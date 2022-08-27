ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Who Is Calling The Dodgers Game On Peacock Against Marlins?

UPDATE (Aug. 28, 9 a.m. PT): Dontrelle Willis was not among the analysts calling the game on Peacock between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. Gabby Sanchez joined Jason Benetti and Tommy Hutton in the broadcast booth. When MLB announced a streaming rights agreement earlier this year, the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Padres owner on Fernando Tatis Jr.: 'I believe in him as much as I ever have'

This time last season, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was nearing the end of an All-Star season, quickly climbing up the ladder of budding MLB superstars. Having missed the first half of the 2022 season recovering from wrist surgery, the buzz surrounding Tatis' return was palpable, especially after the Padres added All-Star Juan Soto ahead of the trade deadline. Though, as we all know, Tatis won't return to the Padres' lineup this season after being hit with an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

The Dodgers have the best Big 3 in baseball

This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio’s Dodgers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. For four years, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh ran the city of Miami, forming one of the most dominant Big 3s in sports history. This weekend, it’s been the Dodgers’ Big 3’s turn to take their talents to South Beach -- well, Little Havana.
LOS ANGELES, CA

