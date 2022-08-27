ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

1 killed, 2 injured in Tampa shooting

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaRXO_0hXg4ZrF00

Tampa Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured early on Saturday morning.

TPD said officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. Nebraska Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. in reference to the shooting. There, officers found one man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim who was killed was in his mid-40s, police said. No other information on the victim has been released.

At the hospital, TPD said two other men arrived with gunshot wounds. Police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

The motive for the shooting is not known, TPD said. Detectives are actively conducting interviews with witnesses.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10NEWS

2 young children shot in Tampa: 1 dies, other in critical condition

TAMPA, Fla. — One child is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home located on Heritage Club Drive near Gazebo Pond Lane. When deputies arrived, they...
TAMPA, FL
fox4now.com

5-year-old killed, 8-year-old critical after overnight shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after an overnight shooting killed one young child and left another critically injured. HCSO said the shooting happened in a residential area in the 13000 block of Heritage Club Drive just after 10:30 p.m. At the...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Tampa Police#Tpd#N Nebraska Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thegabber.com

Gulfport Man Accused of Forcing City Employee Into Traffic

For the second time in a month, police have arrested Gulfport resident Ray Rodriguez. On Aug. 14, St. Petersburg police arrested Rodriguez for allegedly resisting an officer. The St. Petersburg Police Department wanted to question Rodriguez in relation to an alleged aggravated assault that happened in Gulfport. According to the...
GULFPORT, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy