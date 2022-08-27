ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, NY

2 Hicksville Stores Accused Of Alcohol To Underaged People

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OKrK_0hXg4kcM00
Two store clerks sold alcohol to minors during an undercover operation on Long Island, state police announced. Photo Credit: Pixabay/jarmoluk

Two store clerks sold alcohol to minors during an undercover enforcement operation on Long Island, state police announced.

The detail was conducted on Thursday, Aug. 25 by the New York State Police Barracks in East Meadow in the towns of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay.

During the operation, the two retail establishments were cited for selling an alcoholic beverage to an undercover state police operative under the age of 21.

Arrested and charged with unlawful dealing with child in the first degree and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage were clerks from:

7-Eleven, Old Country Road, Hicksville,

Green Wine and Liquor, Old Country Road in Hicksville.

The following establishments were also checked and found to be in compliance:

  • 7-Eleven, Old Country Road, Westbury
  • Speedway, 800 Old Country Road, Westbury
  • Bolla Market, Old Country Road, Hicksville
  • Speedway, 540 W Old Country Road, Hicksville
  • Exxon, 620 Old Country Road, Hicksville
  • Old Country Liquor, 970 Old Country Road, Westbury
  • Sunoco Gas Station, 549 Old Country Road, Westbury
  • Shell Gas Station, 515 Old Country Road, Westbury

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Manhasset Gas Station Robbed; Employee Threatened with Handgun and Hit in Face & Stomach

The Major Case Bureau reports a Robbery Arrest of two individuals on Monday, August 29, 2022 in Nassau County. According to Robbery Squad Detectives, three male subjects entered a Shell gas station located at 650 Hillside Avenue in North New Hyde Park at 5:05 am. Defendant Rahquan Brooks, 18, of 3764 Bronx Boulevard, Bronx, NY, a 16-year-old male juvenile and a male subject not yet apprehended, entered the gas station and attempted to gain entry behind the register area which was locked. The three males then proceeded to pull down the plexiglass barrier and the 35-year-old male employee called police, causing the subjects to flee the scene.
MANHASSET, NY
PIX11

Suspects beat and rob gas station worker on Long Island: police

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Three suspects allegedly beat and robbed a worker at one of the two Long Island gas stations they targeted on Monday, officials said. Rahquan Brooks, 18, and his two accomplices punched and kicked a male employee, 48, at a BP gas station on Plandome Road in Manhasset at around 5:30 a.m., […]
MANHASSET, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Commack, East Northport grand larceny

A Hispanic man told a woman there was a problem with her passenger side tire in the Lidl parking lot, located at 711 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, on August 18 at approximately 11:15 a.m. Another suspect stole the victim’s wallet while she was distracted looking at her tire. Later that day a Hispanic man and Hispanic woman used the victim’s credit cards at The Home Depot stores in Commack and East Northport.
COMMACK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hicksville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
North Hempstead, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Nassau, NY
City
Hicksville, NY
City
Oyster Bay, NY
CBS New York

Charges upgraded in alleged machete attack inside Long Island store

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- It was a scene out of a horror show.A West Babylon man is accused of removing a machete from his backpack and attacking innocent victims inside a Long Island sporting goods store two weeks ago.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, the charges have been upgraded to attempted murder. Some say the situation might have been worse because the suspect was in the store to buy rifles.Dramatic video shows dozens of customers and store employees racing out of Dick's Sporting Goods in Patchogue on Aug. 12. According to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, among those fleeing was...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Police Seeking Central Islip LEGO Thief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole toys from a Central Islip store. A man stole approximately $550 worth of LEGOs from Target, located at 160 Research Place. Suffolk County...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Long Island#Green Wine#Daily Voice Nassau
longisland.com

Man Arrested After Hitting Nassau Cop with Car in Westbury While Fleeing Burglary

The Third Squad reports the arrest of an individual on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 2:15am in Westbury. According to Detectives, Officers observed defendant Patrick Kelly, 38, of 11031 73rd Road, Forest Hills, New York attempt to gain access through the glass doors of the Speedway Gas Station located at 800 Jericho Turnpike by using an unknown instrument causing the glass to shatter. Officers activated emergency lights and sirens, at which point the defendant retreated into his vehicle, a 1995 red colored Ford Econoline van.
WESTBURY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Car Crashes Into Coffee Shop After Chase In Suffern

A BMW ran into a popular Hudson Valley coffee shop after refusing to stop for police. The incident took place in Rockland County around 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 in the village of Suffern. According to Suffern Mayor Michael Curley, a four-day-old BMW ran into Java Love at 50...
SUFFERN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man crashes into cars, steals fire department truck

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Police say a man crashed his car, then stole a fire department vehicle Sunday in Suffolk County. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the Long Island Expressway. Police said the suspect crashed into other cars, then while the road was shut down and the victims were being helped, sped off in a pickup truck owned by the fire department. Minutes later, he was pulled over and arrested in Holtsville. The 33-year-old from New Hampshire faces multiple charges, including grand larceny and assault. 
HOLTSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
348K+
Followers
52K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy