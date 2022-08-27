ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

City
Granite City, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Granite City, IL
Crime & Safety
advantagenews.com

Alton Police & Fire respond to North Alton crash

The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-car crash with injuries in North Alton this morning. The following is information from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 2400 block of State St....
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

City of St. Louis demands action due to surge in car thefts

The city of St. Louis demands action from carmakers as car thefts jumped this year. City of St. Louis demands action due to surge in …. Police: Explosive found near St. Louis County school. Driver thanks officers who rescued her during historic …. Health care worker and rideshare driver found...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AOL Corp

Coroner IDs woman found dead on East St. Louis street

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim. East St. Louis Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a street Saturday morning. Residents in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue looked out of their windows and saw what...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Skeletal Remains#Down House
5 On Your Side

4 injured in shooting near St. Louis County school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Jennings early Monday morning. At around 7:16 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a shooting in the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive near Jennings Senior High School. Two other victims were found nearby, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Police foil would-be thieves plans at Festus Medical Marijuana Dispensary

(Festus) Star Buds Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Festus was the target of a break-in; however, police were able to foil the would-be thieves plans. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers interrupted the break-in early Monday morning. The suspects are said to have passed two officers who were responding to...
FESTUS, MO
FOX 2

New attorney takes over 25-year-old Bertha Owens murder case

ST. LOUIS – A new attorney is taking over the Bertha Owens murder case, which FOX 2 has covered exclusively for months. FOX 2 Investigative Reporter Chris Hayes sat down with the man who plans to take Owens’ battle from the tv screen to the courtroom. Since last November, FOX 2 has followed the long-forgotten […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Approved Home Improvements offers 20% off internal fireplace repairs and more

ST. LOUIS — The transition from one season to another is a great time to get things looked and before the winter weather sets in. Now is the time to look at your chimney because all this bad weather is weathering your chimney. Let James Anderson and his crew at Approved Home Improvements inspect and see if you have any damage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Marijuana dispensary break-ins on the rise in St. Louis region

Thieves continue to target marijuana dispensaries across the St. Louis region. Marijuana dispensary break-ins on the rise in St. …. Preventative maintenance causes Lindbergh Tunnel …. City of St. Louis threatens to sue Kia, Hyundai over …. New study about arts and economic improvements takes …. City of St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missouri boy, 2, dies after hiding under bathroom sink during fire at home

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A 2-year-old boy from Missouri died on Wednesday after he hid under a sink during a house fire, authorities said. Elijah Martinez, of Florissant, was found unconscious by firefighters at about 11:15 a.m. CDT after the suburban St. Louis home caught fire, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was hiding in the vanity beneath the sink and had inhaled smoke and toxic fumes in the fire, according to the newspaper.
FLORISSANT, MO
advantagenews.com

Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder

A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
GRANITE CITY, IL

