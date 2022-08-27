ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Detroit News

Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
The Oakland Press

Nearly 400K still without power Tuesday afternoon after storms

A fast-moving storm early Monday evening has left hundreds of thousands in the dark and another batch of communities contending with a boil water alert. In all, nearly 400,000 power outages have been reported in Michigan after storms brought wind gusts that exceeded 60 mph. On Tuesday, many students got...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms cause widespread damage, power outages in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Thousands are without power right now after severe weather hits southeast Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. Heavy rains and massive winds rolled through sections of Canton Township and Westland, and the damage ranged from uprooted trees to...
WLNS

MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co

RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Monroe girl electrocuted after accidentally grabbing downed power line

MONROE, Mich. – A girl was electrocuted after coming into contact with an electrical line that had fallen in the city of Monroe as severe storms crossed through Southeast Michigan Monday night. At about 7:41 p.m. on Monday, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted in a residential area on Peters...
