fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death
DETROIT (FOX 2) - School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents. Wind gusts reaching 70 mph...
Detroit News
Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
Storms knock out power, claim life of dog in Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A powerful line of storms that swept through Washtenaw County Monday evening left thousands without power and resulted in the death of a dog that came in contact with a downed power line in Ann Arbor, officials said. The pet was electrocuted Aug. 29, after touching...
Video shows 'gustnado' in Macomb County; here's what it is
Justin Smith sent us video while he was driving along the highway on Monday of what appears to be a gustnado.
The Oakland Press
Nearly 400K still without power Tuesday afternoon after storms
A fast-moving storm early Monday evening has left hundreds of thousands in the dark and another batch of communities contending with a boil water alert. In all, nearly 400,000 power outages have been reported in Michigan after storms brought wind gusts that exceeded 60 mph. On Tuesday, many students got...
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of M-14 closed in Plymouth Township after winds snap electrical poles over freeway
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – M-14 at Beck Road in Plymouth Township is closed Tuesday as crews work on fixing three electrical poles that snapped during Monday night’s storm. All westbound and eastbound lanes of M-14 are closed. According to Michigan State Police, the freeway was closed because live wires were hanging dangerously low over the freeway.
'Do not drink the water': Multiple cities in Oakland County under Boil Water Advisory after storms slam SE Michigan
Residents in Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township are being told not to drink the water after severe weather caused a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) station on Monday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms cause widespread damage, power outages in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Thousands are without power right now after severe weather hits southeast Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. Heavy rains and massive winds rolled through sections of Canton Township and Westland, and the damage ranged from uprooted trees to...
MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co
RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
HometownLife.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe girl electrocuted after accidentally grabbing downed power line
MONROE, Mich. – A girl was electrocuted after coming into contact with an electrical line that had fallen in the city of Monroe as severe storms crossed through Southeast Michigan Monday night. At about 7:41 p.m. on Monday, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted in a residential area on Peters...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pictures: Trees completely uprooted, car smashed during severe storms in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Multiple trees were completely uprooted and at least one car was smashed during severe storms in a Rochester Hills neighborhood. Aerial video shows several fallen trees in the 300 block of Winry Drive, which is off of Tienken Road between North Livernois and South Rochester roads.
