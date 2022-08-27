Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
‘My heart goes out to the husband and children’: South city nurse found dead in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Family members say Harriett Childers was a loving mom, wife and a dedicated nurse who lived in south St. Louis. Childers' family wants to know who harmed her and left her dead in East St. Louis. "My heart goes out to the husband and...
Possible remains found in demolished Metro East house
Officials discovered possible human remains Friday night while responding to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City.
St. Louis woman’s body found in East St. Louis
An investigation is underway Monday morning after authorities found a 49-year-old woman's body in East St. Louis.
Illinois man accidentally wounds himself during shooting event
A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself during a shooting event at a recreation center in Sparta.
KMOV
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in north St. Louis City before noon Monday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a car in the 1400 block of E. Adelaide before noon. This is between the College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police & Fire respond to North Alton crash
The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-car crash with injuries in North Alton this morning. The following is information from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 2400 block of State St....
FOX2now.com
City of St. Louis demands action due to surge in car thefts
The city of St. Louis demands action from carmakers as car thefts jumped this year. City of St. Louis demands action due to surge in …. Police: Explosive found near St. Louis County school. Driver thanks officers who rescued her during historic …. Health care worker and rideshare driver found...
AOL Corp
Coroner IDs woman found dead on East St. Louis street
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim. East St. Louis Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a street Saturday morning. Residents in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue looked out of their windows and saw what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police report ‘incident’ at Illinois shooting range
Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois.
4 injured in shooting near St. Louis County school
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Jennings early Monday morning. At around 7:16 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a shooting in the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive near Jennings Senior High School. Two other victims were found nearby, police said.
mymoinfo.com
Police foil would-be thieves plans at Festus Medical Marijuana Dispensary
(Festus) Star Buds Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Festus was the target of a break-in; however, police were able to foil the would-be thieves plans. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers interrupted the break-in early Monday morning. The suspects are said to have passed two officers who were responding to...
New attorney takes over 25-year-old Bertha Owens murder case
ST. LOUIS – A new attorney is taking over the Bertha Owens murder case, which FOX 2 has covered exclusively for months. FOX 2 Investigative Reporter Chris Hayes sat down with the man who plans to take Owens’ battle from the tv screen to the courtroom. Since last November, FOX 2 has followed the long-forgotten […]
FOX2now.com
Approved Home Improvements offers 20% off internal fireplace repairs and more
ST. LOUIS — The transition from one season to another is a great time to get things looked and before the winter weather sets in. Now is the time to look at your chimney because all this bad weather is weathering your chimney. Let James Anderson and his crew at Approved Home Improvements inspect and see if you have any damage.
East St. Louis police investigating Saturday homicide
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — East St. Louis police are investigating the death of a woman found Saturday. According to East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry, the woman was found in the area of 18th Street and Gaty Avenue in East St. Louis. Perry said detectives are trying...
KSDK
Belleville woman mourns family killed in house explosion
The southeastern Missouri house explosion killed three people two weeks ago. The family speaks of their loss and what happened.
KOMU
St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A church in St. Louis was broken into and vandalized on Saturday. The Church of Non-Denomination’s members are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild what they can. Pastor Jack Hill’s family founded the church more than 50 years ago and has been...
FOX2now.com
Marijuana dispensary break-ins on the rise in St. Louis region
Thieves continue to target marijuana dispensaries across the St. Louis region. Marijuana dispensary break-ins on the rise in St. …. Preventative maintenance causes Lindbergh Tunnel …. City of St. Louis threatens to sue Kia, Hyundai over …. New study about arts and economic improvements takes …. City of St. Louis...
Man shot, killed early Saturday in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
Missouri boy, 2, dies after hiding under bathroom sink during fire at home
FLORISSANT, Mo. — A 2-year-old boy from Missouri died on Wednesday after he hid under a sink during a house fire, authorities said. Elijah Martinez, of Florissant, was found unconscious by firefighters at about 11:15 a.m. CDT after the suburban St. Louis home caught fire, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was hiding in the vanity beneath the sink and had inhaled smoke and toxic fumes in the fire, according to the newspaper.
advantagenews.com
Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder
A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
