The big Louisa County showdown took place in Letts on Friday and it was all Columbus Community with the Wildcat football team rolling Louisa-Muscatine 55-14 to start the fall. The Wildcats played without all district running back Kaden Amigon, but there were more than enough weapons to pick up the slack with five different guys reaching pay dirt. Triston Miller showed off his big play ability carrying the rock seven times for 172 yards and one touchdown while also reaching the end zone on a 53 yard punt return. Cole Storm tallied 79 rushing yards with two scores and Riley Kaalberg had a pair of house calls to go along with 70 yards on the ground. Jeff Hoback completed the only pass he threw and had a 21 yard scamper for six. The other touchdown belonged to lineman Russell Coil when he picked off an inadvertent bobble forward from the L&M quarterback and the junior took it 40 yards to the end zone. Coil also had a fumble recovery and Kaalberg led the defense with 8.5 tackles. There was never a doubt in this one with the blue and white leading 21-0 after one, 40-0 at half, and 49-0 after three before the underclassmen finished it off.

1 DAY AGO