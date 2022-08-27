Read full article on original website
Louisville Detective Takes Plea Agreement and Admits She Helped Falsify Parts of No-Knock Warrant that Led to Breonna Taylor’s Death
A former Kentucky police officer pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to her role in falsifying the search warrant that authorized the deadly raid that resulted in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. Onetime Louisville Metropolitan Police Department detective Kelly Hannah Goodlett, 35, was charged with one count of...
Federal Judge Rejects Wisconsin Governor’s Request for $106,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in ‘Kraken’ Case
The federal judge who presided over the Wisconsin “Kraken” case has rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) request for more than $100,000 in attorney fees, finding that she lacked jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper said that even if she did have jurisdiction, she wouldn’t have awarded fees...
Judge Finally Gives Trump Lawyers Permission to Appear in Mar-a-Lago Warrant Dispute After Days of Failed Attempts
A federal judge in Florida has approved the appearances of two out-of-state Donald Trump attorneys in a court skirmish connected to a search warrant executed on Aug. 8 at the ex-president’s palatial Mar-a-Lago club and residence. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Trump appointee to the Southern District...
Judge Signals ‘Preliminary’ Intent to Side with Trump’s Lawyers After Mar-a-Lago Search Due to ‘Exceptional Circumstances Presented’ by Case
A federal district court judge in Florida on Saturday signaled her “preliminary” intent to appoint a special master to review a tranche of material recovered from former President Donald Trump’s home and club in Palm Beach, Florida. An Aug. 8, 2022 FBI search of Trump’s palatial Mar-a-Lago...
Trump Lawyer Tried to Fend Off DOJ Probe into Mar-a-Lago Docs by Citing a Law the Feds Didn’t End Up Using to Support Search, Unsealed Letter Shows
A letter unsealed Friday from Donald Trump attorney M. Evan Corcoran to the U.S. Department of Justice says the ex-president asserted “[n]o legal objection” to the transfer of some of the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago back to the government. But other documents that allegedly were retained at the compound were the subject of increasing government angst despite Corcoran’s assertion that one particular secrecy law didn’t pertain to Trump.
Conservative Lawyer Who Formerly Represented Kyle Rittenhouse Tees Up Potential Fourth Amendment Issue in Jan. 6 Case
A high-profile lawyer defending multiple people accused in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says that the federal search warrants used to trace one of his clients to the building are unconstitutional — and that the case against his client should be dismissed. The motion falls days...
DOJ seeks the longest Capitol riot prison term yet — 17 years for 'eye-gouging' ex-NYPD officer who swung a flagpole at police
The 210 months sought by the DOJ for Thomas Webster would be the longest Capitol riot sentence. His lawyer says Trump misled him.
Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'
A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
Florida Man Convicted of Road Rage Hate Crime After Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived
A white Florida man has been convicted of a federal hate crime over a highly dangerous and racially motivated road rage attack on a Black man who was driving with his girlfriend and daughter last summer. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, was found guilty by federal jurors in Tampa on Wednesday...
Trump’s Attorneys Criticize ‘Heavily Redacted’ Warrant Affidavit, Fail to Mention the Actual Law Cited in Support of Mar-a-Lago Search
Attorneys for Donald Trump filed a 12-page document late Friday to support a request for a federal district court judge to oversee the fruits of a search warrant executed at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago club and residence earlier this month. Several sets of court papers submitted by the federal...
Trump Reportedly Adds Former Florida Solicitor General and Ron DeSantis Ally to Legal Team in Aftermath of Mar-a-Lago Search
Former President Donald Trump has hired a former solicitor general and ally of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to join the legal team responding to the FBI’s court-authorized search of his Mar-a-Lago home, NBC News has reported. That attorney, Chris Kise, did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s email and...
Michigan Man Called 911, Admitted Using a Piece of Lumber and a Cane to Fatally Beat Another Man: Reports
A Michigan man is charged with murder after he allegedly called 911 and admitted that he’d killed another man using a cane and a 2×4 piece of lumber, according to local news reports. James Watrous, 51, of Clearwater Township is accused in the beating death Garrett J. Hamminga,...
Former Prosecutor Fatally Beat Ex-Wife in Front of Their Five Children, Then Said He Didn’t ‘Feel Right’ When Cops Found Him in Just His Underwear: Reports
An attorney recently embroiled in a litigious “separation with children” is charged with fatally beating his ex-wife on Tuesday night in front of his children, multiple local news reports say. Anders Leland Odegaard, 31, was booked into the Marshall County, Minnesota Jail on an assault charge, according to...
Judge Gives Prosecutors Twice as Many Pages to Respond to Trump’s Request for Special Master Following Mar-a-Lago Search
The U.S. Department of Justice apparently has a lot to say in response to former President Donald Trump’s request that a special master handle the materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence and resort. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Monday granted a request from Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S....
Federal Judge Has Several Questions for Trump’s Lawyers in Court Fight Over Mar-a-Lago Warrant
A federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s litigation against the United States government has several questions for counsel regarding the FBI’s search and seizure of what are purported to be secret executive branch documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. “The Court is in receipt of . ....
Russia 'Absolutely' Tried to Infiltrate Mar-a-Lago: Former FBI Official
Peter Strzok said Sunday that any "competent foreign intelligence" including China's, Russia's, and Iran's would want to gain access to Trump's Florida home.
72-Year-Old Pennsylvania Man Who Struck Police with a Pole on Jan. 6 to Spend Years Behind Bars
A Pennsylvania man who struck a police officer with a pole bearing a flag expressing support for Donald Trump during the melee at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to almost four years behind bars. Howard Charles Richardson, 72, is seen on police body-worn camera footage using...
Search Warrant Affidavit Says FBI Suspected Classified Documents Containing Trump’s ‘Handwritten Notes’ Were Kept in ‘Unauthorized’ Places at Mar-a-Lago
Portions of the affidavit filed by the FBI in connection with the Aug. 8, 2022 search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and home have been released pursuant to a magistrate judge’s order. On Friday, just before noon, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart ordered the document...
Police: Safeway worker hid, fought gunman with produce knife
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The 20-year-old who opened fire in a Bend, Oregon, supermarket, killing two before he turned the gun on himself, was a loner who was passionate about mixed martial arts and was known for getting into fights at the high school where he graduated in 2020. The shooter, identified Monday by police as Ethan Blair Miller, of Bend, “tried to fight quite literally everybody” at Mountain View High School, former classmate Isaac Thomas told The Associated Press. Thomas said the gunman once threatened to shoot him after a fight at their school. Police confirmed Monday they are investigating the “shooter’s writings” but declined to comment further on postings on several online platforms that appear to have been written by him in recent months. In posts on several sites, someone who appears to be the gunman says he’s struggled to recover from the isolation and loneliness of the pandemic, expresses hatred for himself and indicates he planned to attack his alma mater next week, but couldn’t wait until then because “the Rage has become uncontrollable.”
Judge Vacates Hearing in John Eastman’s Motion Over Seized Phone for Lack of ‘Good Faith Argument’
A New Mexico federal judge has vacated a hearing scheduled for next week over John Eastman’s seized cell phone, disregarding Eastman’s suggestion that a warrant for the phone’s contents may not truly exist. Senior U.S. District Judge Robert C. Brack said Tuesday that Eastman, a lawyer for...
