superconference meet and Boys 1A State Qualifier a season ago. Running for the Raven boys this year are Jesse Blossom, Micah Gerber, and Kyle Neuschwander with Delaney Shaw competing for the girls.
Wildcats Pound Falcons in Louisa County Rivalry
The big Louisa County showdown took place in Letts on Friday and it was all Columbus Community with the Wildcat football team rolling Louisa-Muscatine 55-14 to start the fall. The Wildcats played without all district running back Kaden Amigon, but there were more than enough weapons to pick up the slack with five different guys reaching pay dirt. Triston Miller showed off his big play ability carrying the rock seven times for 172 yards and one touchdown while also reaching the end zone on a 53 yard punt return. Cole Storm tallied 79 rushing yards with two scores and Riley Kaalberg had a pair of house calls to go along with 70 yards on the ground. Jeff Hoback completed the only pass he threw and had a 21 yard scamper for six. The other touchdown belonged to lineman Russell Coil when he picked off an inadvertent bobble forward from the L&M quarterback and the junior took it 40 yards to the end zone. Coil also had a fumble recovery and Kaalberg led the defense with 8.5 tackles. There was never a doubt in this one with the blue and white leading 21-0 after one, 40-0 at half, and 49-0 after three before the underclassmen finished it off.
Raven Volleyball at North Linn Quad Tuesday
After a week off, the Hillcrest Academy volleyball team is back on the court tonight for a quad event at North Linn. The Ravens are 1-2 on the season after a fifth place finish at the Keota tournament last week where they dropped matches to Highland and English Valleys before sweeping Lone Tree. For the season the Ravens are led by Claire Withrow with 26 assists, Niva Helmuth with 15 kills, Malia Yoder with 13 digs and Kylee Statler with nine aces.
Durant Runs Wild Late; Beats Cobras in Opener
Things were tight through three quarters at the Snake Pit in Sigourney Friday, but the visiting Durant Wildcats made their move late and pulled away for a 38-14 victory. The Snakes struck first, finding the end zone in the opening frame to hold a 6-0 lead after the first 12 minutes. Durant would answer with a touchdown in the second to tie the game at six going to the halftime break. Out of the locker room another Durant touchdown made it 12-6 Wildcats headed to the fourth. In the final period, Durant outscored the Cobras 26-8 to take the win.
Huskie Volleyball Beat Bears in Nail Biter
It was a thrilling end to the home opener on Thursday for the Highland volleyball team when they hosted Danville and squeaked out a close five set victory. The Huskies won the back and forth affair with set scores of 23-25, 25-23, 25-13, 20-25, and 15-12. Sarah Burton led the red and white with 15 kills and MyLei Smith set a lot of it up with 18 assists. Burton was active defensively with 28 digs and Madison Beeson managed 11. The team served at a 93% efficiency led by Adelynn Kleopfer going 21 of 24 with five aces.
Iowa Offers 2025 Combo Guard Jeremiah Fears, Jr.
Last month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2025 prospect Jeremiah Fears, Jr. Fans have to be really excited about this development. Fears comes out of Joliet, Illinois and plays for Joliet West along with...
Wolves Win Barn Burner with Mohawks
If you like scoring, look no further than the offensive slugfest that played out in Moravia on Friday with the Winfield-Mt. Union football team finishing on the right side of a 64-50 showdown with the Mohawks. The Wolves settled in early when Abram Edwards and Cam Buffington each had touchdown...
Peterson Native Wins Miss Rodeo Iowa
An area native was crowned Miss Rodeo Iowa this past weekend. Micah Barnes of Peterson gained the honor in the Miss Rodeo Iowa pageant in Fort Madison. Micah graduated from Alta Aurelia High School in 2016, and went on to attend Buena Vista University. Micah's father, Marty Barnes, is the owner of the Barnes PRCA Rodeo.
Washington County Couple Officially Inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame
Mickey Blum and her late husband, Bill Blum of Washington County, were officially inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Individual counties select inductees for their dedication, encouragement, commitment, and guidance to Iowa’s 4-H’ers through the years.
Laura Jeane Fry
A memorial service for 96-year-old Laura Jeane Fry of Washington, formerly of Kalona will be held Friday, September 9th at 10:30a.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona with family present to greet friends from 9:30a.m. until the time of service. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be directed to the United Presbyterian Home or Hospice of Washington County.
Photos: Kevin Kinney’s Barbecue Bash
Campaign volunteer Dominic Patathie guides parking during the Kinney Summer BBQ Bash at the Kinney Family Farm in Oxford, Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Democratic candidate Kevin Kinney, D-Iowa, is running for Iowa Senate, District 39.
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Lana Artz-McComb
Louisa County Conservation naturalist Lana Artz-McComb discusses the upcoming Louisa County history celebration at Toolesboro Mounds National Historical Landmark.
Washington County Camp Receives Donation
Camp REECE has received a $500 donation from Netlink Internet as part of their ongoing Giving Back Campaign, which donates funding to local non-profit organizations. Camp REECE was founded in 1968 by parents of children with disabilities to provide an opportunity for their children to have an accessible camping experience. Camp REECE stands for Religious Experience for Exceptional Citizens in a Camping Environment and is held at the Lake Darling Youth Center in Brighton.
VFW Post & Auxiliary Riverside #6414 Announce Kick-off of Annual Scholarships & Contests
VFW Post & Auxiliary #6414 in Riverside announced the kick-off of their annual scholarships and contests for kindergarten through high school students. Those who participate compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prize earnings. Opportunities for high schoolers include; Voice of Democracy, a unique way for students to express...
New historical site honors Meskwaki Nation, Black members of Johnson County
Tucked away on the corner of Sand Road and Napoleon Street south of Iowa City, a slice of land which dates back to the 1800s is Johnson County’s newest dedicated historical site. The piece of land, called Remembrance Park, honors Jenny, a member of the Meskwaki Nation, and Mogawk,...
