Meet The Only Street-Legal Ferrari 488 Challenge In The World
If you're looking to lighten your wallet of a couple of hundred thousand dollars, you could treat yourself to a Ferrari SF90. The svelte Italian packs plenty of punch paired with pin-sharp handling, thanks to a well-sorted chassis and communicative steering. Simply put, if you're looking for something even more engaging, you'll have to go racing - unless, that is, you purchase the 2018 Ferrari 488 Challenge you see below.
First Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4s Arrive In America
We will be the first to admit the Monterey Car Week series of events is challenging to cover. There are dozens of events going on simultaneously in multiple locations around the vast Monterey area, meaning private events like the delivery of the first two Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 models may have slipped under the radar. But after we saw the images rolling in of these two retro hybrid supercars, we had to give this V12 duo an extra dose of fame.
The New Ford Mustang V8 Sounds Epic In Latest Teaser
With the debut of the new Mustang officially announced for September 14, Ford is hard at work building hype for the 7th generation Ford Mustang. And understandably so for the 120-year-old company. This is one of the last real driver's cars made here in America with a history dating back to 1964. We already knew Ford would continue to bring a V8 to the Mustang lineup, at least for now, but it's still nice to actually hear some confirmation.
The Z Evolution: How Nissan Reinvented the Smart, Soulful Sports Car
For over 50 years, the Z has been Nissan’s charming, if slightly under-the-radar, answer to American muscle: a two-seat, V6-powered, rear-wheel-drive sports car with a sticker price targeting the Everyman. It’s a niche, for sure. When the Z is mentioned in a car-shopping scenario it’s often with an “oh yeah,” as in, “Oh yeah, I […]
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he 'doesn't recognise' former driver amid McLaren exit
Christian Horner says he "doesn't recognise" Daniel Ricciardo as the same driver he was during his time with Red Bull, following the Australian's "very sad" exit from McLaren. McLaren and Ricciardo last week confirmed a 'mutual termination' of his contract at the end of the 2022 season - a year short of completing the deal he signed when joining the team in 2021, which leaves him without a drive for the 2023 campaign.
Wild Chevy Corvette On 33-Inch Tires Is Homebrewed Hilarity
The off-road supercar or sports car is a strange idea. It's a good one, mind you. We love seeing someone, like Lamborghini, take a supercar and make it go do something it is otherwise diametrically opposed to doing. Porsche is, of course, the gold standard for this. A new off-road 911 Dakar is even in the works. But those are going to cost a zillion bucks. And we'd pay to see what Lambo owner is willing to send their Huracan Sterrato up a rock face. So, enter this: the cheapest off-road sports car you could buy, a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette with 33-inch tires.
Lewis Hamilton is branded an 'IDIOT' who 'only knows how to drive and start in first' by Fernando Alonso after Brit apologises for causing crash that ended his own race on the very first lap of Belgian GP
Lewis Hamilton on Sunday refused to speak to Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard called him an ‘idiot’ who is only any good as a front-runner. The pair’s latest conflagration came on the first lap of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix as the two old enemies went wheel-to-wheel for second place.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is Already A Smash Hit On Its Home Turf
Unveiled to the world just two months ago, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 drew criticism from many due to its controversial styling. But it seems few could care about the polarizing looks. The company recently announced there's an unprecedented demand for its latest electric vehicle, with 37,446 South Korean customers placing pre-orders in a single day.
Ford Opens 2023 Mustang Mach-E Ordering Again With New Colors And Pricing
Due to unprecedented demand and countless supply chain shortages, Ford was forced to stop orders for the 2022 model year Mustang Mach-E. The Blue Oval promised that order books would open soon for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, and now the time has finally come for that promise to be delivered. Mach-E ordering has in fact re-opened with new pricing and updated features.
Audi Enters Formula 1, NY Wants To Mandate Speed Limiters, Toyota GR86 Engines Could Blow At Any Time: Cold Start
Good morning, hello to a new week, and welcome to Cold Start. Since your last roundup on Friday morning, we've reported on Rimac's belief that future cars will hit 60 mph in under one second, seen a new Nissan Z crashed by a dealer employee, and discussed Elon Musk's controversial claim that the Tesla Cybertruck will be legal without wing mirrors while verifying what the NHTSA claims on the matter.
Dodge Challenger Shakedown, California Bans Combustion Vehicle Sales, Tesla Yokes Falling Apart: Cold Start
Hey ho, happy Friday! It's the end of the week and time for our last Cold Start roundup until Monday. Since yesterday's report, we've learned more about America's version of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz and seen new images of Lamborghini's Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar. Sadly, we've also had to report that the man who gave the world the Ferrari F40 has passed on to the great racetrack in the sky. RIP, Nicola Materazzi. In lighter news, Koenigsegg will build 20 more CC850s than originally planned.
Here's How Bugatti Created Its New Baby In Just 9 Months
The Porsche 911 GT3 finally arrived earlier this year, but it took a very long time to get here and evolved considerably over its development cycle. The same company spends four years designing new colors for its cars. Over at Mercedes, the AMG ONE hypercar was first shown as a concept in 2017 but was only revealed in June of this year. Similarly, the Aston Martin Valhalla was first presented in 2019, and we can only hope it will enter production in 2025.
Driven: 2022 Kia EV6 Wind Is The Goldilocks-Standard EV
Welcome to the Goldilocks Kia EV6 - the 2022 Wind model, which frankly, sounds like a lot more than it is. In reality, it's the perfect mid-range trim for the all-new EV6, equipped with some nice tech and sporting eye-catching good looks. CarBuzz has had another crack at test driving the EV6, frankly, because this EV deserves a second look. Kia made waves in the auto industry when it debuted this swoopy EV, and it still holds presence on the road today.
Ferdinand Porsche's Grandson Teases New 540-HP Porsche GTL Coupe
For particularly affluent Porsche collectors, buying a "normal" Porsche 911 Carrera or snapping up a carefully preserved classic at auction isn't always enough. That's where companies like Singer Vehicle Design fit in, able to produce entirely unique and exceptionally high quality versions of the classic sports car. Bespoke sports car brand Feuerbach Designworks want a slice of this lucrative market, too, and with a tag line like "for the few, not for the many", the company knows exactly who it is targeting. Founded in 2019, Feuerbach has shared the first bit of information about its launch model, the Feuerbach Porsche GTL Coupe.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
