NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just ShadMeikhelPhiladelphia, PA
The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Weather Authority: Comfortable Friday night gives way to pleasant Saturday
PHILADELPHIA - The kick-off to the holiday weekend was a pleasant one with very low humidity, sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. Saturday will see more comfortable conditions as the day begins, but humidity makes a comeback in the afternoon. It will be sunny across the region and highs should reach the mid-80s.
Weather Authority: Cool comfortable Thursday night, beautiful Friday kick off holiday weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Thursday has been another beautiful day with deep blue skies, low humidity and highs in the 80s. After a very comfortable Thursday night, seeing lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, Friday should bring more of the same, with highs in the mid-80s across much of the region under sunny skies. It’s great weather to start a holiday weekend.
Far East Descendant
There’s a new spot in Chinatown and it’s perfect weather to go check out its rooftop deck! Bob stopped by Far East Descendant to tackle some drinks and the beast board!
Study: Philadelphia is rudest city in America, has rudest locals
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Brotherly Love may not be so loving to others, according to a study conducted by Preply. "For those who travel often, experiencing cultural mismatches can be common," the language learning website said. "Even among cities in the same country, there are differences in local traditions, behaviors, mannerisms, and sayings that can affect our opinions of a place."
Police: Man, 35, found shot to death in basement of Philadelphia home, 2 sought
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in the basement of a Philadelphia home. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6200 block of Marsden Street just after 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 35-year-old man dead...
Community pushes for answers on deadly Pottstown house explosion months later
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Residents in a Pennsylvania community where a deadly house explosion killed five people, including four children, are demanding answers from investigators who have remained silent for months. The late-May explosion completely leveled a family home on Hale Street and Butler Avenues, and claimed the lives of a...
Suspects caught on camera shooting at men in North Philadelphia sought by police, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a car and its occupants in connection with a shooting in North Philadelphia. Authorities say the shooting happened Monday at 8:35 p.m. on the 2300 block of W Indiana Street. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. According to police, the occupants of a white...
Motorcyclists dies after rush-hour crash near I-95 entrance in Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An early morning crash left one man dead, and another hospitalized in Bridesburg on Wednesday. Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a Toyota Scion on the 2600 block of Bridge Street around 7 a.m. The car was attempting to make a turn onto I-95, according to police.
'Try the first step': Utah man makes stop in Montgomery County on his walk across America
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Isaiah Sheilds is making his way across the county one step at a time - and he's already taken over 15 million!. "Inevitably, the first question is, are you really walking across America?" the Utah native said. Isaiah took the first steps off his Utah driveway over...
Police: Man, 2 girls injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - A man and two children were hospitalized after police say they were struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of 56th and Vine streets around noon. Police said two girls, ages 5...
Police: Nighttime triple shooting erupts outside Philadelphia elementary school
Police say three people are in the hospital after they were shot on an elementary school playground in Kensington early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, a bullet from the shooting struck a wall in the school's lobby.
Survey names Philadelphia the rudest city in America
A Preply study surveying 1,500 people named Philadelphia the rudest city in America. FOX 29's Alex Holley and Thomas Drayton discuss.
Montgomery County high school students found Food 4 Philly to fight food insecurity
Students from different high schools in Montgomery county joined forces to create Food 4 Philly, an organization workin gto end food insecurity throughout Philadelphia. The students join FOX 29's Karen Hepp to discuss their efforts.
Police: Boy, 4, accidentally shot by grandmother while she was unloading her gun at Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - A 4-year-old boy is recovering after police say he was accidentally shot by his grandmother while she was unloading her gun inside a Philadelphia home Tuesday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on East Penn Street around 8:30 p.m. for reports of...
Teen arrested after several shots fired into the air on Market Street in Old City, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a 15-year-old boy is in custody after several shots were fired into the air along a busy Philadelphia street on Tuesday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department swarmed the area of 2nd and Market streets just before 7 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Police say...
'Her laugh was beautiful': 7-year-old Delco girl's sudden, tragic death saves 2 other lives
NETHER PROVIDENCE, Pa. - A young girl from Delaware County is saving lives, even after she lost her own and her sudden death is immediately helping to save the lives of two people. "Mackenzie was the biggest personality in the room," mom Liz Raiburn described her daughter. Liz has been...
Sandpiper Coastal Bar and Grill
Bob has a new spot for you to check out before you see a show in Atlantic City. He went to the Sandpiper Coastal Bar and Grill inside our sponsor Hard Rock Hotel and Casino to eat some food and have a drink for dessert.
Fishtown bolsters security across the neighborhood with high tech surveillance cameras
FISHTOWN - With all the crime spilling across Philadelphia, community members are coming together to provide an important tool – surveillance. "They approached us and asked if we want to add more cameras. It was a no-brainer. It was like, ‘Why not?’" said Stefani Lee Ryan, General Manager of Joe's Steaks.
2 men shot while sitting outside of friend's Southwest Philadelphia apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were shot while sitting outside of a friend's apartment in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. Officials say the incident happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2700 block of South 54th Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with two gunshot wounds...
Police: Schools temporarily locked down after double shooting near SEPTA station in Juniata Park
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting outside a SEPTA station left two people injured, and sparked a lockdown at schools in Juniata Park Wednesday morning. Police responded to the scene after hearing gunshots near the Erie-Torresdale SEPTA Station on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 9 a.m. Two people were reportedly...
