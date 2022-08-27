The off-road supercar or sports car is a strange idea. It's a good one, mind you. We love seeing someone, like Lamborghini, take a supercar and make it go do something it is otherwise diametrically opposed to doing. Porsche is, of course, the gold standard for this. A new off-road 911 Dakar is even in the works. But those are going to cost a zillion bucks. And we'd pay to see what Lambo owner is willing to send their Huracan Sterrato up a rock face. So, enter this: the cheapest off-road sports car you could buy, a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette with 33-inch tires.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO