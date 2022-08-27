ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Evil TV Villains of All Time

By John Harrington and Hristina Byrnes
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138S8a_0hXg4mNo00 Heartless, cold-blooded, depraved, manipulative, remorseless…. Judging by the success of some of television’s most acclaimed and long-running series, that is how viewers like their villains.

To compile a list of the most evil TV villains of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed listings on IMDb , an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon; Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator; and Ranker , a crowd-sourced ranking site, to find criminals and other villains who were a major part of the plot in a wide variety of TV series. Only live-action shows were considered, and soap operas were omitted. We excluded villains played by multiple characters such as The Master in “Doctor Who” and The Borg in the “Star Trek” franchise. (For a look at fictional evil on the big screen, see this list of the most memorable movie villains .)

One thing that became clear as we assembled our list is that villains have gotten more interesting - more complex. The rise of cable television and the growth of streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu has provided greater artistic freedom for directors and writers than they had on network television. giving them freer rein to explore their characters’ darkest motives. (These are the most memorable career criminals in TV history .)

Yet even though most of these villains lacked redeeming qualities, there was something about them that audiences found fascinating. That’s a credit to the actors who have more than just played these roles - they’ve inhabited them.

Click here to see the most evil TV villains of all time

Such is the case with Villanelle, the stylish, narcissistic assassin on the BBC America series by the same name, played by British actress Jodie Comer. Another example is Ralph Cifaretto on “The Sopranos,” played by Joe Pantoliano. Cifaretto is smart, ruthless, and remorseless, and at no time does he display any admirable qualities. Yet whenever he appears on screen, his charisma keeps us focused on him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfHJ2_0hXg4mNo00

Nina Myers
> Show: 24
> Played by: Sarah Clarke

Nina Myers (Sarah Clarke) shocked viewers at the end of the first season of "24". Myers was not the esteemed terrorism-fighter she seemed, but a mole, spying on Jack Bauer and his counterterrorism unit and responsible for the deaths of multiple characters, including Bauer's wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OE696_0hXg4mNo00

Constance Langdon
> Show: American Horror Story
> Played by: Jessica Lange

Jessica Lange won an Emmy, Golden Globe, and a SAG Award for her portrayal of Constance Langdon in the "Murder House" season of "American Horror Story." In the series, Langdon's tragic backstory unfolded, rife with criminal behavior. She was responsible for the murder of her husband, her maid, and one of her sons.

ALSO READ: Most Memorable Movie Villains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnaAI_0hXg4mNo00

Jim Fenner
> Show: Bad Girls
> Played by: Jack Ellis

Jim Fenner was the double-crossing and manipulative prison guard and at one point G-Wing governor who made the lives of inmates very difficult. A corrupt official who committed many crimes, including torture and murder, he was killed at the end of the seven season by an inmate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gxOZ_0hXg4mNo00

Gyp Rosetti
> Show: Boardwalk Empire
> Played by: Bobby Cannavale

Gyp Rosetti was the primary antagonist of "Boardwalk Empire" during season three. Rosetti was rash and violent with men he considered disrespectful, yet audiences saw his softer side when he interacted with women, children, and animals. Rosetti committed a number of murders and mob-related crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwgbw_0hXg4mNo00

Gus Fring
> Show: Breaking Bad
> Played by: Giancarlo Esposito

The owner of Los Pollos Hermanos, Gustavo "Gus" Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) moonlights as a narcotics distributor in "Breaking Bad" (and its prequel, "Better Call Saul"). Some paint Fring as the perfect villain, maintaining a seamless public image while committing ruthless crimes. He was positioned as the nemesis of Walter White, though the two collaborate in some instances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDynr_0hXg4mNo00

Jack Welker
> Show: Breaking Bad
> Played by: Michael Bowen

Jack Welker, often referred to as Uncle Jack in the show, was the crass leader of a gang with white supremacist ideologies. He and his gang were criminals for hire. Welker, who had quite the sadist personality, tried to replace Walter White after he quits the meth business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCA7x_0hXg4mNo00

Angelus
> Show: Buffy The Vampire Slayer
> Played by: David Boreanaz

Angelus, the archenemy of Buffy Summers, was an Irish vampire with a reputation for being the most sadistic of his kind in history. He killed his entire family, including his little sister, shortly after he was turned into a vampire.

ALSO READ: Most Memorable Career Criminals in TV History

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tF9I_0hXg4mNo00

J.R. Ewing
> Show: Dallas
> Played by: Larry Hagman

J.R. Ewing appeared in every episode of the original "Dallas." Ewing was viewed as a morally corrupt man, engaging in bribery, blackmail and manipulation. However, the show presented duality in Ewing's character, demonstrating to viewers his loyalty to some family members. By the end of the original series, tragedy befell Ewing, garnering him sympathy from some viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gybCo_0hXg4mNo00

Wilson Fisk
> Show: Daredevil
> Played by: Vincent D'Onofrio

Wilson "The Kingpin" Fisk was a supervillain. Pitted against Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox) in "Daredevil", Fisk serves as the primary antagonist throughout the series. On top of many other crimes, Fisk commits several murders, including that of his own father. Despite his deplorable behavior, Fisk evoked sympathy in some viewers due to his backstory of abuse and early exposure to violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uX8EJ_0hXg4mNo00

Al Swearengen
> Show: Deadwood
> Played by: Ian McShane

Ian McShane took home a Golden Globe Award for his performance as Al Swearengen in "Deadwood." Swearengen provided viewers with a multi-faceted, morally questionable character. Swearengen was both back-stabbing and murderous, yet remained loyal to characters who were, in turn, loyal to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPEKP_0hXg4mNo00

George Hearst
> Show: Deadwood
> Played by: Gerald McRaney

The most famous villain in the "Deadwood" show was definitely Al Swearengen, but George Hearts - loosely based on the real-life businessman and politician George Hearst (father of media mogul William Randolph Hearst) - stole the show when he was introduced in season three. Hearts was known for his psychotic and evil nature, especially after killing the miners working for him for unionizing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URWhI_0hXg4mNo00

The Trinity Killer / Arthur Mitchell
> Show: Dexter
> Played by: John Lithgow

Arthur Mitchell, aka the Trinity Killer, was one of Dexter's primary antagonists in the original series and returned for the reboot, "Deter: New Blood." Mitchell is a prolific serial killer, who has racked up dozens of victims over the span of three decades. Mitchell lives a double life, publicly presenting as a family man, high school teacher, and church deacon, while secretly committing heinous crimes.

ALSO READ: The 25 Best Anti-Hero Shows of All Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O12uF_0hXg4mNo00

Cersei Lannister
> Show: Game of Thrones
> Played by: Lena Headey

Cersei Lannister divided "Game of Thrones" viewers, some beholding her as an impressive, methodical mastermind, while others disliking her adversarial role. Though responsible for the anguish of other beloved characters, she gained sympathy during her mortifying treatment by the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce). Headey's performance earned her dozens of award nominations and several awards.

Joffrey Baratheon
> Show: Game of Thrones
> Played by: Jack Gleeson

Joffrey Baratheon was a TV villain audiences loved to hate. Baratheon, who became a cruel tyrant, was revealed to be the product of an incestious relationship between Cersei Lannister (his mother) and Cersei's brother Jamie. Baratheon had a penchant for torture and murder, committing ever-increasingly disturbing acts throughout seasons one through four of "Game of Thrones."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZQTK_0hXg4mNo00

Ramsay Bolton
> Show: Game of Thrones
> Played by: Iwan Rheon

One of the more horrific TV villains, Ramsay Bolton committed atrocious acts throughout seasons four, five, and six of "Game of Thrones." Rheon's performance as Bolton was chilling, leaving the audience to wonder what disturbing act he'd commit next. Among other things, he tortured two long-standing characters on the show, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGyug_0hXg4mNo00

Aunt Lydia / Lydia Clements
> Show: The Handmaid's Tale
> Played by: Ann Dowd

Aunt Lydia is one of the most hated characters in the Hulu adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel "The Handmaid's Tale." She is strict, violent, and very often brutal. Her role is as a teacher of the Handmaids, but she oppresses and punishes them for even little things, which she perceives as threatening acts by defiant women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBPql_0hXg4mNo00

Hannibal Lecter
> Show: Hannibal
> Played by: Mads Mikkelsen

In an attempt to catch serial killers, criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) teams up with Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a highly intelligent psychiatrist whose expertise was in psychopaths. Lecter was secretly a serial killer himself. Lecter's character also demonstrates a moral duality; he shows empathy for certain characters while still committing vicious acts of murder.

ALSO READ: 50 Most Popular Villains Of All Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6Bbi_0hXg4mNo00

Mason Verger
> Show: Hannibal
> Played by: Michael Pitt and Joe Anderson

Mason Verger was a surviving victim of Hannibal Lecter. Verger, who likes drinking martinis flavored with his victims' tears, was in the show in its second and third seasons as he plots his revenge against Lecter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t2JqL_0hXg4mNo00

Sylar
> Show: Heroes
> Played by: Zachary Quinto

Sylar was a formidable antagonist in "Heroes," a series in which average people around the world suddenly gain superpowers. Sylar begins to hunt and kill these superheroes, dissecting their brains in order to gain their powers for himself. Later in the series, Sylar takes part in a redemption arc, leaving viewers with hope that he will change his ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JINdQ_0hXg4mNo00

Kilgrave
> Show: Jessica Jones
> Played by: David Tennant

David Tennant, who gained fame as the 10th portrayer of the title character on the venerable BBC series "Doctor Who," starred as Kilgrave, a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's series "Jessica Jones." In the show, Kevin Thompson was experimented on by his parents as a child to treat a neurodegenerative disease. The treatment gave him the ability to control people's minds. Thompson assumed the name Kilgrave and used his powers for personal gain, developing a cruel nature, and keeping the title character as a sex slave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OgCK0_0hXg4mNo00

Boyd Crowder
> Show: Justified
> Played by: Walton Goggins

At the beginning of "Justified," Boyd Crowder was introduced to viewers as a former coal miner turned white supremacist bank-robbing career criminal. As the series unfolded, Crowder transitioned through a number of different identities, including those of a newly saved Christian and a self-styled messiah, but he was ultimately unable to abandon his villainous ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nJQl_0hXg4mNo00

Villanelle
> Show: Killing Eve
> Played by: Jodie Comer

A villanelle is a 19-line French poetic form, but there is little that was poetic about the character Villanelle in "Killing Eve" - a cat-and-mouse thriller series on BBC America. Villanelle was a narcisstic and unpredictable assassin - she killed her own mother - with a flair for torture who developed an ambiguous relationship with intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) leading to unexpected results.

ALSO READ: The Clumsiest Criminals in Film History

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TuUIZ_0hXg4mNo00

Benjamin Linus
> Show: Lost
> Played by: Michael Emerson

Benjamin Linus emerged as the leader of "The Others," a mysterious group of individuals who terrorized the band of plane-crash survivors on early seasons of "Lost." Linus elicited sympathy from viewers as his backstory was revealed. Viewers have differing opinions on whether or not Linus was truly a villain, or just a tragic character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIeGd_0hXg4mNo00

Vee
> Show: Orange Is the New Black
> Played by: Lorraine Toussaint

Vee joined the cast of Netflix hit "Orange Is the New Black" in season two. She was charismatic, ruthless, and manipulative, using people and discarding them when they were no longer needed. Vee caused nothing but pain and heartbreak among the other prisoners. Few viewers shed tears when she was run over and killed by another prison inmate while both were trying to escape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AC2So_0hXg4mNo00

Black Jack Randall
> Show: Outlander
> Played by: Tobias Menzies

Tobias Menzis played two characters in "Outlander" - Frank Randall, husband of Claire (Caitriona Balfe), and Frank's evil ancestor, Black Jack Randall. When Claire traveled back in time, she was met with Frank's familiar face, but was horrified when she realized that he was not her husband, but his violent forebear, Black Jack Randall, whose many horrifying crimes included rape and murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9ja1_0hXg4mNo00

Vern Schillinger
> Show: Oz
> Played by: J.K. Simmons

Oscar winner J.K. Simmons ("Whiplash") played Vern Schillinger, an Aryan fanatic and sexual sadist who used intimidation to take advantage of weak or mentally impaired inmates to keep his powerful leadership intact at the Oswald State Correctional Facility, known as Oz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILdwJ_0hXg4mNo00

Professor Moriarty
> Show: Sherlock
> Played by: Andrew Scott

Moriarty - a "consulting criminal," who helps his clients carry out well-orchestrated crimes - was one of few worthy opponents to face Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch). Moriarty, who counters Homes' intelligence with his own genius and cunning, becomes obsessed with the famed detective. This dynamic eventually leads to a face off between the two.

ALSO READ: Most Memorable Movie Villains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e57bL_0hXg4mNo00

Lucifer
> Show: Supernatural
> Played by: Mark Pellegrino

Lucifer, a celestial being created by God himself, was the main antagonist in the "Supernatural" franchise. He was cast to hell for his crimes against humanity and for starting a rebellion against God. Every time he would return to Earth from his imprisonment, he would wreak havoc in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exWTQ_0hXg4mNo00

Stormfront
> Show: The Boys
> Played by: Aya Cash

Stormfront (aka Klara Risinger and Liberty) was a new character introduced in season two of this superhero drama. She was the first Supe ever created and was turned into a Nazi as a child. An unreconstructed bigot, she can shoot lightning bolts from her hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVcc0_0hXg4mNo00

The Demon Headmaster
> Show: The Demon Headmaster
> Played by: Terrence Hardiman

In the original late-1990s version of this British series, Terrence Hardiman played the Demon Headmaster, a school administrator who has hypnotic abilities and was fixated on enforcing order on the world. He could control anyone as long as he could look them in the eyes. He described himself as a well-intentioned extremist. (Hardiman reprised his role in the 2019 reboot of the series, though a new Headmaster, played by Nicholas Gleaves, was in charge.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsgIQ_0hXg4mNo00

Livia Soprano
> Show: The Sopranos
> Played by: Nancy Marchand

Livia Soprano was the melancholy and abusive mother of New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano. She never had confidence in her son, and at one point tried to have him knocked off by Tony's Uncle Junior after Tony tried to put her in a rest home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fv4Sa_0hXg4mNo00

Ralph Cifaretto
> Show: The Sopranos
> Played by: Joe Pantoliano

On a show with a cavalcade of despicable characters, few were more detestable than Ralph Cifaretto. A soldier and later captain in the Soprano mob family, Cifaretto was smart, cunning, and a good earner for the crime family. But he was also a coke head whose obnoxious behavior antagonized Tony Soprano and other family members. When Cifaretto beat a stripper to death, his days with the family were numbered.

ALSO READ: Most Memorable Career Criminals in TV History

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWBG7_0hXg4mNo00

Negan
> Show: The Walking Dead
> Played by: Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan earned a Critic's Choice Award, MTV Movie Award, and Saturn Award for his role as Negan. Armed with a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire, lovingly named "Lucille," Negan was the tyrannical leader of the Saviors, antagonists to Rick and his zombie-apocalypse survivor group in "The Walking Dead." Negan's character evolves as the show progresses, eventually demonstrating several instances of redemption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjjgR_0hXg4mNo00

The Governor
> Show: The Walking Dead
> Played by: David Morrissey

One of the most memorable foes of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), The Governor terrorized and murdered a number of characters on "The Walking Dead." As with some other popular TV criminals, the Governor's tragic backstory was revealed to viewers, forcing them to grapple with feelings of sympathy for his criminal character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqGGA_0hXg4mNo00

Marlo Stanfield
> Show: The Wire
> Played by: Jamie Hector

Marlo Stanfield was a clever, cold-blooded drug dealer and murderer during seasons three through five of "The Wire." Stanfield was more focused on power than on profit, and was willing to murder anyone who challenged his prominence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WwyIG_0hXg4mNo00

Bob
> Show: Twin Peaks
> Played by: Frank Silva

Killer Bob was the main antagonist of the "Twin Peaks" franchise. He appeared in the original series (played by Frank Silva), the prequel movie, and then the reboot in 2017. Killer Bob was a demonic entity who fed on fear and pleasure. He raped and murdered his victims and trapped their souls in a hotel for eternity. In the revival he was the doppelganger of protagonist Dale Cooper.

